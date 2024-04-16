Bucket bags may come and go, but crossbody bags are forever. Perpetually in style, they make up some of the most coveted designer handbags in the history of fashion. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a luxury label that doesn’t sell some version of the style.

Chanel’s cult favorite bags, for example, are almost exclusively crossbody. And designers like Gucci (the Crossbody Marmont) and Saint Laurent (the Lou Camera bag) are also lauded for their sling-across heritage designs.

Fashion’s affinity for the crossbody is wholly warranted, because aside from being ultra stylish, they’re incredibly versatile. These bags often come with adjustable and/or detachable straps to help wearers get the most mileage out of their purchase. A good crossbody can transition from a hands-free style to a shoulder bag to a clutch. In girl math, that’s three bags for the price of one.

All this is to say: if you’re in the market for a crossbody, they’re absolutely worth the investment. Read on for the luxury styles that are trending in 2024 — from beloved legacy bags to new releases. This is one purchase you won’t regret.

2024’s Buzziest Crossbody Bags

Want a bag that doubles as jewelry? Allow me to introduce the Dior Jolie Top Handle. Released as part of the Summer 2024 collection, the new double-flap bag is accented with elegant pearls on both the lock hardware and removable chain strap. Pro tip: you can unhook the gilded strap for a sophisticated top-handle look. It also equips the house’s signature Cannage stitch motif — a bonus for Dior loyalists.

Bottega Veneta is one of the leading manufacturers of it bags. From the Sardine to the Hop, A-listers regularly flock to its many offerings. No Bottega bag, however, boasts a bigger fanbase than the Cassette, which has enamored everyone from Rihanna and Hailey Bieber to Jacob Elordi since its 2019 debut.

Designed by former creative director Daniel Lee, the boxy handbag is constantly reinterpreted in new colorways, sizes, and trending styles — including padded options and shimmery metallics. Consider one in cherry red, the year’s biggest color trend, to make a timeless style feel oh-so fresh.

The Loewe Flamenco may be gaining traction again, but the drawstring style has a rich history dating back to the ’80s. It enjoyed another heyday in the 2010s (on the arms of Jessica Alba and Penelope Cruz, no less), after then-designer Stuart Vevers reintroduced the style, and is now in the midst of a third wave.

The latest iterations can be credited to creative director Jonathan Anderson, who has been retooling the bag since 2015. Characterized by the coiled knots and flamenco skirt-like ruffle, the new versions feature a new feature: a gilded chain strap. It’s a top-handle, bucket, shoulder, and crossbody bag, all in one supple leather package.

The Saint Laurent Camera bag already tops wishlists of “quiet luxury” devotees, but it’s so much more than a stealth wealth classic. While crossbody bags tend to err more on the casual side, the classic matelassé chevron pattern boasts undeniable elegance, even in the humblest of neutrals. Approved by Dua Lipa, this beloved design also includes a detachable tassel for fans of the charmed bag trend dominating 2024.

It’s also a wise investment. Per reseller Fashionphile’s 2023 Ultra-Luxury Resale Report, the Lou Camera bag is one of the top five bags “with remarkable resale value” that “continue to offer the best return on investment.” Sold.

Celine’s Victoire is a bag deliberately designed to go from day to night. Conceptualized by Hedi Slimane, it made its runway debut in October 2023 and is fast becoming a new hit for the label.

Crafted from buttery leather, canvas, shearling, or various exotic skins, the crossbody boasts a streamlined shape and the brand’s famous double-C logo. The chain strap can be doubled up for a shoulder bag look, or tuck it under your arm for an elegant evening look. For a bold take, consider the Victoire in a mighty leopard print.

One thing Versace is going to do is draw from Greek mythology — and the Greca Goddess is just another example. The Greek-inspired symbolism is visible on the front hardware and the detachable strap.

Naturally, the hands-free style has drawn the admiration of those considered the goddesses of Hollywood (ex: Lupita Nyong’o and Vanessa Hudgens). Versace also makes a top-handle version, which has been cosigned by Anne Hathaway.

First introduced during the Fall 2022 season, Ferragamo’s Aura boasts one of the year’s trendiest shapes: the crescent moon. With a chunky chain, long strap, and 3D Gancio hardware — all in matching colors — the monochromatic affair has an ultra-modern look.

You’ve likely already come across this bag several times in the last few years — and for good reason. Gucci’s Marmont Crossbody has a camera bag-inspired crossbody that’s as relaxed as it is elegant. Featuring the matelassé chevron pattern with the subtle double GG logo, this compact purse is part of Alessandro Michele’s most revered contributions to the brand.

The supermodel favorite has been carried by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Alessandra Ambrosio. (Prefer a flap style? The classic Marmont is celeb-loved, too.)

Chanel carries countless crossbody bags to choose from, each iconic in their own right (the Mini Flap Bag, for example, has been lusted after for decades). But creative director Virginie Viard has been shaking up the bag space in recent seasons, releasing unexpected, novelty styles. (Remember the heart-shaped bag from the Barbie movie? Her doing.)

Looking to the skies for inspiration, Viard released a new shape during the Cruise 2023 show: the Star. Despite the kitschy silhouette, it boasts all of the label’s signature motifs, including the quilted leather and chain strap. The Star makes for a wonderfully whimsical addition to any bag collection — this high-shine gold, particularly, twinkles brightest.

Another bag born of the crescent trend, Valentino’s VLogo Hobo stands out among the rest of its moon-shaped kin. Beloved by Florence Pugh and Simone Ashley, this little beauty is made from simple, nondescript leather. Its standout feature is all in the gilded strap, includes a massive monogrammed V at the center.

Unfailingly functional, the VLogo Moon transforms into a crossbody, a shoulder bag, and a bracelet-inspired wristlet, by hooking both ends together. Versatility at its finest.