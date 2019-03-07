We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 7, 2019.

The first half of the day may be pretty slow-going thanks to the Moon in dreamy Pisces. The first half of the day may feel a bit emotional too as the Pisces Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter and teams up with chatty Mercury in Pisces, which might not only have us feeling the feels but wanting to talk about them too.

By the late afternoon, the vibe shifts as the Moon moves into fiery Aries. Under an Aries Moon we should find ourselves feeling a bit more upbeat, a bit more energetic and ready to go. With the help of the Aries Moon we should be able to find the courage and the motivation needed to implement changes spurred on by yesterday's New Moon in Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You and your emotional needs are highlighted today, but it's less about being selfish and more about learning how to hold space for yourself as well as others. Though when it does come to self-care, make sure you are making time for it. Move forward but try to avoid burning out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might be hard for you to get going today and it's most likely because you can use some extra rest and relaxation. Try not to fight your need for downtime by piling on the work. Just because you can do something doesn't mean that you need to. It's OK to let go of the reins for a change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You get by with the help of your friends today and if there was ever a day to be in a social mood, this is it. If you need a little extra pep in your step, look to your friends and the folks that keep your spirits high. On a different note, this an excellent time for giving back to your community.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your career and ambitions today and that's not a bad thing. Where things can get tricky is if you're placing too much of your happiness on whether or not you're achieving your goals. Things are coming together, so keep going. You are more than your achievements though.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood for an escape and if you haven't got your bags already packed, they soon will be. If an international trip isn't on the agenda then you might find yourself getting lost in a good book or any other activity that helps you to expand your mind and global view.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling more intense than usual today and instead of channeling that energy into things (or someone) that may be a waste of your time, look to ways to the channel the energy in a way that makes you feel empowered. It may require you getting unflinchingly honest.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Partnership is highlighted for you today and you succeed most when collaborating with others. However, be wary of the needy types and those that don't respect your boundaries as you may need to find the courage to draw the line. It's OK to be the "bad guy" sometimes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're revved up and ready to go, making today the perfect time to get your affairs in order. Look to ways you can simplify your schedule and your life today, as you'll need to drop the dead weight so you can move forward. Meanwhile, co-workers could be helpful now. Let them help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood for love today and it seems the cosmos is willing to oblige. Though when it comes to romance, it's your passions and you engaging in them that makes you sexy. As long as you put your joy first now, you're irresistible. Creatively, you're on fire too. Burn, baby, burn.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling more like a homebody today than a boss (unless you're working from home). Though overall, this is a good time to check in with yourself and get re-centered if all the work you've been doing has left you feeling a bit burnt out or off-kilter. Family is nourishment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There's power in your words now and when you speak, people can't help but to listen. As such, make sure that you're having the conversations today that you need to have. There's a good chance that you can manifest what you want with your thoughts and words. Speak up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about the money, honey and you're focused on yours today. If you've been feeling down on your luck in any way, you're reminded that you have the power to manifest the money and opportunities that you crave. At the same time, your worth isn't determined by external rewards.