We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 4, 2019.

It's a fairly upbeat day as the Moon sits in friendly and unconventional Aquarius. With the Moon in Aquarius, we usually find ourselves in the mood to connect with and rally on behalf others, to do and experience things in a way we haven't before, and embrace our quirks. By late morning, the Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should lighten the mood. At the same time, this Moon-Jupiter combination might also increase our need for freedom, making today the perfect day to try something new or to honor the things that make us unique. Since Aquarius and Sagittarius are signs that believe in justice and liberty for all, this could also be a good day to give back to others or to champion a worthy cause.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you've got a plan or vision that you're working on getting off the ground, look to your friends or your network for help today. Someone within your circle may be able to provide you with support that you need. Meanwhile, kindness towards others goes a long way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be thinking about your long term goals today and it may feel like everything is falling into place, especially when it comes to your finances. If you've been looking for work, you could uncover a promising lead. On a different note, celebrate how far you've come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're craving some adventure today, or at the very least, you're looking to expand your mind. As such, look to ways that you can connect with others that can help you to broaden your experiences and your outlook. A partnership could take you to brand new heights.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood to purge today and that's a good thing. Whether that purge is emotional or physical (as in decluttering your space), it's a great time for getting rid of things you no longer need. In terms of your finances, you could see some improvement or receive good news.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love and romance is a sweet spot for you today as you could meet a potential love match that stirs up something wonderful in you. If you already have a partner, try to set some time aside for them as spending time together will nourish you both. Too, your creativity brings applause.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood to get organized and handle your business today. Though when it comes to your schedule and all of the things/people you're taking care of, make sure you include some time to take care of yourself. Overall, the day should run smoothly. Go with the flow.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the mood for some fun today and you should oblige the craving as it will do your spirits good. On a creative level, your inspiration is high, making the now the perfect time to kick start a creative project or follow through on an idea. Take the spotlight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling like a homebody today, which is a good thing, as you could use the time to regroup and nourish yourself. Family could be a source of support for you now, so don't hesitate to call on them. In terms of your finances, you could receive a boost or an opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got a busy day ahead, but you've got the energy and the smarts to keep up. When it comes to getting your message or your ideas across, know that people are all ears. Make sure you're speaking what you want into existence. Believe in you and others will do the same.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You have your eye on your wallet today and it's possible that a financial matter that you've been worried about could be resolved for the better or you could manifest the perfect opportunity. As long as you believe in and honor your worth you can get what you want. Keep the faith.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today so pay attention to what you feel. If you could use a pick-me-up, look to your friends or your community as the people around you can uplift you. On a different note, when it comes to something you're planning, remain confident.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find it hard to get up and go today and that's because you need a timeout. Even if you can't take the day off, try to keep your schedule light and set aside some time to rest. In terms of your professional life, your instincts are spot on. Trust yourself and win.