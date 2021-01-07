How Impeaching Trump Again Could End His Political Career For Good

Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi have both called to remove the president from office, either through the 25th Amendment or via another impeachment of Donald Trump. The former would require Vice President Mike Pence’s involvement, while the latter could happen independently from him.

Trump was, of course, impeached in December 2019 by the House of Representatives, but not convicted the following month by the Senate, which would have mandated his removal from office. He was the third president to be impeached. No president has ever been impeached twice, nor faced the prospect of impeachment twice — another “unprecedented” feather to potentially add to his MAGA cap.

Removing him from office is a growing current among Democrats. "My members are very much interested. My phone is exploding with 'impeach, impeach, impeach,’” Pelosi said on Thursday. Among Republicans, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first GOP lawmaker to publicly call for Trump’s removal. (With that being said, the House has recessed until after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, but could be called back to session.)

If Pence refuses to intervene, how would impeachment pan out a second time?

Already, House Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment, spearheaded by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. The document accuses Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, given his encouragement to the violent, extremist mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. At least four people have died in connection to the attack. But ultimately, according to Vox’s Andrew Prokop, a House impeachment would only punt matters to the Senate, whose members are unlikely to convict the president. (A two-thirds vote by the chamber is required for that to happen.)

But, according to the Guardian, there is another option for the upper chamber. A simple majority vote would bar the impeached president from holding public office in the future. There is precedent for this, and this vote could theoretically happen after Biden is sworn into office. (It would require a few Republican supporters, as newly elected Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff likely won't be sworn into office until month's end. Once in office, they will tip the chamber into Democratic control.) It’s a path that hasn’t been tread, but one that Democratic legislators seem eager to pave.