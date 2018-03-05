Zendaya is not only a massive talent, but she's also a style superstar. Her unpredictable and on-trend looks always slay the red carpet, making her a woman to watch every awards season. Zendaya's 2018 Oscars gown was no exception to her strong sartorial history — and it sure brought the drama. The Greatest Showman actor showed up to the 90th Academy Awards in a flowing one-shoulder gown in a deep purple hue that screamed "glamour."

Zendaya's floor-length chiffon formal dress, which was designed by Giambattista Valli, fell off one shoulder into a showstopping cascading sleeve. The plum, slightly pleated gown had a slight oversized appearance, but was belted at the waist to add a bit of structure to the look. One thing is for sure: Zendaya brought formal drama to the red carpet, adding a unique twist to the standard Oscars gown with off-the-shoulder drama.

Her hair, which was styled by hairstylist Ursula Stephen, was pulled into a tight bun which sat on the top of her head. The simple style brought attention to a pair of diamond tassel earrings and three bulky diamond bracelet, which served as the star's only jewelry. The look was minimal, chic, and stunning.

Just take a look for yourself.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And now it's time to pick your jaw up off the ground...

For makeup, Zendaya wore a classic smoky eye and bold brow that made her eyes seriously pop. Rocking a neutral lip, Zendaya also brought her highlight game to the Oscars. Aside from her intense eye look, the actor's highlight was the true star of her makeup look, like any true millennial.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twitter was absolutely floored by Zendaya's incredible Oscars look, giving the star much deserved love on social media. With drama this high, how could you not sing some praise?

This is a universal feeling. I am sure of it.

Zendaya sure is shining so bright. And we are definitely not worthy.

Wow, we are so lucky to have such gorgeous royalty in the good ol' USA.

From the top of her perfectly placed bun to the hem of her flowing gown, Zendaya is absolutely slaying the red carpet.

The iconic Zendaya glow was out in full force. Seriously, it almost rivaled her diamonds.

If you are going to slay this hard, we need a little bit of warning. It's only fair.

I mean, this about sums it up.

Zendaya attended the Oscars in support of her film The Greatest Showman, which is nominated for Best Original Song for the stunning anthem "This Is Me." The actor is also a presenter at the ceremony, so you'll be seeing a lot more of this dress on stage.

Zendaya's last appearance at the Oscars was all the way back in 2015 — and her look generated much needed discussion around racist beauty standards in Hollywood, and the societal shaming of black women's style and culture. Zendaya walked the 2015 red carpet in a gorgeous white satin Vivienne Westwood gown that fell off the shoulders. Her hair was styled in locs, which were pulled back and fell to her waist.

In a word, she looked breathtaking.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a post-Oscars episode of Fashion Police, host Giuliana Rancic commented on the then 18-year-old's locs, saying, “I feel that she smells like patchouli oil . . . or weed. Yeah, maybe weed.”

Amongst massive outrage, Zendaya released a statement touching on the history of locs and the strength of black women in an unwelcoming world.

Now that's plain powerful.

Zendaya's beauty and style has always be a constant, but so has her brilliance. Even when faced with the most disheartening and offensive comments, Zendaya still rises. And that, coupled with her undeniable talent, makes her unstoppable.