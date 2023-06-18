Real Estate Pros Use These Cheap Tricks To Make Homes Look 10x Better — & You Can Easily Do Them Too

Shopping
Secrets from the pros on how to get a showroom-quality home.
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a major renovation to transform the look and feel of your space. Take those home makeover shows, for example. Yes, the contractors often rip out old fixtures and change the layout, but the house is just big, empty rooms until the interior designers come in: It’s the staging and thoughtful touches that really pull a space together — and no one knows the value of these affordable, easy upgrades better than real estate pros.
For this article, Bustle reached out to over a dozen home experts to find out to make big impact tweaks to houses and apartments — no demolition necessary. These are the cheap tricks they use to make spaces look significantly better, and with the recommended decor and gadgets available on Amazon, you’ll never have to leave the house.