You've probably noticed that some friends come into your life, hang out for a while, and then go on their merry way. Then there are people you just know will be your friends for life. And one of the many reasons for that may be the way in which your zodiac signs combine.

"We unknowingly gravitate towards people with a similar frequency, vibe, [and] approach to life," Julie McGill, an astrologer who specializes in relationships, tells Bustle. And since there are many specific characteristics associated with each sign, you might be drawn to folks whose traits mesh well with and/or complement your own.

Other astrological factors can also be at play. For example, many "friendship patterns follow the rule that place air and fire signs in one category [...] and water and earth signs in another," McGill says. You might find that forming friendships with air signs when you're a water sign never feels quite right. You have nice conversations, and think they're great, but it never becomes a friendship of the let's-grow-old-together variety.

Of course, even the best friendships can wax and wane, and will need to be maintained just like any other relationship. But for the duos listed below, the strong astrological connection might make it easier to overcome these obstacles — while also giving you lots of things in common — so you can remain friends forever.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) & Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Shutterstock "These two water signs, once bonded, would be friends for life," Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. "They are both fiercely protective and slow to trust by nature." But it's these tendencies that can create a committed friendship, since they're both keen to support and look out for each other. Where others might let them down, Cancer and Scorpio always have each other's backs. "Once they have created trust and friendship it would be like a new family member," Paciocco says. "Cancer is very much the family-oriented bonding type sign and when combined with the deep loyalty of the Scorpio, the pairing would be enduring and lifelong."

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Both of these signs are "pretty far out there," McGill says. And yet that's precisely what they love about each other. While others might have a tough time understanding the inner workings of their minds, Gemini and Aquarius tend to click, and also appreciate any quirkiness the other brings to the table. "These two signs prize cool and casual social connections, mental adventure, and are sure to feed off one another in camaraderie for multiple lifetimes," she says. "Their respective approaches to life also creates quite the combo." Gemini tends to be youthful and curious, and no one will be more interested in exploring the world than Aquarius, McGill says, who will happily follow them down the proverbial rabbit hole.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) & Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Hannah Burton/Bustle "Polarity actually makes for a long-lasting friendship between Pisces and Virgo," Paciocco says. "Pisces is so compassionate and kind that it would be heartwarming to the normally practical and grounded Virgo." And that can lead to an "opposites" attract type of scenario. These two signs are also very relationship-focused. "The Virgo nature is that of someone who is in service to the other," Paciocco says. "Pisces by nature does not like to let go of friends, loved ones, or romantic partners. They provide the emotion and sensitivity that the earthy Virgo lacks, making them mutually beneficial to each other." As two highly compassionate signs, it's not surprising they can form a lasting friendship.