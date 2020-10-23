These Celeb Tweets About The Debate Prove That People Are Fed Up

With just 12 days left until the general election on Nov. 3, President Donald Trump faced-off against former Vice President Joe Biden in the final 2020 presidential debate. It's the second time the two candidates debated publicly, given how Trump refused to adapt with the Commission on Presidential Debates, who wanted to hold the second debate virtually as a COVID-19 precaution. (Both candidates then scheduled separate town halls for that evening instead, Trump with NBC News and Biden with ABC News.)

The final debate, moderated by NBC News’s Kristen Welker, also adapted the rules from their Sept. 29 meeting. During each candidates' first response to a new question, slated at 2 minutes, their opponent's mic was muted. The muting came as a response to constant interruptions in their first debate, mainly from the president. “I think we're going to see a different tone this time around,” Martha MacCallum, an anchor and executive editor of The Story on Fox News, told Bustle earlier this week. “Two minutes is actually a pretty long time.”

Fortunately, while the candidates were muted, Twitter was not. Celebrities and pundits alike flooded to social media to react in live time. Below, a roundup of posts, some alarmed and others reveling in the political madness.

Roxane Gay, writer

Gay responded to President Trump, who claimed that many heads of state had congratulated his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trace Lysette, actress

The actress responds to Kristen Welker's moderating job.

Alexandra Petri, humor writer

Petri responds to Trump's thoughts on wind power. "It's very expensive. It kills all the birds," he said.

Josh Fox, director

Fox similarly mocks Trump's problem with wind power.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS television show

In response to the president calling New York City a "ghost town" when speaking about COVID-19.

Daniel Dale, journalist

The CNN reporter — and infamous fact-checker — with a fact-checking summary.

Aparna Nancherla, comedian

Nancherla brings it home.

