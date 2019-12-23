Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Capricorn season is in full swing now, putting the focus on what we've accomplished thus far and what we have yet to accomplish. Though this week may feel a bit intense thanks to the game-changing Solar Eclipse (New Moon) in Capricorn on Thursday, December 26.

Eclipses tend to trigger significant changes and events and with this eclipse happening in no-nonsense Capricorn, we'll be finding ourselves being pushed to make necessary changes that will help us to build more security, wealth, and success for the new year and beyond. With lucky Jupiter in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in the planetary mix for this week, this eclipse aims to help us with bringing a dream to life.

Before we get to the eclipse, the week opens with the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius which can bring some much needed humor, generosity, and lightheartedness for the holidays.

By Wednesday (Christmas Day), the Moon enters Capricorn where she'll stay until late Friday night. With the Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by Wednesday afternoon, we're called to take a new approach to holiday celebrations and traditions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may finally see results that all the hard work that you've been putting in towards a dream is paying off. A new door is about to open up to you. That said, don't discount the gains you're making, even if they seem minor. You're about to find out what it's like to be on top.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself in the mood to take a life-changing trip, and you're called to go where your heart is calling you. Even if travel is not currently in your plans, you'll do well to look towards activities and projects that push you out of your comfort zone. Time to explore the unknown.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be in your feelings this week, maybe where it pertains to a friendship or an intimate relationship. Instead of ignoring what you feel and trying to push it aside, it may be best to confront the situation head on. It's time to take back your power from a situation or be more vulnerable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationships are spotlighted for you now as you're called to take stock of the people in your life. Don't be afraid to exercise your boundaries and give someone push-back where necessary. On the flip side, where can you stand to be more open to love, support, and feedback from others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your to-do list this week, but be mindful of trying to do too much all at once. Giving yourself extra work to do may mean giving yourself some unnecessary stress, and your mission now is to establish a healthier work-life balance. It's time to prioritize your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded not to play yourself small, especially in terms of your gifts. If you've been giving away too much for too little, it's time to start seeing the beauty in your own reflection and treating it as such. A new love could be on the way. Meanwhile, a creative project could put you in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A family or home-related issue could come to a head now and you might need to stick to your guns on an issue and avoid over-compromising on your needs or boundaries. Do take time out to ground and re-center yourself. Your emotional well-being is paramount.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be thinking hard about something now, but to get the clarity or peace of mind you're looking for, it may mean detaching from the outcome. On a lighter note, the right conversation with the right person could lead to something big. Get out of your head and get social.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on your security now, and there's a chance that you could manifest a job or the money you need. You have the power to negotiate, so make sure you're not selling yourself short. Continue affirming your self-worth and improving your relationship with money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The focus turns to you and your needs and as such you may need to be open about getting those needs met. It's time for you to nurture yourself with the same ferocity and persistence in which you nurture others. Meanwhile, opportunity and accolades are coming your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to slow down and take a time out. If you find yourself feeling sluggish or moody now, it's a good a good sign that you're due for a rest and a catharsis. Try not to keep your deeper feelings to yourself, as talking to someone about it could ease the burden.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling like an outsider now, but that's because you're being pushed to elevate yourself in terms of the people you keep in your circle. You're on your way to big things and need to be surrounded by those that are doing big things too. You're getting closer to achieving a goal.