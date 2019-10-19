Your Weekend Horoscope: November 9-11, 2019

Here’s your weekend horoscope for November 9-11, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

This weekend might be a bit rocky thanks to the feisty and impulsive Aries Moon fighting it out with multiple planets, which includes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn and ambitious Mars in partnership-oriented Libra. As a result, we may need to exercise some patience and care when dealing with others.

Though if there's a longstanding problem that needs to be addressed, this weekend's planetary weather will make sure to turn up the heat on that problem so we can address it. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday, we may find ourselves revisiting old wounds or issues from the past as a means of finding healing or rectification.

Come Sunday morning there's a bit of a bright spot as the Aries Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter which could help to boost our mood. On the flip side, this Moon-Jupiter aspect can also help to fan the flames.

Luckily, the Moon moves into easygoing Taurus by Sunday evening, where it will stay all day Monday. With the Moon in Taurus, we'll find ourselves looking for things that are calming, comforting, and pleasurable. We'll need the peaceful vibes especially when the Sun in Scorpio teams up with Mercury retrograde on Monday morning, which could expose secrets or information that could be shocking, upsetting, or troubling. The best way to use this Sun-Mercury combo is to focus on anything that requires extra study, research, or assessment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard not to lose your cool this weekend with your partner or someone else. You can be feeling especially defensive or on guard now if you feel like you've got something to prove. While personal accountability is necessary, don't go looking to others for validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be trying to avoid addressing something (perhaps from the past) with your partner or someone close to you. However, know that taking the passive aggressive route won't get you the results that you're looking for. It's time to speak up and say what you feel. Change begins with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling some push and pull between wanting to be your usual charming and flirty self and wanting a connection with someone that's more substantial. This weekend use your powers of discernment and focus on establishing a more substantial romance. Feed your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have plans or ideas for the future and it may seem like your partner or perhaps a family member isn't on board. Instead of sulking about the issue, this could be a good time to have a direct and unfiltered conversation with this person. It could help turn things around.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling extra opinionated now but before you start letting your words fly, you might want to consider if what you're sharing has the capacity to hurt or heal others. Either way, it might be best to consider the feelings of someone else before you speak. Exercise tenderness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to have a difficult conversation this weekend with your partner or someone that you share bills with about a financial matter. While the situation might be uncomfortable, it's necessary for you to speak up and honor your truth. Allow others to take responsibility for themselves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel pulled between wanting to do your own thing and wanting to give time and attention to someone else. Be mindful of giving your energy to those that drain you. In fact, some boundaries may be needed. It's OK to be a little selfish now and focus on your desires.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot on your plate this weekend and not a lot of energy to do it. Too, you could find that you're being taken for granted. As such, you may need to let others know what's going on and get things off your chest. On another note, you do have support. Open up to it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With your charm and magnetism being at a 10 right now, you're reminded that you don't have to settle for anyone that can't see how special you are. At the same time, you need to make sure that you see yourself as special too, as that's how you'll attract what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home- or family-related matter could have you stressed this weekend as well as second-guessing yourself. This is one of those times where you may need to take a step back and celebrate how far you've come and how much you've accomplished. Too, make time to have some fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive or defensive about your ideas and opinions now, but you can save yourself a lot of stress when you allow yourself to give up the need to be right. Doing so doesn't necessarily mean you're wrong but there's strength in not knowing it all and admitting it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be picking up on some negative vibes from others right now but try not to let it get to you or mess with your sense of self-worth. As long as you know you're moving with integrity and truth, there's nothing anyone can really fault you for. Pay no attention to the haters.