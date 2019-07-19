We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for July 20-21, 2019.

With the Moon in dreamy and romantic Pisces this weekend, we can't help to be in the mood for love. However, with love planet Venus in tenderhearted Cancer opposing power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn by Sunday morning, love and romance may not come easy as jealousy, obsessiveness, and power plays in our relationships could be an issue now. As always the case with Pluto, whatever shadows and nastiness that's being unearthed now in connection to our love lives, is being brought to the surface it so we can address it, purge it, or heal it.

While the Pisces Moon teaming up with hazy Neptune in Pisces on early Sunday morning, could have us ready to avoid the problems that we might see, having the Sun and Mercury retrograde teaming up in Cancer could shed new light on matters of the heart. Meanwhile, having the Pisces Moon team up with Pluto by the late afternoon could give us the courage and determination to make use of the info. Though we'll need to guard against being manipulative or being manipulated.

The weekend ends on a bit of a lighter note as the Moon in Pisces teams up with Venus in Cancer which could either help us to deepen the bond that we share with another or deepen the bond with ourselves.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might be difficult not to feel a little down this weekend, as thoughts about what you want out of a relationship will be in the forefront of your mind. You might feel like you're not getting what you want — or that you may never get what you want — when it comes to love and intimacy. Remember though: The fact is, you can, but you may need to wait for it. In the meantime, give yourself love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have the ability to charm others with your words now, so be responsible in how you use them. On a similar note, if you're not clear on where you stand with someone, it's best to ask and get clarification rather than go on your own assumptions. Talk about your concerns.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you find yourself having to prove your worth to someone this weekend, stop. As a matter of fact, it may be best for you to pull back a bit and figure out if this person is actually what you really want. Don't let the allure of what you can't have push you to jump through hoops.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A love interest could be a little too demanding of you this weekend, which could have you questioning yourself or your worth. Recognize that now is not the time to give into anyone's bullying behavior. And don't be afraid to call them out on it if need be. Guard your energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be seeing someone as clearly as you think you are right now, which could have you trying to make a relationship into something that it isn't. Use your powers of intuition and discernment now to avoid disappointment down the road. Love should be reciprocal.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You or the person that you're connecting with might want to keep things light and casual for now, but the reality is, there's nothing casual between you. As such, you may need to rethink where you see this connection going so that no one gets hurt. Be authentic in your actions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're asked to get clear on what you really want from love this weekend as you could be holding fast to an unobtainable ideal. While there's no such thing as the perfect partner or relationship, you can find what's just right for you. Take the pressure of yourself and others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have some staunch beliefs and opinions about love and romance this weekend, but for now, you're asked to check them at the door. Consider that while you are wise and perceptive that you don't know all there is to know about love and relationships. Keep growing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be in your feels this weekend about an ex or someone you're dating, which could have you feeling unusually possessive. You may need to have a conversation with this person to clear the air, instead of going on an assumption or an unspoken expectation. Find your courage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Compromise might be the way to go when it comes to a situation between you and your sweetie. If you want to smooth things over, then you'll have to practice the art of listening without a need to be right or to defend your point of view. You can come to a win-win agreement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling some insecurity this weekend around letting someone see you as you really are. Remember, though: allowing yourself to be seen as you are and loved for it is the only way to go. In other words, don't waste precious time trying to prove yourself or by being someone you're not.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're involved in a romantic relationship (or there's the potential of one) you may need to ask yourself if the energy that you're giving to it is worth it right now. Remember, you can't force someone to be a part of your future. Don't struggle to get someone to see your beauty.