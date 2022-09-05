Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Liz Truss Becoming PM

In July 2022, Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in light of the Partygate scandal. His departure prompted a subsequent Tory leadership contest that saw candidates including Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, and Tom Tugendhat attempt to win support from Conservative MPs and Tory party members. On Sept. 5, Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership race and was officially named the UK’s new Prime Minister. Truss earned 81,326 of the 141,725 votes cast by Tory members, beating out her closest rival, Rishi Sunak.

“Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth,” Prime Minister Truss said in her victory speech. “My friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver. And we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024,” she concluded.

Despite being ousted by his own MPs just a few months prior, Truss’ predecessor offered his congratulations on her “decisive win.” Johnson continued, “I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party, and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country.”

However, not everyone was quite so optimistic about Truss’ win. That includes Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, who tweeted, “After 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs.”

Others on social media were just as quick to share their thoughts on the United Kingdom’s new leader, with some likening the Prime Minsiter to a “Waitrose branch manager” and that U2-Apple moment in time.

“Liz Truss being Prime Minister is like when Apple made everyone have that U2 album they didn’t want in their iTunes library,” one Twitter user joked. “Imposter syndrome be gone. If Liz Truss can be Prime Minister you can do literally anything,” another user commented.

Keep scrolling for some of the best memes and tweets reacting to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ victory.