We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 7, 2019.

It may feel like a wonky kind of a day with the current cosmic weather. The day kicks off with the Moon in curious Gemini squaring off with dreamy Neptune, which could cause some major confusion and fog today. While this Moon-Neptune combo can be good for creative thinking and projects, it's not so good for making important decisions or being able to see things with clarity.

Later in the morning, fiery Venus in Aries squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn, which could put a damper on relationships and financial matters. The best way to handle this difficult cosmic combo is by using it to help us address issues or challenges around love and money head on. Boundaries may be called for today.

By the afternoon, the Gemini Moon teams up with Venus in Aries, helping us to smooth over any rough patches in our relationships or start fresh if needed. This cosmic combo can also help us with meeting and connecting with new people, as well as making money from our ideas. By the late evening, the Gemini Moon opposes happy-go-lucky Jupiter and and teams up with aggressive Mars in Gemini, increasing our sense of adventure and curiosity. The evening is perfect for starting something new.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might feel like you're not being as appreciated as you'd like to be, specifically when it comes to your achievements or accomplishments today. As such, be mindful of looking outside yourself for validation. Use that mental energy to focus on what really matters: you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel a bit dejected today as something you want may seem like it's still too far out of your reach. Though try not to lose hope, as getting what you want may be as simple as asking for it. Have faith that what is meant for you will find you when the time is right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel extra confident today, which can be just the kind of energy that you need to get past any hurdles thrown your way. Too, you may need to exercise your boundaries with a friend. Being authentic with your feelings fosters authenticity in your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When one door closes, another door opens. This might be the message for you to keep in mind today, especially when it comes to your professional goals and aspirations. On a different note, it may be time to cut a relationship loose that's been more of a distraction than a help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might feel like a plan or something you're envisioning isn't coming together and could be that it requires more work than you had originally anticipated. While this is a temporary setback, you can get more done by enlisting the help of friends or people in your network.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're not getting what you want when it comes to a romantic relationship, don't settle. It's time to get clear on what your relationship standards are and hold yourself accountable to them. Honor your needs.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've been clocking in the hours as of late and as a result, you're on your way to the top. Still, you could find yourself easily overwhelmed today if you don't pace yourself. Although it may be difficult to put off your responsibilities, do carve out time for your joy and well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your finances are in the spotlight today and you could find yourself with the urge to buy a big ticket item. Take care that you're not giving in to instant gratification or spending more cash than you can afford right now. Focusing on your long term wealth and stability is better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel pulled between what you do and how you feel today which could cause you and others some unnecessary confusion. The best way to avoid the confusion is to keep the lines of communication open. Also, be clear on what's most important to you right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be worried about something that's out of your reach but know that trying to control something that's not within your control could end up making matters worse. For now, take care of what you can and trust that what's happening behind the scenes needs to happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While you strive to be relatable to others, you can sometimes lose yourself in trying to keep folks happy. Today, you're reminded that when you stay true to yourself and who you are, you attract all the right people to you. This is true of relationships across the board.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feeling the pressure to perform today which could have you unfairly comparing yourself to others. As such, take some time to draw inward and nourish yourself emotionally. Know that what you need is at your fingertips. If needed, look to your friends/community for support.