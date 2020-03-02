We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for May 2020.

The month opens with a Full Moon in powerful and passionate Scorpio (May 7), which pushes us to focus on our healing, acts of selflessness, and re-imagining the workplace. With hardworking Saturn going retrograde on May 11 and Mars moving to Pisces on the 13th, we can expect little emphasis on productivity and more emphasis on reevaluating our commitments to others and getting the rest we need.

Our values and relationships also come up for a review as Venus goes retrograde on the 13th in communicative and curious Gemini. With Mercury moving home to Gemini on the 11th, there will be lots of chatter in the air, particularly when it comes to addressing issues within our partnerships and connections.

Meanwhile, on May 14, bountiful Jupiter goes retrograde in no-nonsense Capricorn, which asks us to look before we leap and conserve what we have. On the 20th, the Sun enters Gemini, bringing the attention to how we think, the information we're sharing and consuming, and the importance of staying flexible.

The New Moon in Gemini on May 22, provides us with some ideas on how we can best move forward, but we'll need to be willing to face some hard truths and make some dramatic changes to do so. With communicative Mercury entering tenderhearted Cancer on the 28th, intuition becomes our superpower.

Happy Birthday, Gemini!

A financial matter could work in your favor, but it may require you to call in some help from your community. When it comes to your goals or career plans, less is more. Patience and lots of rest will be necessary. Revisit ideas and conversations.

You may need to renegotiate a business partnership this month, especially where it pertains to your money. If you're feeling undervalued, underpaid, or unappreciated, it's time to start working on doing something about it. Don't let fear stop you.

This month asks you to strike a healthier balance between how much you do for others and how much you do for yourself. Too, when it comes to self-improvement, be gentle with yourself. In terms of your reputation, take care in how you represent yourself.

Authenticity is a theme this month as you're called to stop underestimating or filtering yourself. Show off your gifts. With partnerships, it's time to take a step back and allow others to handle their own stuff. You need rest and replenishment.

A home or family related matter could come to a head, pushing you to work through issues with relatives or redefine community. In terms of your health, slow down and listen to your body. Friendships may need to be renegotiated. Watch your money.

You could receive some recognition for something you've been hard at work on. Though at the same time, you're being asked to be choosier about what you take on. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. Maintain your boundaries.

You could find a resolution to a pressing financial matter, but it might require letting something go that you think is important but isn't. That said, know that your value, identity, nor your path are tied to how productive you are. Check your beliefs.

May could bring you a cathartic kind of a breakthrough, particularly where it pertains to unhealthy relationships or family dynamics. Too, you may need to examine where you hold on too tightly to certain ideas and attitudes. Your finances will require attention.

The month starts out with a push for you to tend to your emotional well-being. It may be time to release something or someone that you've been obsessing over. Partnerships and contracts need to be reevaluated or renegotiated. Conserve your money.

You could receive some fanfare for a creative idea or project this month or you could have a creative breakthrough. Though when it comes to the various projects that you're involved in, it may be time to take a big step back from some. Your well-being demands it.

You could have a financial win this month if there's money you've been waiting on but watch for unexpected expenses. Meanwhile, you're called to find better ways to manage stress. Reconnecting to pleasure is the way to go. Romance comes up for review.

This month asks you to pull inward and put a little less focus on helping or doing for others and looking at ways that you can do more for yourself. Relationship dynamics with your family come up for review. How can you find an anchor within yourself?