If you’re over rummaging around your purse for a solid 10 minutes to find a tube of lip gloss — or if you identify more as a Mary Poppins than a Marie Kondo — you’re in the right place. Chock-full of interior and exterior storage, these purses with lots of pockets are spacious enough to fit all your daily necessities, from the smallest lip balms to your clunky laptop, and all the compartments will keep them within easy reach.

What To Look For When Shopping For Purses With Lots Of Pockets

Size & Style

If you’re headed to the office (yes, that’s still a thing), you’ll likely want a larger, structured tote or shoulder bag with a polished look, complete with several compartments for a laptop, notebooks, and chargers — the fashion-forward answer to your typical commuter backpack. On the other hand, if you’re shopping or traveling, a more compact nylon crossbody bag with a multitude of little pockets is better for those days where being hands-free and unencumbered is of the utmost importance. For something a little more chic, opt for a classic tote bag or an of-the-moment slouchy purse in supple genuine or faux leather, stylish options that still have enough pockets to keep you organized.

Type & Number Of Pockets

The purses on this have anywhere between six and 12 pockets, including the main compartment. In addition to your standard interior and exterior pockets, both zippered and open, you’ll find some clever pocket styles. Cylindrical pockets on the sides offer unfussy access to a water bottle (hydration is key!) or mini umbrella, a lifesaver in inclement weather. Anti-theft pockets with locks, or hidden zippered pockets along the back of the purse, can add an extra layer of security when traveling or commuting. Card slots mean you won’t need to pull out your wallet to pay for your coffee; an included wristlet lets you forgo a wallet altogether so you can pack even lighter. And let’s not forget the all-important phone pocket, offering instant access to your most-used item.

From lightweight nylon crossbody bags to roomy, trendy tote bags, keep reading for a list of stylish purses with lots of pockets.

1 This Popular Crossbody Bag Made Of Lightweight Nylon MINTEGRA Crossbody Purse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting a whopping 12 pockets for the larger size, this popular crossbody bag has over 10,000 five-star ratings to date. On the outside, you’ll find four zippered compartments (three in the front and one in the back), plus two side pockets ideal for storing a water bottle or a small umbrella. Inside, there are two zippered pockets, two open pockets, and two designed just for your phone. Plus, the nylon construction is waterproof, easy to clean, and lightweight, so it won’t add any extra bulk if you tend to bring a lot of things with you. It also has an adjustable strap, and it’s available in a small and large size, both of which are big enough to fit a tablet. Helpful review: “I have been looking for the right size bag for literally years. They are either to small or to large. Not enough pockets or they don’t zip closed. I have to say this bag is perfect for me. Has all the space I need without being to large. Easy to go crossbody or on the shoulder. Love all the pockets!! Especially the few on the front to organize my keys and phone. Love having their own pocket. I got the smaller size and it’s exactly what I was looking for. If in doubt, definitely purchase it.” Colors: 8 | Number of Pockets: 12

2 A Genuine Leather Tote Bag With Lots Of Pockets & A Zip Closure S-ZONE Genuine Leather Tote Bag Amazon $60 See On Amazon Made from glossy split leather, this tote is as stylish as it is functional. Large enough to stash an 11-inch laptop, this purse has a total of seven pockets, including one on the outside. Inside, there are two main compartments conveniently divided by a large, zippered pocket — one with a two open pockets, and the other with a small zippered pocket. Unlike many totes, this one has a zipper closure to keep all your things safely tucked away. It also has two adjustable-buckle straps so it can fit comfortably on your shoulder. Helpful review: “This bag is so gorgeous. I originally got it as a gift for a friend and had to order one for myself as well. The leather is super high quality and it is lightweight and fits a lot. The top zips fully as well which is great for commuting on public transit. Huge value and really amazing.” Colors: 6 | Number of Pockets: 7

3 This Highly Rated Crossbody Purse With A Compact Design FashionPuzzle Multi Pocket Casual Crossbody Bag Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a compact purse that still hold all the essentials (and more), look no further than this faux-leather crossbody bag, which boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating overall after thousands of reviews. Featuring an adjustable strap with gold hardware, this tiny-but-mighty purse has seven pockets in total, including an open pocket in the back, and reviewers report that it’s roomy enough to fit larger phone models. One of the two larger zippered compartments has an open pocket, while the smaller has two small open pockets to store credit cards. Available in 26 stunning shades, you’re sure to find one that’s just your style. Helpful review: “This purse is perfect!! I used to use a big purse that was awkward to carry out so I switched to this and it’s amazing. Nearly everything I had in my big purse fits in this one and it’s way more comfortable to wear.” Colors: 26 | Number of Pockets: 7

4 A Chic Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag That’s Surprisingly Roomy Calvin Klein Reyna Novelty Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag Amazon $69 See On Amazon Sleek and chic, this mid-sized Calvin Klein purse has a surprising amount of pockets — six, to be exact, and it has “plenty of room for all your essentials including your IPad,” according to one customer. Apart from the three main spacious compartments, one of which is zippered, you’ll find a smaller zippered pocket. On the outside, there’s pocket in the back that is secured by a magnetic clasp, as well as a small exterior zippered pocket. It’s made of high-quality vegan leather that looks and feels like the real thing, making this a stylish yet functional option for day-to-night wear. Helpful review: “Great organization. I love the way this purse is set up. It's super easy to keep things separate and secure. It stands up on its own and keeps its shape. It's not too big and not too small. It's really a great purse!” Colors: 8 | Number of Pockets: 6

