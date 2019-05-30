We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 30, 2019.

We're locked in and loaded today thanks to the Moon in go-getter Aries. And if we remain focused, there's hardly anything that we won't be able to accomplish. Though when the Aries Moon squares off with somber and sobering Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day, we may need to push ourselves to stay motivated while keeping negative thinking or criticism from getting us down. With the Aries Moon teaming up with optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius later in the morning, we should find the second wind and the hope that we need to keep going.

By the late morning, the vibe intensifies as the Moon in Aries squares off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could trigger the craving to win regardless of the cost. The best way to handle this cosmic energy is to apply to any activity or situation that requires courage and determination. Towards the end of the day, the energy smooths out significantly as pleasure-seeking Venus in Taurus teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could help us to get what we want in love and money. Hint: a little suave may be called for. This pairing is also good for creative projects and endeavors too.

By the late night, it may be hard to sleep as chatty Mercury opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius. Though this cosmic combination could make for some inspiring dreams and ideas.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your perception is everything and when it comes to how you see yourself — are you seeing yourself in the best light? You may need to be more loving towards yourself today and believe in your value. Be more mindful of the thoughts and words you use for self-reference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to look on the bright side today, but this lesson in faith is exactly what you need right now. Take time to tap into your intuition if you're feeling anxious or worried. Trust that what's unfolding for you is for the best. Look to ways to nourish your spirit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Friends could be a source of support for you today, so reach out to them. On the flip side, however, you may need to confront an ugly truth about someone you know. Try not to stress too much about as this won't necessarily be news to you. Seek out those you better align with.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A career opportunity could open up for you today, which could provide you with the dose of optimism you need right now where your professional life is concerned. Though you'll need to believe that you're worthy of such an opportunity. Don't allow someone to make you feel incompetent.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling inspired today. And while that inspiration is a good thing, take care that you're not embarking on a journey that you'll lose interest in finishing. If you want your vision to come to fruition, you're going to have to put in the effort and discipline needed to do so.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A certain someone might have you feeling all hot and bothered today, and it seems this is the kind of romantic spark that you've been looking for. Just make sure you're seeing the person as they are and not how you want them to be. You need someone that's truly on your level.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a relationship has been on the rocks, you have the opportunity to heal it today, though it may require clearing the air or having an unfiltered discussion with this person. At best, the conversation could help to free up the mental energy you've been giving to the situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You love pushing your limits, but today you're called to look to ways that you can bring a better work-life balance to your schedule. Take care of your responsibilities, but be mindful of pushing yourself hard. Know that you don't have to be the hero or be perfect. Take care of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air now. Though when it comes to potential lovers, make sure you're not selling yourself short or holding out hope for someone that's not in alignment with what you need. At the same time, don't lose hope in love. It's possible to get what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to focus on your own emotional nourishment today and part of doing so may require that you find the courage to ask for the support or care that you need from your loved ones. You don't have to soldier through things alone. Know that vulnerability is a strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have the gift of communication and inspiration today, which essentially means that you can make just about anything happen if you put your mind to it. Though be mindful of psyching yourself out of going after something you want before you even begin. Trust yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could get the chance to boost your income or receive a job offer. Though on another note, you may need to draw some boundaries or set some limits with others when it comes to protecting your cash or resources. Don't be afraid to speak up for what's yours. You deserve.