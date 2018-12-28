We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for New Year's weekend.

The Moon moves into partnership-oriented Libra late Friday afternoon, putting the emphasis on relationships and fairness. Under a Libra Moon, we might find ourselves feeling a bit more diplomatic and willing to compromise and join forces with others. Though when it comes to our relationships we're reminded to go for substance over fluff and to exercise boundaries and good judgement, especially as the Libra Moon squares off with the Sun and Saturn in no-nonsense Capricorn on Saturday and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. Plus, love planet Venus is still in all-or-nothing Scorpio.

For those of us looking to establish healthier connections with others for the New Year, this Libra-Capricorn mashup can help us to move forward towards better relationships, while leaving behind those that no longer work. With the Libra Moon opposing rebellious Uranus in Aries on Sunday evening, moving forward (without looking back) shouldn't be too hard to do. Mercury and Jupiter in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius will help to keep us optimistic.

By Sunday night, the Moon enters seductive Scorpio, where she'll stay until Wednesday. Bringing in the New Year under a Scorpio Moon means that there will be plenty of intensity and passion to go around, which might not only add to the New Year's Eve fireworks, but it might also motivate us to greet the new year with courage and verve. Of course, having go-getter Mars move home to Aries on New Year's Eve also bodes well for 2019 as Mars in Aries (which will also be influencing the Scorpio Moon), will give us the drive, motivation, and enthusiasm needed to start the year off on the right foot. Are you ready for an adventure?

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Woo-hoo, Aries! If this weekend is any indicator, you're going to be kicking butt and taking names in 2019. As such, now's the time for you to start getting your ducks in a row as things will begin moving a warp-speed. Physically, you should be feeling a lot better and your confidence will be up again. You're irresistible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you were hoping to get a date for a NYE shindig, you might not have to look to hard or too far as there's a strong chance you'll be on the most wanted list. At the same time, you may want to opt for a low-key or intimate gathering as your energy may not be as high as you'd like. Don't be passive about your needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your health and well-being are important now. Meanwhile, your connections to others can help you to beat any holiday or winter blues that you may be dealing with. Reach out to those you love and be open to party invitations. Laughter is good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This weekend could be quite a romantic one for you, which could bring you a New Year's kiss from someone special, no matter if you're single or not. However, when it comes to a certain relationship or family dynamic, it may be time to leave it behind. Focus on your goals. You can win.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If something isn't coming together the way you want this weekend, don't force it and don't fret. Step away from the situation instead and look to ways that you can nourish yourself with some fun and relaxation. Don't worry, things will start moving in the direction you want them to go. Cultivate joy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If a romantic situation fizzled out or was more trouble than it's worth, try not to let it mess with your self-esteem because you're about to be in high demand. Use this time to get clear about what you want from love and start believing that you can achieve it. Be mindful of overspending on NYE festivities.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might not be feeling the holiday spirit this weekend, as someone you love could get under your skin. Though don't ignore your needs. If you need to take some time to focus on you and what you want, take it. Old relationship dynamics will need to change. Surround yourself with folks that energize you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Be careful of the mindset that you're entering the New Year with as things may not be as bleak or disappointing as you're making them seem. Instead channel your energy into self-love and focusing on the things that you do want. Taking care of your physical health can boost your endorphins.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial- or friend-related matter could suck the wind out of your sails this weekend but try not to let it get you down in the dumps. If it's a friend issue, it may be time to examine if you should keep this friend. If it's financial, know it's only temporary. If you're not feeling up to partying, that's fine. Rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Try not to be too hard on yourself this weekend and avoid falling into the trap of comparing your success to others. Celebrate your wins and count your blessings, Cap. And make sure you spend time in the presence of of friends that can celebrate with you. Keeping company with loved ones is healing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit dejected this weekend when it comes to making something you want happen or your faith in the future. Pay attention to the facts but don't dwell on the problem. A solution will present itself soon enough. In the meantime, stay focused on your goals and make time for friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be a bit in your feels today which might hamper your 2019 outlook. Instead of dwelling on the negative, look to ways that you can change your environment or locale this weekend to get a change of pace and a fresh perspective. Traveling could bring love. Remember how special you are.