5 An Incredibly Spacious Nylon Tote Bag VOLGANIK ROCK Waterproof Tote Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ideal for traveling, work, or a busy day of errands, this spacious tote is large enough to store a 15-inch laptop and so much more. It has four exterior zippered pockets of varying sizes, in addition to two open pockets on the side for a water bottle or umbrella. And inside the roomy main compartment are two cellphone-sized open pockets and a small zippered one. This purse also has adjustable straps, so it can go from handbag to shoulder bag in no time, and the nylon construction is waterproof, lightweight, and durable, so it can stand up to all kinds of weather (and weight). Helpful review: “This was everything I wanted. I have been looking for a bag for a long time. This has two side water bottle pockets, an amazing amount of inside and outside pockets. It is waterproof. It is a really attractive bag and it is the perfect size. It’s not too big or too small. All of the other bags I looked at were too big or too small.” Colors: 15 | Number of Pockets: 11

6 This Compact Baggallini Purse That Converts To A Belt Bag Baggallini Triple Zip Bagg Amazon $39 See On Amazon Made from lightweight nylon, this small yet spacious bag from Baggallini is the perfect purse to take on any adventure. It has three main zippered pockets in varying sizes — one of which has an open pocket and card holders, and another of which has a zippered pocket. There’s also an easy-access zippered pocket in back, and a small zippered pocket in front. It’s just as versatile as it is spacious — thanks to its adjustable strap, it can be worn as a crossbody bag or fanny pack, or you can remove the strap altogether and use it as a clutch or wallet. Helpful review: “For such a small purse it holds everything I need on a day to day basis. Smartly designed, it expands in thickness to hold money, credit cards, change, glasses, face mask, microfiber cloth, Kleenex, lip balm, pen, business cards, keys, snacks and more.” Colors: 37 | Number of Pockets: 8

7 A Stylish Faux-Leather Purse That Comes With Its Own Wristlet Realer PU Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon This slouchy faux-leather purse makes staying organized a little more stylish. On the outside, there are three exterior zippered pockets: One on each side adorned with tassels, and a small one in the back. Inside, there are two main compartments — one with a zippered pocket and the other with two open pockets — plus a larger zippered pocket that acts as a divider between them. This purse also comes with a matching wristlet measuring about 8 inches long by 5 inches wide, which can be used on its own or chucked into the purse as additional pocket or wallet. You can carry this as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or just with the two top handles, thanks to its removable and adjustable strap. It’s available in two sizes: Medium, which can accommodate laptops up to 13.3 inches, and Large, big enough to suit laptops measuring up to 14 inches. Choose from dozens of chic colors. Helpful review: “I love this large bag! It has lots of pockets so I don’t have to dig through my entire purse to find what I am looking for. The center pocket is sewn to the bottom of the purse and completely divides the interior into 2 sections as well. That was a huge selling point for me. I carry a lot with me and I like to have the added room to carry more, if needed. I also love the dark hardware. I don’t like gold. I’ve only had it a week, but so far, it is perfect!” Colors: 41 | Number of Pockets: 9

8 This Structured Top-Handle Purse That Looks Designer COCIFER Top Handle Satchel Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of faux leather with gleaming gold hardware, this structured, top-handle purse looks so much more expensive than it is — and it’ll hold much more than you’d expect from its relatively small size. Large enough to fit an iPad, this purse has seven pockets in total, including two main compartments that are separated by a zippered pocket. One main compartment has two open pockets, while the other has a zippered one. There’s also a small zippered pocket on the exterior for keeping your keys or a slim wallet within easy reach. In addition to those two classic top handles, this purse has an adjustable strap that can be removed if desired. Another fan-favorite on Amazon, this has earned a 4.4-star overall rating after over 10,000 ratings in total. Helpful review: “This purse is more adorable in person than in the ad! It is perfect size, not too big, not too small…just perfect! Good quality material, 3 sections, outside zipper pocket fits the technology trinkets I need. 2 extra pockets inside which work great for cell phone, sunglasses, etc. [...] It is absolutely adorable and perfect!” Colors: 28 | Number of Pockets: 7

9 A Roomy Crossbody Bag With Anti-Theft Zippers Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Bucket Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a roomy yet lightweight travel bag, this is a great option. Big enough to fit a tablet, it’s equipped with a handful of anti-theft features, like RFID-blocking technology and locking zippers on the exterior pocket and main compartment, so you can feel safer while you’re exploring a new location. Outside, you’ll find two open mesh pockets on either side, two slot pockets in the front, and another zippered pocket that contains two open pockets. Inside the main compartment, there’s a small open pocket plus a few card holders. The removable and adjustable strap is slash-resistant for added security. Helpful review: “I absolutely adore this purse for travel AND everyday use! Awesome space in a bag that isn't too bulky and is even lightweight. Super sturdy, awesome security features, and can even carry not one but TWO water bottles. 100% recommend!” Colors: 13 | Number of Pockets: 11

10 This High-Capacity Tote Bag With A Padded Laptop Compartment NUBILY Laptop Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon This highly rated purse is kind of like a briefcase, only way cuter and with pockets galore. Inside, there’s a padded laptop sleeve that can fit a laptop up to 15.6 inches, as well as one for an iPad to keep your devices safe. The two other compartments are separated by a zippered sleeve, with one compartment boasting small zippered pockets, two open pockets, plus two pen loops. It’s made of textured faux leather that’s durable and water-resistant, and it can stand upright for easy access to your things. In addition to two top handles, it has a longer shoulder strap that’s both adjustable and removable. Helpful review: “Perfect for work and travel. I bought this for an interview because I usually carry a backpack. I have received so many compliments and it has lots of room to carry my laptop, cables, notebooks, water bottle and can even double as your purse if you don’t want to carry two bags. I bought the tan color and it looks so expressive despite the reasonable price.” Colors: 13 | Number of Pockets: 10