Move over Instagram filters that apply makeup from Euphoria and decipher which version of Victoria Beckham you are – there’s a new star in town. Sound the heartthrob gong, because this Instagram filter features our favourite Timothée Chalamet, ergo it's pretty important (you can thank me later).

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a call with Timmy (because that's what we'd call him, on the call, obviously)? As social distancing measures now apply around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting with family and friends via video calls has become the norm. Whether you've decided you prefer FaceTime, Houseparty, Zoom or Skype, it's the way we're all communicating right now – even Timothée Chalamet himself (probably).

Since August 2019 – when Facebook opened up its Spark AR Platform to the public – our ability to build and share effects on Instagram, no coding skills required, has really ramped up. The platform's extensive library of 2D and 3D visual effects and photo filters is always expanding, so finding the perfect one is like striking gold. Gold, in this case, being Timothée Chalamet (note the theme here).

The latest filter, created by Instagram user Cate, mimics the visual of a FaceTime call, complete with hangup, camera flip and mute buttons. And there, in the top right of the screen, is Timmy.

Hit “Try It” for your direct line to the Call Me By Your Name star; "Save Effect" for easy access when you open your Instagram Stories camera; and "Send To" if you want to fool a friend. We're just ahead of the viral curve with this one, so you might still catch a few people out – although we won’t blame you if you want to keep Timothée all to yourself.