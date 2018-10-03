We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 3, 2018.

The Moon rounds out her transit through sensitive Cancer, touching base with wounded Chiron in Pisces during the late afternoon which encourages us to nourish ourselves and others with tender, loving care. Shortly afterwards, the Moon enters lighthearted Leo, which should put us in the mood to play. This energy is a welcome change after we've been swimming in an emotion-ocean for the past few days. However, things could get a little bumpy towards the evening as the Leo Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, pushing us to change how we connect with ourselves and others.

Since Leo is a sign that loves the spotlight, we may find ourselves feeling a bit self-centered and in need of attention at this time, letting our egos get in the way. As such, Uranus in Taurus will push us out of our comfort zones to help us with finding our true sense of self-worth, rather than relying on the validation of others. And for those of us that could use a little more self-confidence, this Moon-Uranus match-up pushes us to flaunt the things that make us unique while holding space for others too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the mood for some fun today and after the past few days you've been having, you deserve it. However, when it comes to spending cash, try not to blow the bank as you could regret it later. Though overall, when it comes to what you have (and what you don't) don't let it define you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel weighted down today by something home or family related. How you respond to the situation may require that you take a different approach from how you usually respond to things. Stepping outside of your comfort zone could be the best thing for you to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may find yourself feeling anxious today or worried about something that may be beyond your control. While it's usual for you to be in your head, thinking up solutions and scenarios, you could be making yourself unnecessarily crazy by trying to figure out everything now. Relax.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could be feeling like an odd duck out today when it comes to a circle of people that you know or would like to get to know. And this feeling could be messing with your self-esteem. Don't let others define your value. Remember that you are the only one that holds such power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about you and how you feel today and you can't help but to wear your heart on your sleeve. As such, you may need to listen to your heart today when it comes to making any sort of career- or goal-related decisions, but it may require making big changes. Don't worry, you're ready for this.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your judgement may not be as sharp today because you're allowing something from the past cloud your mind. If you want to see things clearly, you'll have to start challenging or tossing out some of your old and outworn beliefs. What would happen if you saw things differently?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be going back and forth with yourself today in wanting to go at it alone and wanting support from friends. When it comes to making a decision, the best way to decide is by asking yourself which option makes you feel most powerful. Allow your individuality to be your guide.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have an idea or some expectations on how a relationship is supposed to go. However, how you think things are supposed to go and how they should actually go are two different things. In other words, let go of the need to control the outcome and embrace the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You love to stay busy and often are full of a ton of ideas that you're constantly working on bringing to life. However, you can run the risk of biting off more than you can chew today. Take your time. Meanwhile, if you've been working too hard, it's time for a fun change of pace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A romantic situation could throw you for a loop today but the key to dealing with it is by being honest and authentic with your feelings. You might even be able to change things around. On another note, when it comes to your creative talent, don't underestimate yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You and your partner or someone close to you may not see eye-to-eye today, which could cause some tension between you. Though the issue at hand may be connected to something from the past. Isn't it time you both let this go, Aquarius? Make space for forgiveness and compromise.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're spinning your wheels today with the amount of stuff you have on your plate. You may need to ask yourself if everything that's on your plate needs to be there. For example, if you're going above and beyond for others to prove your worth, don't.