Kim Kardashian’s bag collection could have its own exhibit at the Met Museum. From extremely rare vintage Chanel pieces to unreleased designer items, the SKIMS mogul has dibs on the world’s best, making for a truly envy-inducing stash. Between her own closet and her sisters’, she essentially never has to outfit repeat. So when she does rock one style over and over again, it’s best to take notice.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Kardashian was spotted in Los Angeles in a casual, off-duty ’fit. Despite the low-key vibe of her look, she topped it with a standout accessory: an ultra-fuzzy, supersized messenger bag, a style she’s been carrying for the past few months.

Kim’s Bedazzled Tank & Sweats Combo

Kardashian’s style range is impressive. She can easily go from the red carpet to the street, looking chic both ways. Over the weekend, she proved just that with her outfit. On top, she wore a nostalgic Y2K-inspired white tank with her name “Kim” spelled out in rhinestone-encrusted cursive.

She paired the cropped bedazzled wardrobe staple with floor-grazing, oversized gray sweatpants. Against the backdrop of an off-duty look, it was her bag that utterly stole the show.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian is known for her quiet luxury handbags, including Chanel, Hermès, and other sophisticated options. What she carried on Friday, however, couldn’t be a bigger swerve from her usual — everything about it was loud. The bag, from California-based label ERL, was exaggeratedly big (ludicrously capacious, if you will) and completely fuzzy.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Carrying It

It’s far from the first time the reality TV star rocked the style. A week prior, she was spotted in a similar off-duty number (a cropped white tank and sweats) carrying the same fuzzy bag in a butter yellow.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In August, while in New York, she rocked a smaller, shoulder version of the bag in the same Big Bird hue. This time, she paired it with a fitted beige dress and her signature pantaboots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Inspo: North West

While Kardashian is one fashion’s foremost trendsetters, she wasn’t the first in her clan to rock the fuzzy yellow look — her daughter North West was.

Back in May, the young West went viral when she made her onstage debut as Simba in The Lion King. At the Hollywood Bowl, she performed “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in a furry yellow ensemble (that, admittedly, more closely resembled Sesame Street’s avian lead than Simba).

Days later, West rocked the same outfit for a mother-and-daughter ERL campaign. West wore her entire onstage look with an added accessory: the massive yellow crossbody.

Kardashian’s/West’s bag is available for pre-order for $1,850.

The SKIMS mogul may be everyone else’s fashion inspo, but her biggest style icon is her daughter.