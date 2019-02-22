We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for February 23-24, 2019.

It's all about the passion and deep soul bonding this weekend as the Moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio on Saturday morning. With the Moon in Scorpio, we might find ourselves craving more intimacy and intensity in our relationships than usual. Though with the Moon teaming up with the confident Sun and dreamy Neptune in romantic Pisces this weekend, we just might receive the answer to our prayers.

With intuitive Mercury in Pisces teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday eve, it's all about trusting our intuition and speaking directly from the heart when it comes to communicating with the object of our desire or affection. The emphasis on good communication will be important as the Moon opposes stubborn Mars in Taurus late Saturday. However, if we're looking for some steamy drama, this Moon-Mars combo could certainly deliver.

By Sunday, the Scorpio Moon teams up with committed Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which places the emphasis on quality over quantity where love and sex are concerned. With Pluto in the mix, there could also be some opportunity for healing within a relationship or healing a relationship issue.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Although your emotions might be running high this weekend, make sure that you're not glossing over how you really feel or using an unhealthy distraction to avoid your feelings. On a similar note, being vulnerable or honest with someone about what you feel can be a game changer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner might find yourselves dreaming about the future and making plans together, which could be a great time to check in and make sure you're both on the same page. Though try not to be too stubborn and be open to compromise. You might like what you hear.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you being a little too picky about potential love matches? Not that you have to set the bar incredibly low, but you may need to be a bit more open than you may be right now. Having an ideal is great. But it's not so great when it's unrealistic. Stay open. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If looking to make a love match, you could meet someone through travel or by simply following your heart. Look towards engaging in activities this weekend that stir up your heart (in a good way). By doing things that open up your heart space, you can better draw in love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit tender this weekend as it could feel like things aren't working the way you want them to when it comes to love. Try not to despair and be too hard on yourself or others. It could be that your focused a little too much on the issue. Let things happen organically.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could strike a love connection with someone this weekend online or attending a local event. Keep your eyes and ears open as a friendly chat with a cute stranger could also kindle a spark. On a separate note, a fresh approach or perspective can help you improve your dating life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to a relationship or the potential of one, make sure that the person you're connecting with is willing to put equal work into the connection, so it doesn't become a lopsided one. As such, use your powers of discernment to make sure this connection is worth you and your time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling especially frisky this weekend and you're at your most alluring when you wear your heart on your sleeve. Don't be shy about being vulnerable as authenticity is sexy. On a different note, you could experience a love connection while out having fun. Joy is attractive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might not be especially feeling the love this weekend and might opt to stay home. If so, it could be a good time for some self-care and nourishment. By focusing on what you need, can give you the replenishment you need not only to be open to love but to also attract it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're still on everyone's must have list this weekend and as such, you need to make sure that you're out and about to soak up the attention and the love energy coming your way. If you're feeling especially confident, why not shoot your shot with someone you've been watching?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be called to get clear about what you really want in love when it comes to the long-term. Part of this may mean getting honest with yourself about what you need emotionally. Another part of this may mean letting go of an unrealistic ideal around love and partnership.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling a bit adventurous this weekend, which is a good sign that it's time to shake things up, as a fresh adventure or even a change of scenery could be just the thing to get the romantic sparks going. You could meet someone while out and about with friends or learning something new.