We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 23, 2019.

It's a high-energy kind of day with the Moon moving into friendly, yet freedom-loving Aquarius by the mid-afternoon. With the Moon in Aquarius we might find ourselves looking to connect with others while also engaging activities that fuel our independence and a desire to break away from the norm. Later in the afternoon, communicative Mercury in Gemini teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which can help us with having conversations that heal and empower.

By the early evening, the Aquarius Moon teams up with the Sun in Gemini which should put us in a light, sociable mood. Under this cosmic combination we find that we feel most confident and shine the brightest when sharing our thoughts and ideas with others and engaging activities that feed our minds.

Later in the evening the energy gets a bit dicey as Mars in Cancer squares off with Chiron in Aries, which could take the wind out of our sails. The key to handling this energy is to avoid being hypersensitive but to establish boundaries where needed.

By the late night the Aquarius Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could have us feeling extra restless. The best way to utilize this cosmic energy is to channel it into anything that requires a fresh, innovative approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about who you know today as a friend or someone in your network who could put you on to an opportunity or two, especially if you're in the right place at the right time. On a different note, you might find yourself outgrowing your current social circle. Go and find your tribe.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got your eyes on the prize today where your career is concerned. If you've been considering on making a career move or taking the lead on a project, today is a good day to set things in motion. Financially, things are looking up. Don't second guess yourself or your worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got the right amount of charm, wit, and optimism today that can help you with opening doors and making things happen. As such, this is the perfect time to take a risk on something you've been wanting to do but may have felt a bit apprehensive about it. Honor your truth. Honor you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling a bit more withdrawn than usual today, which is a good reminder for you to protect your energy, especially when it comes to dealing with friends or people that might zap your mojo. On a different note, talking about something you fear can help you with facing it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you want to get your plans off the ground, this is an excellent day for collaborating with or enlisting the help of others. Too, be wary of naysayers. On the flip side, look to ways that you can be of help to others or engage in activities that help to benefit your community.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're extra focused on your to-do list today, and with the way you're approaching the day, you could make some major progress when it comes to the duties and responsibilities on your plate. Just be mindful of taking too much on. Your well-being is important. Focus on what you can control.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your creative energy is running high today, which can help you with claiming the spotlight for your ideas and talents. As such, it's important that you take a risk on something you've been planning or envisioning. Meanwhile, look to ways that you can feed your sense of adventure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your financial security, today is a good time for going over your books and looking at ways you can reduce your debts or put some extra cash away for a rainy day. Either way, finding the resources or options you need shouldn't be too hard. Also, family time is needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You have the gift of gab today, which can help you with creating the kind of experiences and opportunities you're seeking. People are very interested in what you have to say, so make sure that you're using this moment to your advantage. Thinking outside the box will get you far.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got your mind on your money today, and if you've been hunting for a new gig, specifically a side gig, you could get some good news. Meanwhile, you may need to be a bit more discerning about a project you're working on as it may not be worth the investment you're making.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about you and your emotional needs today and as such, you may be called to get transparent or honest about what you need. At the same time, what does joy look like to you these days? You're called to seek it out, especially if it's been a while since you've had joy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your energy may not be as high as it usually is today, which is a good excuse to stay home and in bed. Though if staying home and sleeping isn't an option, look to ways that you can nourish yourself emotionally and spiritually today as both will have a positive impact on you mentally and physically.