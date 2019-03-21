We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 21, 2019.

The Moon continues her stay in partnership oriented and beauty loving Libra; putting us in the mood for romance, to connect with others, and surround ourselves with pretty things. The start of the day gets a little bumpy with love planet Venus in unconventional Aquarius squaring off with stable Mars in Taurus; which could cause a few hiccups in love and money related matters. Luckily, by the late morning, Venus teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should help to smooth out any rough patches and brighten the mood. With the Moon in Libra and Venus and Jupiter teaming up, today is the perfect for doing something kind on behalf of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get by with help from the people in your crew today, so don't be too proud in asking for the help or support that you need. Even something as simple as spending time with your partner or friends can do a lot for you. Meanwhile, donating to a worthy cause can be rewarding.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Career prospects are looking good for you today and if you've been looking for a new gig, it's possible that you could find something promising today. If you plan on staying put where you are, your work could get you noticed in a big way. Remember, you are a trendsetter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood for romance today and it's possible that you could make a love match. Travel and adventure could especially bring you love. On a different note, you might also be feeling extra creative now. Look to ways that you can best channel this energy. Engage your passions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in need of some nourishment now and one of the best ways you can get it is by organizing your home space and donating or getting rid of stuff you no longer need. By taking care of your living space you can shift the energy in it and shift your mood too for the better. Think: sanctuary.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love is in the air for you today and as such, you could find a serious contender for your heart. Though the love connections that you make today will depend largely on your ability to engage the things that you love as your joy is what makes you sexy. Creatively, your ideas are on fire.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your focus is on your finances today making it the perfect time to go over your books. You could also manifest a financial opportunity or receive some good news regarding a job offer. Either way, you'll get the chance to add to your sense of security. Continue to honor your worth.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your job is to look to ways that you can cultivate joy today. You could use the break. On the same token, try to engage media, people, and experiences that inspire you rather than drain you as it will do well for your mood. Meanwhile, your creative gifts could bring you an opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Don't push yourself too hard, Scorpio. Your mind, body, and your soul could use a rest today. While you have no problem pushing yourself to your limits, now's the time where you need to focus on your well-being and nourish yourself from the inside out. Family can be a resource for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got the gift of gab today and as such you can practically speak what you want into existence. If there's a conversation or meeting that you need to have, today is the perfect day to do so, as folks will be open to what you have to say. On a different note, give some love to a friend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focus is on your career and accomplishments today and as such you could manifest an opportunity. It seems that people have been talking you up behind the scenes and that word of mouth is getting around. Take a moment and realize just how talented you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the cosmos on your side today, you can accomplish just about anything you set your heart on. As a matter of fact, when you lead with your heart today, it's where you'll find the most joy and success. People can't get enough of you now, so leverage this popularity to your benefit.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If your finances have been shaky, you could receive a financial gift or opportunity today from seemingly out of the blue or from a "guardian angel" type of person. Being positive and open to receive can help you to get what you need. Career-wise, you're becoming a force to be reckoned with.