Whether you're looking to get away for the entire weekend or just have a quiet dinner together at home, the planetary energies surrounding Valentine's Day 2020 are here to make your relationship stronger. And as astrologer Elisabeth Grace, tells Bustle, couples have a lot to look forward to on Feb. 14.

On Valentine's Day, the Sun will be in Aquarius, which is all about innovation and ideas, while the Moon will be in Scorpio, which can give you a need for emotional depth and substance. "Already we can see that those with significant others will be seeking to prove their fidelity to one another, in ways that are uniquely creative," Grace says.

The best part is, the Scorpio moon will be in harmony with three other planets at this time: Mercury, the communicate planet, Neptune, which deals with our dreams and fantasies, and Jupiter, the planet of luck.

With Mercury and Neptune together in Pisces, we'll see people and situations in the best possible light. "It favors intuition, empathy, and soulful connection," Grace says. So in general, having deep and meaningful conversations and building intimacy will be a big focus for relationships this year.

As far as whats in store for Feb. 14, 2020 and your relationship, here's what astrologers say ever sign can expect this Valentine's Day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle With Venus, the planet of love, in your first house, there's a good chance that this Valentine's Day will be extra romantic for you and your partner. "Use the energy to do deep research and plan a sexy night," astrologer Ingrid Hansen, tells Bustle. It's going to be the perfect night for you and your partner to get to know each other on a deeper level.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle You're never one to shy away from commitment, but this Valentine's Day, the moon in Scorpio will be in a section of your chart that activates your long-term partnerships. "There’s truly no better night to plan next steps with your significant other than tonight," Stephanie Powell, astrologer and head of content at Astrology.com, tells Bustle. You may discuss plans for moving in together or getting engaged.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gona/Bustle With your ruling sign, Mercury, traveling through Pisces, your mind might be in full-on fantasy mode. If having a romantic night out with your partner is what you want, you'll try your best to make that happen. And since your ruling sign is linking up to Neptune, you may want to plan something around water. According to Hansen, there's also so much benevolent energy coming from the Moon that night that you'll be feeling all kinds of luck in love this Valentine's Day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Romance is in the air for you as the Moon moves through Scorpio and awakens a section of your chart that asks you to focus on love and play. Coupled up Cancers can strengthen their connection by trying activities that are out of their comfort zone. "The energy is high and you’re feeling more energized and willing to hit the town," Powell says. This Valentine's Day, you're putting your homebody tendencies behind and going for something new.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle While over-the-top gestures are normally your jam, you'll be more inclined to take a break from being in the spotlight this Valentine's Day. "As the moon moves through sensitive Scorpio, you’re more eager to spend time at home," Powell says. You'll crave more intimacy and connection with your partner than a grand romantic gesture of love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You're typically not a huge fan of PDA or posting anything cheesy on Instagram to declare your love for your significant other, Virgo — but this year could be different. "We know your love language errs on the practical side," Powell says. But with the moon moving through Scorpio, you may find yourself wanting to communicate. Sharing your true and deepest feelings will be feel "invigorating and unavoidable," Powell says. If you haven't said, "I love you," Valentine's Day is the perfect time to do it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Valentine's Day is set to be smooth and steady for your relationship, Libra. "During the evening you might be inclined to visit a foreign restaurant or a place that feels extra decadent, especially for dessert," Hansen says. It's also a good Valentine's Day to have a double date. You might find yourself inspired after talking about your relationship with another successful couple.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle With the moon in your sign and aspecting Aries, you may have extra energy to do something fun. But if you were planning on making a quick getaway for Valentine's Day this year, you may end up reconsidering at the very last minute. According to Hansen, you may decide on being private this year and having romantic night in or a dinner date at your secret spot. Regardless of what you choose to do, Feb. 14 will be especially romantic for you and your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle There's so much planetary energy in your house of home and family that you may be motivated to have a party with those closest to you. But Hansen says you might be torn between doing this and spending alone time with your partner. If you end up spending the day with your partner, do something involving music, art, or water. With Neptune, the planet of fantasy and creativity, aspecting your ruling sign, Jupiter, you're sure to have a good time together while you're checking out a local band or walking along the beach.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Expect themes from the past this year, like reconnecting with loved ones and sharing good memories. "Your life has been so affected by the Saturn stellium in your sign over the past year, dear Capricorn, that this Valentine's Day will be like no other," Hansen says. You may need to work harder to have fun on Valentine's Day due to Saturn, "the taskmaster," elbowing his way onto the scene, Hansen says. So make sure to put your all into the reservations, planning and everything that's needed to make the day special.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Surprises, secrets, and romance are all in store for you this Valentine's Day. An ex may be pining for you and could come in and shake things up unexpectedly. "Your vision might be a little hazy regarding how you actually want to spend your time and with whom," Hansen says. With Neptune conjunct Mercury in your first house, and aspecting the Moon in your 10th house, you may be put in a position where you have to speak but can't find the right words to say. If this happens, don't feel pressured to respond right away.