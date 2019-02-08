We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for February 9-10, 2019.

Love might feel like a roller coaster this weekend thanks to the cosmic energy that's brewing in the air. With the Moon in fiery Aries for most of the weekend, chances are we'll all be feeling pretty fired up too. In matters of the heart, the Aries Moon could have those of us that are single and looking to mingle feeling ready and willing to meet someone new. This could be the weekend where adventure and bold moves could also bring love.

However, with the Aries Moon squaring off with multiple planets in serious Capricorn and joining forces with angry Mars and unpredictable Uranus in Aries, there could be some major surprises and romantic upsets. Love planet Venus, which is still in Capricorn, reminds us to be pragmatic and responsible with our hearts while planets in Aries push us to break free of a relationship rut or push us to address a relationship issue head on. And under an aggressive Aries Moon, sparks could fly for better or worse.

The good news is that communicative Mercury will be entering intuitive and compassionate Pisces on Sunday morning, which can bring some much needed sensitivity to the conversations and connections made. Plus with the Moon entering sensual Taurus by Sunday evening, we'll be feeling much calmer and in the mood to snuggle up close with someone special. Still, with the earthy vibes in the air come Sunday night, a thoughtful approach to love trumps an impulsive approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your love life this weekend, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have some ideals on how love is supposed to go but are you willing to put in the work necessary to achieve your relationship goals. If you've been doing the same thing and getting the same results, it may be time to change your approach. Be more intentional with your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a bit of a wake-up call or a revelation this weekend about someone that you may have been idealizing. Don't ignore the truth. Trust that putting time and energy into your own needs for the time being may be the key to getting things to shift for the better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner could have a rather heated disagreement over a financial related matter. In what ways can you both be realistic about the situation at hand but still hold onto the dream you're creating together? It may take some compromise and compassion on your end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner (or a potential partner) may have some very different ideas regarding a long term goal, which could create some friction between you this weekend. Solving the issue may require you to see things from a different perspective. Reexamine your beliefs.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to check your motives this weekend when it comes to doing something for the person you love. Is it coming from a place of ego or do you truly want to help? Some unflinchingly honest self-reflection could go a long way. If single, be discerning with your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be fired up about something this weekend when it comes to your lover, but does your lover even know that you're upset and why? You may need to have a heart to heart talk about what you're feeling, instead of expecting them to figure it out. The convo will feel freeing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner (or potential partner) may not be on the same page this weekend. Though you usually like to find a win-win solution to problems at hand, you may need to stand your ground with this one and come prepared with the facts. An honest discussion is needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's not enough to say that you want to meet someone new. It may be time to step outside of your comfort zone and switch up your approach, as well as your attitude, when it comes to finding love. In what ways can you be more outgoing or welcoming towards love?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A love interest's inexplicable or inconsistent actions could trigger your insecurities this weekend. But it's up to you to decide whether you want to give away all of that power. Take some time to reconnect with yourself and nourish yourself from the inside out. All will be clear soon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some old family drama or dynamics could be getting in the way when it comes to your happiness in love and relationships. As such, use this weekend to address the issue at the root and begin freeing yourself from the past. You can write a new narrative about your love life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may want to give the benefit of the doubt to a potential love interest but don't ignore your intuition or what you see. You may even need to call this person out on something, even if it means being vulnerable and admitting what you feel. Honor your worth and your feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to getting what you want in love, hoping and wishing for it, isn't enough. This weekend, you're pushed to speak up and be clear about what you want, even if doing so means that you might not get it. Trust that being direct will bring you results either way.