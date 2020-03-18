As the world struggles to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic, the fashion industry is banding together to offer up support to those in need. From the smallest jewelry designers to the largest fast fashion retailers, brands are pledging to help people devastated by the impact of the virus in a myriad of ways. Some designers are donating to organizations like No Kid Hungry to fight child hunger in the wake of schools temporarily closing. Others are using their resources to produce more hand sanitizer or deliver masks and scrubs to healthcare workers.

Ahead, find the growing list of designers and brands who are stepping up to help during a time of crisis.

Zara

Inditex, Zara’s parent company, will be donating masks in Spain for coronavirus patients as well as healthcare workers. In a statement by the company, they shared that they “will make a delivery at least once a week of materials [they] purchase directly.”

LVMH

LVMH has instructed three of their perfume factories (previously producing for Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Guerlain) to start to make hand sanitizer as the world is at a loss, donating the products at no charge to French authorities as well as the largest hospital system in Europe.

Brent Neale

Brent Neale announced on Sunday that she would be donating 30% of all sales to No Kid Hungry, through Friday, March 20.

Hill House

Hill House is offering a 10% discount site-wide as a shopping incentive, donating an additional 10% of all bedding and bath sales to both God’s Love We Deliver and Room to Grow.

Retrouvaí

Jewelry brand Retrouvaí will be donating 25% of all website sales to No Kid Hungry through March 22.

