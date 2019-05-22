We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 22, 2019.

It's another day for digging in and getting stuff done, with the Moon still in hardworking Capricorn. Though at the start of the day, ambitious Mars in tenderhearted Cancer joins forces with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which helps us to take an innovative approach to achieving our goals.

By the late afternoon, the Capricorn Moon also gets some support from a few other planets, like Neptune in dreamy Pisces and no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can help us with making a dream into something real and doing what's necessary to overcome a challenge.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the eye of the tiger today where your career and ambitions are concerned. Though while you're logging in those hours, be mindful of being too hard on yourself if a goal hasn't quite been reached. Take time to celebrate the wins and remember that you define success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might be time for you to rethink or challenge a longstanding belief as it could be holding you back from something great. Know that you don't have to stick to the status quo or follow in someone else's footsteps. Dare to be different. The rebirth you're undergoing is for the better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been doubting your value or worth, today is a reminder for you to stop. In fact, when it comes to getting your due or what you want, you may need to find the courage to step up and demand it. Don't talk yourself into settling for anything less. The world is your oyster.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself needing to lay down the law today, especially if someone is being pushy or demanding with you. Don't be shy in exercising your boundaries. On a different note, you may need to consider the folks in your circle and whether certain relationships need an upgrade.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got a lot on your plate now, but you'll need to be mindful of overextending yourself. With your energy levels running lower than usual, you'll need to be careful with how you spend your time and energy. A change in how you approach work is needed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your joy, you may need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone a bit and shake things up. What kind of new and interesting things can you get into? What kind of interesting people can you meet? Today is a good day for getting out and discovering the answers.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling some pressure today from both your private and professional life. Though you'll only add to the stress by trying to control every single outcome or by taking responsibility for the actions of others. Let go of control and focus on the things that really matter to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts and words carry power today, so use them accordingly. Though if you find your mind a little too heavy, now's the time for leaning on a friend or actively seeking out the people, places, and things that inspire you and fill you with hope. Do things differently.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial goal calls for a realistic plan as well as a change in attitude in terms of how you see money. Though don't get discouraged if it seems like the financial plan will take a while to complete. Small changes/steps can lead to big progress. Abundance is yours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes keeping the spark going with your partner, a break away from your usual routine and trying something new with your bae could spice things up. If single, you're called to take a new approach to dating. Start by taking it easy on yourself. You are loved.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been feeling run down, this could be a good day for taking a time out to care for your mental and physical health. One way you can do this is by being mindful of the things in your environment, like unnecessary clutter. Look to healthier ways to manage stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're reminded not to go around trying to compare yourself to others today. While you know how to be a team player, know that for the time being, you're being called to step up and out as a leader/trendsetter among your peers. Meanwhile, be mindful of giving too much energy to friends.