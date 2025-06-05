Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, June 5

A fateful conversation will give you answers you didn’t know you needed. The messenger planet Mercury is in Gemini today, and reaches the midpoint of the lunar nodes (which represent destined turning points). You may reconsider an old narrative or notice that you’re stuck in a loop, having the same conversations over and over again without moving toward resolution.

By midday, Mercury links up with assertive Mars, giving you the courage to break the cycle. You may feel bold, sharp, and prepared to speak your mind. Ask your burning questions and act on your ideas.

The day ends with a gentle collaboration between the Sun and Moon, amplifying clarity and emotional satisfaction. Take a moment to notice the subtle difference in how you feel now that you’ve put your ideas forward. Acknowledge your growth.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Have late-night thoughts been swirling lately? Send the text, write the email, or initiate the conversation that will bring you the clarity you need.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Old worries and doubts are creeping in, but talking to your friends might offer the relief you need. Don’t bury your struggles, Taurus. Speak up and you’ll find that others can relate to your experiences.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Advocate for yourself, Gemini. When familial expectations begin to encroach on your freedom, have a candid conversation about what you want in your life. It may stir up other forgotten ambitions.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t be afraid to tell people you need time to think. You may not be able to find the right words in the moment, but after some solitude and rest, you’ll discover exactly how you feel.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When was the last time you got vulnerable? Talking about your struggles will strengthen your relationships. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you find yourself in a leadership role, share your bright ideas — but don’t discount other people’s opinions. Listen without taking their thoughts personally. Your resistance to welcoming feedback may limit your success.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Opportunities emerge to share your knowledge and opinions. Follow your interests, Libra, but take a gentle approach to sticky subjects — especially at work.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Transparency is scary but necessary. Voice your unspoken fears and desires, especially with a loved one who is eager to see the real you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) How often you talk matters less than what you say. Has anything important been left unsaid?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) There’s more to life than your to-do list, Capricorn. Zoom out and remember what matters. Listen to your inner voice when it bucks against your overwhelming tasks, responsibilities, and routines.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Talking about your playful interests and artistic projects can stir up fears and vulnerability. But speaking from the heart could be healing for you. Share your creative, romantic, and passionate side with someone you trust.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Conversations with a family member or roommate could reopen an old wound, but this may be an opportunity to get something heavy off your chest. Speak with care and focus on building bridges rather than burning them down.

