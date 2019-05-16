We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 16, 2019.

"Intensity" might be the theme for today with the Libra Moon squaring off with no-nonsense Saturn and power hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early hours of the morning which could bring relationship issues to light. And we'll have plenty of time to work through them as the Moon enters emotional Scorpio by the late afternoon and goes on to oppose Venus in Taurus by late this evening.

With Saturday's Full Moon in Scorpio approaching, we can expect feelings and intuition to be heightened now, especially as the Scorpio Moon teams up with aggressive Mars in tenderhearted Cancer by the evening. Meanwhile, Mercury in grounded Taurus teams up with practical Saturn in Capricorn, which could help us to calmly and rationally work through any problems that might get in our way. This Mercury-Saturn combo asks us to focus on what's most important.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A relationship could be on the rocks today and you may find yourself feeling some pretty big feelings about it. Don't ignore what you feel though as your intuition could be trying to key you in on something important. Hint: it's time to ask yourself if this is worth the investment you're making.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling a bit disappointed today as it might seem like something that you've been envisioning isn't going to happen. You just might need to see things in a new light. Look towards connecting with people that fuel and inspire you today. Be wary of the naysayers now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be wondering if a current romantic interest can provide you with the depth that you're craving right now. In order to get the answer to your question, you'll need to take a step back and look at the situation from a more discerning place. See beyond what you want to see.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're called to stop playing yourself small when it comes to receiving the spotlight that you deserve or getting what you want. Though you may need to be a bit more ambitious and confident than you're used to now. At the same time, don't compare yourself to others. You're in your own lane.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be hard to tell if you're coming or going today, which could give you a mental meltdown if you're not careful. Though if you are feeling a bit burned out, you're encouraged to dip behind the scenes for a bit and seek out the emotional nourishment that you need. Work can wait.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your creative talents and skills, be mindful of selling yourself short or allowing others to sell you short today. If an opportunity presents itself that doesn't seem like your cup of tea, know that there are plenty more opportunities where that came from.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A career opportunity could be yours now but you may need to get out of your own way in order to get it. Be mindful of self-doubt and letting past disappointments block your ability to go out and get what's yours. Confidence is called for now, as is knowing your worth. You can do this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts could be quite heavy today, though it's important for you to recognize that whatever you're feeling, you don't have to go through it alone. Reach out to someone you trust as talking about what you feel could alleviate any pressure you're feeling. You have more options than you think.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It might seem like something isn't coming together the way you want but it could be that the timing isn't right for now. For now, it may be best for you to take a time out and allow yourself to rest and regroup so you can come back stronger and more focused. Think quality not quantity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Working towards a goal might feel extra challenging today which could have you feeling discouraged or being unnecessarily hard on yourself. As such, it may help you to surround yourself with the people that love and inspire you. Keep making an effort to choose your own joy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not be seeing a situation as clearly as you should today and you might be making something out to be bigger than what it really is. Though recognize that you can achieve what you want by crafting a plan and taking baby steps to get to your goal. Trust in yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have to lay down some boundaries today when it comes to anyone that may be trying to put a drain on your time or emotional energy. In fact, if things feel a little too heavy, you're mission is to go out and seek out the places and experiences that lift your spirits.