In this horoscope for Memorial Day weekend, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The weekend gets off to a bubbly start thanks to Friday's New Moon in Gemini (1:39 PM EST). Since new moons are always auspicious times to kickoff plans or start something new, this new moon in communicative and curious Gemini is perfect for beginning anything that exposes us something new and pushes us out of old habits and behavior, as well as initiating important calls, conversations, and other connections that could lead to exciting opportunities.

With serious Saturn in Aquarius supporting the new moon, plans we implement now will have lasting, long-term rewards. With the Moon remaining in Gemini until Sunday evening, this is also a good time for delving into creative ideas and projects thanks to the Moon teaming up with multiple planets in Gemini and squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Though with Neptune in the mix, we'll have to take care in getting our facts straight and avoiding misinformation or being unrealistic.

By Sunday evening, the Moon moves to tenderhearted Cancer, putting the focus on how we feel and the need for family and community. With the Moon remaining in Cancer through Memorial Day and teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and Mars in dreamy Pisces, we're encouraged to adopt new holiday traditions, get creative with our food, and kick back and relax.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your creative juices are flowing, making this weekend the perfect time to implement a new project or idea. Key conversations and connections can also bring a stroke of luck (or genius). Take time to rest and love up on your people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could receive a professional opportunity or the chance to turn over a new leaf with your finances. The key in getting what you want is remembering you're worthy of it. Release things that no longer serve you. Utilize your network.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to reinvent yourself in whatever way that feels most authentic to you. You're called to focus on yourself and do what makes you happiest. Value your worth, and others will too. A financial matter improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been feeling out of sorts, this weekend gives you a much needed reset. It's time for an emotional purge and improving your spiritual well-being. Where is your heart calling you now? Follow it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to broaden your horizons in terms of your social circle and your plans for the future. Connections made and seeds planted now can lead to better things. Just vet and research carefully. Intuition is a powerful ally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Big things are happening in your professional life and opportunity is coming. Though securing it means improving your skills and knowledge base. Maybe a re-brand is in order, too. Build yourself a solid team to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A new way of looking at the world is needed, so seek out the knowledge and experiences that can broaden your mind, as well as your options. If your faith or optimism has been lacking, it returns to you now. Hard work pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If debt has been an issue, an opportunity arrives to free yourself from it. Now's the time to have conversations around money. You might like what you hear. With romance or a passion, it's time to move on to something more fulfilling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Partnership and collaboration is where your success lies, for business and for pleasure. People want to connect with you. Clear the path by releasing old patterns in how you relate. Emotional honesty and financial savvy is rewarding.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your health and well-being are the focus now as you're encouraged to initiate better routines and habits to improve the way you feel on the inside and out. Just make sure to set obtainable goals. An accountability partner can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your heart may be set ablaze now with a passion project, a romantic interest, or both. Go for it! Just make sure you're not underselling yourself or settling for too little. Stay true to your values and standards.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

New things are brewing with home and family. You could be relocating or working on ways to make home more comfy. Family connections can be healed too, so long as you're not sacrificing your well-being. Choose your joy.