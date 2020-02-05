If you're the kind of romantic who starts stocking up on Valentine's Day paraphernalia as soon as your nearest drug store starts selling it, and who starts dreaming up cinematic excursions even earlier, the reason might have more to do with your astrological foundation than your earthly interests. Turns out, some signs are naturally drawn to any opportunity to express or exhibit their romantic feelings. That makes February 14 a prime opportunity for the zodiac signs most likely to be into Valentine's Day to be extra about it.

The signs that are astrologically programmed to swoon for Valentine's Day have personality characteristics that hint at the propensity, such as a knack for adventure, a hunger for surprise, a flare for passion, or a need for expression. While all signs might love love in their own way, it takes a certain personality type to want to show off that love and participate in a holiday that turns a private connection into a public display of affection.

Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about which signs are most likely to go all out on Valentine's Day. According to Thomas, these are also the signs that are most likely to go all out on any holiday or any romantic opportunity. Here they are:

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Aries don't need declarations of love from their partner and they have no problem expressing themselves year-round, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. But surprising an Aries is one way to get them to warm up to Valentine's Day. "If you do something big and bold to surprise an Aries, you will really capture them," Stardust says. "Unexpected gifts are one of the best ways to win them over."

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

According to Thomas, on Valentine's Day, the moon will be gliding through your sector of relationships and marriage, meaning that your astrological forecast is going to "bring attached bulls closer with their [partner] or single ones the chance to truly align with someone who matches them." Because Taurus is the leading ruler of pleasure in the zodiac, Thomas says they're inclined to make Valentine's Day the most passionate and romantic day, going all out in every way to make their partner feel loved. What other signs might find "cheesy" Taurus can really appreciate.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Cancers aren't always the most expressive sign, especially when it comes to romantic feelings. But according to Thomas, the moon is going to be shining in their romance sector on Valentine's Day, so they're going to feel strongly inspired and motivated to participate. Thomas says to "expect that a deeply passionate mood will fill you on this day." You're not always going to feel inspired to shout your love from the mountains, but this year it will feel right, so take advantage of the opportunity.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo is one of the most expressive signs in the zodiac, so it's no surprise they're drawn to a holiday that encourages their expression and gives them an opportunity to be in the spotlight, too. They're most likely to buy the biggest teddy bear on the shelf or enjoy the most surprising or romantic gesture. According to Thomas, the current planetary alignment is going to make Leos even more inspired to go big on Valentine's Day. "Mars, planet of passion and sex, is heating up your sector of romance on Valentine’s Day this year," Thomas says. Aka, if you're dating a Leo, prepare for the most epic Valentine's Day ever, and up your own game in order to impress them.

If you're in a new relationship or haven't yet weathered a Valentine's Day with your partner, talk it out beforehand so you can both manage expectations and cater to each other's preferences. If you're in a relationship with a sign that holds Valentine's Day in a holy regard, you'll want to do a little prep to ensure no one is feeling disappointed, or overwhelmed if your partner's sign is not as into the holiday.