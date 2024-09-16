As with any fashion week, most eyes are glued to the runways. The back-to-back display of new styles, after all, are the raison d'être editors, celebrities, and influencers fly from all over (and take however many Ubers) to catch the shows. While jaw-dropping catwalks signal what’s to come, the streets are an exhibition of what’s trending now.

Per New York Fashion Week’s chicest attendees, a lot of styles en vogue are revamped takes on cult-favorites. I’m happy to report coquettecore is still going strong — though the beribboned style is less tween, and more grown-up. In the same vein, the public’s interest in ballet flats also shows no indication of waning as style stars showed out in styles ranging from strappy Mary Janes to square-toe options inspired by classic pointes.

The biggest trend on the streets, however, is also the most risqué: the exposed bra look. The lingerie-baring style has been a Hollywood red-carpet favorite for a hot minute, but fashion savants are proving that the daring style is actually wearable, even on the streets.

Below, all these and more of the biggest street style trends to come out of NYFW. Let these looks inspire your dressing game.

All-Out Bras

The most fashion-forward style mavens went the exposed bra route. To ease into the trend, consider throwing a bra on top of your button-down for a look that’s still office-appropriate, or go the romantic route by showing off intimates under a sheer lacy LBD.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

As in Hollywood, some NYFW attendees wore bras as tops — the most straightforward, scantily clad way to rock the trend. Choose one in an abstract print to make it chicer or lean into the barely there look with one that’s a size too small for perfect underboob flaunting.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

East-West Bags

If last year, itty-bitty mini bags dominated the streets, thankfully, street style stars have grown much more practical this time around. Their choice? Elongated east-west bags, which are much, much roomier and statement-making.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Some carried the tubular accessory in a top-handle option, while others clutched a roomy shoulder bag. The streets also just unofficially named the it bag of the season: the Alaïa Le Teckel.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Bows, Bows, Bows

The beribboned look is here to stay — and it’s no longer reserved for cottagecore or lolitacore fans. Style savants have proven just how versatile bows can be. Dainty bows can add accents to sleek, elegant numbers as well as more daring grunge looks. (Bows as cutouts? That’s kind of genius.)

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Some went all out with the sizing, with massive bows affixed to their shoulders or tops, while others showed that bows don’t need to be 3D with ribbon-printed pieces instead.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Ballet Flats

If celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya can’t get enough of ballerina-inspired footwear, best believe that the industry’s tastemakers are equally hooked on the dainty look. For the classic look, consider a simple beribboned pair with a garter strap, or give it a preppy schoolgirl twist with contrast socks.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Strappy two-tone Mary Janes are also a fun option, or, for those so inclined, go the controversial route with toe-baring naked iterations.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Bag Charms

Style stars this season couldn’t get enough of accessorizing — so much so, their accessories even had accessories via kooky bag charms. There’s no rule when it comes to choosing charms. Trinkets of all kinds, shapes, and sizes can be affixed onto your designer wares, whether that’s the image of an Eiffel Tower or a fuzzy teddy bear.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Another trend? Bags with smaller bags. Peep two purses below that had mini zippered pouches tacked onto them.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Pops Of Red Sneakers

Last year’s vermillion hue has been replaced by newer it colors (butter yellow and brat green), but pops of crimson aren’t going away just yet — particularly in footwear. Sneakers, in particular, were painted in all shades of red.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Go the classic route with a bold shade of crimson all over or the more subtle route with scarlet accents and shoelaces. Even designers like Raul Lopez of Luar and Kim Shui rocked (soon-to-be-released) red-tinted AJ1 Rare Airs ahead of their runway shows.