In case you missed it, Ryan Murphy has yet another new show in the works, and the cast sounds so intriguing. The Politician, which will be Murphy's first Netflix show, will star Zoey Deutch, who recently starred in Netflix's hit rom-com Set It Up.

The Politician cast also includes Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss, along with Sing Street star Lucy Boynton, and newcomer Rahne Jones. And as much as Murphy's fans love stars like Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, it sounds refreshing to have an entirely new cast that's not plucked from Murphy's go-to roster. (As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Dreyfuss did appear in the last season of Glee, but she hasn't starred in more recent Murphy franchises like American Horror Story and American Crime Story.)

There's not much information available about The Politician yet, but Deadline reported that it will be an hour-long comedy, which is a welcome change from Murphy's many dramas on Fox and FX. The series will be co-created by Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, in addition to Murphy. And according to EW, Platt's character will be "involved in a different political race each season."

And while it's not confirmed yet, there are two other major names in talks for the series. Gwyneth Paltrow and Barbra Streisand may also star in The Politician, according to EW. (Paltrow is engaged to Falchuk, and she guest-starred on Glee so she's already connected to the Murphy-verse.)

If you haven't watched Set It Up, it's worth seeing, even if you're not a huge fan of rom-coms. Deutch is super funny in the Netflix movie, so it's awesome that she's getting the chance to shine even more in the new series. And if she looks familiar, the actor has also starred in Dirty Grandpa, Flower, Vampire Academy, and Everybody Wants Some!!.

There's a lot riding on the new show, too, since it's Murphy's first work for Netflix. Back in February, Murphy signed an overall deal with Netflix that kicked into effect on July 1. Before that, Murphy had a deal with 20th Century Fox TV, which is why his other TV shows aired on FX and Fox. When the deal was announced, Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement that Murphy is known for giving "a voice to the underrepresented," Deadline noted. Sarandos said in the statement,

"Ryan Murphy's series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work."

Fans have seen those voices in Murphy's current works, especially the critically-acclaimed Pose, which was recently renewed for a second season at FX. His other shows, including 9-1-1, Feud, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story, will keep airing on Fox and FX. The Netflix deal only affects his new series, the first of which will be The Politician.

Aside from the fact that The Politician is Murphy's first Netflix show under the new deal, the casting news is noteworthy because it's a crop of fresh faces in Murphy's universe. Paulson and Peters have played plenty of different characters in Murphy's series, and the showrunner has often worked with the same group of actors on multiple projects. Casting Platt, Deutch, Dreyfuss, Boynton, and Jones in The Politician could mean that Murphy may cast them in other series down the road, too. The show will definitely be one to watch for fans of Murphy and anyone who can't stop rewatching Set It Up on Netflix.