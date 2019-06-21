We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for June 22-23, 2019.

We're in the mood for love this weekend thanks to the Moon entering romantic and dreamy Pisces on Saturday morning. With Cancer season officially underway, it will be hard to ignore the tender and cuddly vibes in the air.

Though with love planet Venus still in flirty Gemini, we're called to bring a little fun and spontaneity to the table when it comes to connecting with a special someone, especially as Venus opposes happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius on Sunday afternoon.

Still, with the Pisces Moon squaring off with Venus and Jupiter by late Sunday night, love signals could get crossed and we might feel like we're not getting what we need. As long as we don't put too many demands or expectations on another, we should be good.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you usually don't mind being blunt, it's possible that you could have been holding back on saying what you feel or waiting for the right time. It's time for you to tell a special person how you feel about them. On a different note, you may need to change some of your beliefs on love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If looking to make a love match this weekend, you're encouraged to get out and connect with others as the bigger your social circle, the more chances you have at making a connection. Meanwhile, if you're already bae'd up, you and your love may need to discuss a financial matter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While everyone still has their eyes on you, thanks to your beauty and charm, take care that you're not settling for less than what you deserve in love. You can keep things light an casual for now if you want to, though it seems you're looking for something more worthwhile.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the sun shining on you now, potential lovers will find you hard to ignore. As such, you could end up meeting someone that sweeps you off of your feet. But you might want to take a closer look and make sure this person is all that they seem to be. Keep your heart and eyes open.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit moody blue about love and romance this weekend, which could have you looking to connect with an ex or seeking some sort of other quick fix for your heart. Breathe out and focus on what you want to manifest in love. It's closer than you think.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could strike a love connection with someone this weekend through an introduction made by a friend or while out and about socializing. Though when it comes to romance be mindful of looking for someone that may either be an unattainable ideal or some you have to "work on".

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While you're called to be open to love, you're also called to examine where you may be giving up too much in the name of it. Whether single or not, it's time to balance things out by making sure that the object of your affection is willing to put in as much work and effort as you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love is all about adventure this weekend, making this the perfect time for a getaway with your bae or making a love connection while traveling. Though in terms of matters of the heart, be mindful of going for someone now simple because they're unavailable or out of your reach.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your magnetism is off the charts now, which is why you need to vet carefully in terms of potential mates and dates. Be mindful of trying to force something that's not meant to be because of nostalgia or a feeling of longing. When you recognize how lovable you are, love arrives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to spending time with your partner or a romantic interest this weekend, look to ways that you can shake up the routine and try something new. Conversation and education based activities could be fun. Single? It's time to get out and flirt. Don't overthink it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Romance is sweet this weekend when you take time out to do something that you love, as your joy is what makes you attractive. On a different note, when it comes to a specific romantic interest, be careful of expecting too much or too little. Get clear on what you need most.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Romance is in the air for you this weekend and you could meet someone that sweeps you off your feet. Though you're a die hard romantic, give yourself some time to see what this person is about. Hold yourself accountable by holding fast to what you really want in love.