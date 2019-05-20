We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 20, 2019.

The day opens with some friction between the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this cosmic combination isn't so great for making major decisions, this combination is good for projects or plans that require creative inspiration. This Moon-Neptune combination can also heighten intuition, making today a good time to trust ours.

By the afternoon, it's good vibes only as the Sagittarius Moon joins lucky and bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius. Under this Moon-Jupiter combination, we might find ourselves craving some adventure or experiences that broaden our horizons and boosts our spirits. If there's something that we've been wanting to take a chance on, this Moon-Jupiter combination says go for it!

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things haven't turned out the way you wanted, you're reminded to keep the faith. Focus on what you have power over for now and allow everything else to unfold naturally. Know that what's unfolding for you is doing so for your highest good. Also, a change of scenery will do you good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to be more mindful of the company you keep, today you might find yourself being extra sensitive to the energy of others. Look to ways you can spend your time with those that feed your spirit instead of drain it. On another note, giving to a good cause can be rewarding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you missed out on one opportunity, know there's another right behind it, especially where your career or a professional relationship is concerned. No need to for you to worry about something that isn't meant to be. Meanwhile, someone close to you could help you in a big way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot on your plate right now but you could be biting off more than you can chew. As such, you may need to get honest with yourself about what you can handle and what you can't. No shame in admitting what your limits are. Besides, you benefit from focusing on your well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things might feel a bit confusing when it comes to a romantic situation. It seems you're looking for a deeper form of intimacy and it's time for you to get honest about that with yourself (and with someone you're dating). Either way things go, know that you're lucky in love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though you're eager to help others, be mindful of overextending yourself today as you could find yourself being taken for granted. For now, take this as your moment to draw inward and focus on getting the emotional nourishment that you need. Home and family are a joy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might struggle with finding a balance between your work life and your personal life, you can bring more balance to those areas by being intentional with how you spend your time and energy. You might also consider being mindful of the info you absorb too. Focus on what inspires you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be mindful of the craving for instant gratification today, whether it comes to something or someone you have your eye on. You might find that what you thought you wanted isn't that satisfying. But don't worry — the real deal is on the way. A gift or an opportunity will come knocking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're usually on-the-go but today you're called to slow down a bit and tune into how you feel. Your heart and soul could use a little extra attention today, so make sure that you give it to them. Finding things that put you in a good mood shouldn't be too hard to do. Too, believe in you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're experiencing some confusion today about something, chances are you could be making things bigger than what they are. Try not to fret though, as the inspiration that you need to solve your situation is on the way. Meanwhile, you could receive a gift or blessing in the nick of time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be some disappointment or confusion today around a money related matter. If a decision or agreement is required, try to hold off until you have more facts. On another note, you could find an opportunity through a friend or someone you know. Align with inspiring people.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's no need for you seek validation from others today as the only one you need to impress is you. Plus, with all the work that you've been putting in lately, expect to receive confirmation of how great of a job you're doing. If you've been wanting to take a risk on a career move, do it.