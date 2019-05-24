We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-27, 2019).

If there was ever a holiday weekend that was made for chilling out and spending time in the company of those we really dig, then this weekend is one of them. One reason for this is because the weekend kicks off with the Moon in friendly Aquarius, which should have us in the mood to socialize and connect with our friends.

With the Moon teaming up with chatty Mercury in Gemini on Friday and happy-go-lucky Jupiter on Saturday, this could also be a good weekend for traveling as well as engaging events and activities that stimulate our imaginations. Though with the Moon in Aquarius squaring off with Venus in Taurus on Friday afternoon, we may need to pay closer attention to our spending and our relationships. A little extra care and attention could be good for all.

By early Sunday morning the Moon shifts into dreamy and compassionate Pisces, helping us to slow down and relax. Though the relaxation could be a little hard to come by on mid Sunday afternoon as the Pisces Moon squares off with the Sun in busy Gemini. Though this combination can be good for taking advantage of creative inspiration or spending time in the company of those that inspire us. By the late afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with Mars in tenderhearted Cancer, which inspires us to do something kind for others as well as ourselves.

Come Monday, Memorial Day, the vibe remains pretty chill for the most part as the Pisces Moon teams up with Neptune in Pisces, pleasure loving Venus in Taurus, as well as stable Saturn in Capricorn. Though we may need to call on the support and care of our loved ones as the Pisces Moon squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius could have us feeling more tender than usual.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should still find yourself in an upbeat and social mood. Though while you're hanging with your buds, look to ways that you can give back to others or improve your community in some way. By the second half of the weekend, you're called to slow down and regroup. Guard your energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you don't like the way things are looking right now, you're reminded that you have the power to change that. Part of initiating the change is recognizing that you are worthy of the happiness you seek. Financially, you should see some improvements. Though don't measure yourself by what you have or don't.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a serious case of wanderlust this weekend and you're encouraged to pack your bags and set sail for some fresh experiences and scenery. Traveling with a good friend or your partner could uplift you. Just make sure that you don't break the bank during your travels.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and bae may need to have a discussion about finances this weekend, but the conversation should go well if you're willing to take a new approach in solving a challenge. On a different note, you're reminded how resilient and powerful you are. Don't underestimate your impact on others.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air for you this weekend. If you have a bae, this is the perfect time for the two of you to shake things up a bit and look into getting into some fun and interesting things; things that you can talk about for hours. Single? You could meet someone special by trying something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be focused on work for the first half of the weekend, but try to establish a work-life balance. Make self-care a goal for yourself now. By the second half of the weekend, relationships become the focus for you as you're encouraged to connect with the people that care about you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some fun this weekend and it's possible that the fun you have could help you with attracting romance or keeping the romance you have going. Meanwhile, you're also craving some new experiences and adventure awaits. Overall, joy is beneficial to your well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded to lean on your community this weekend and to avoid going it alone as the people around you could be more of a resource to you than you realize. Meanwhile, when's the last time you got out and had a little fun? Traveling, or dancing the night away could be good for the spirit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling creatively inspired this weekend, making this weekend a good time to engage activities that feed your mind and allow you to channel your creative skills. Though you may need to be mindful of spreading yourself thin or not giving enough time to a passion. Also, home is a sanctuary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances may be a focus for you at the start of the weekend. And money that you've either been waiting on or wishing for could come through for you. Know that you deserve to flourish. By the second half of the weekend, you're feeling more social. Make time to get out and about.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to socialize this weekend, making this a good time to connect with friends and attend events and other gatherings. Though be mindful of overdoing it this weekend, you may need more rest and time spent at home than you thought. Financially, a prayer could be answered.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you ever needed an excuse to be mindful of how you spend your energy and who you give your time to, this weekend's cosmic energy gives you one. During the first half of the weekend, you might be happier spending some time alone. During the second half, it's inner circle only.