When it comes to dressing for cold seasons or air-conditioned buildings, it never hurts to have a few chic oversized Amazon sweaters at hand to keep you warm and stylish at the same time. It goes without saying that having a selection of great sweaters extends your wardrobe, giving you the ability to mix, match, and pair them with little to no effort. However, due to the vast nature of the internet, it can be hard to narrow all of the sweaters down the right options that fit both your style and budget.

To help you out, I've created a list of the best oversized sweaters on Amazon in a multitude of styles and colors that are all within a great price range. Whether you love stripes, leopard prints, crewnecks, turtlenecks, or off-the-shoulder designs, this list has you covered with various options. The best part is that these sweaters are all under $40 — and you don't even have to leave your house to buy them (thanks to virtual ordering and quick shipping, of course).

With that being said, I'll offer the fair warning that you're probably going to end up filling your cart with quite a few of these cozy oversized sweaters.

This Flared-Sleeve Sweater With Stripes ZESICA Women's Amazon $26 Crafted with flared sleeves, this striped sweater is sure to be a closet fave. It's made of soft acrylic fabric and features a crew neck that'll keep you extra-warm. The design comes in a variety of stripe colors — and it pairs well with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Comfortable, soft warm. Maybe l should purchase another one in a different color so I will always have one to wear when one is in the wash. [...] The price fits into my budget perfectly."

The Chunky Cardigan A Commerce Writer Wears Constantly ZESICA Batwing Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $30 For effortless layering, there's this chunky knit cardigan, which BDG e-commerce writer Maria Cassano wears everywhere: "This is my go-to for countless different outfits in just about every season," Cassano wrote. "Since it's loose with an airy cable-knit fabric, it's great for layering — and the pockets are super convenient. I got it in this apricot color and it goes with basically everything in my closet." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this cardigan! It's so cozy and matches easily with so many outfits. It's definitely going to be a staple in my wardrobe this fall. I ordered a size large because I like my cardigans oversized. I love the way it looks! I want one in every color."

A Knit Sweater With Slouchy Sleeves Sovoyontee Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $35 This knit sweater offers great detail and undeniable warmth. The long, slouchy sleeves offer a relaxed fit — and it's made with a blend of soft cotton and acrylic. This particular design comes in a multitude of colors, including apricot, ruby, dark green, and more. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "This sweater is such great quality! It's so warm and soft. The sleeve detail is so cute! It's long enough to wear with leggings so that's a plus! I got so many compliments on it so I highly recommend!"

An Editor's Pick That's Soft & Warm, But Not Bulky Amazon Essentials Cotton Shaker Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 "When it comes to comfy cold weather sweaters, I prefer an oversized fit that's not too bulky," wrote Kori Perten, Associate Commerce Editor at BDG. "That's why this Amazon Essentials sweater is one of my favorites. It's soft and warm, but not overly thick, so it makes for easy layering. I also think the loose fit looks super chic when I wear it over a simple pair of jeans. My dog tends to ruin my sweaters with his nails, but this one has a sturdy enough weave that even after countless dog snuggle sessions, it still looks as good as new." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "Here's an absolutely marvelous, stylish, superb sweater seen elsewhere for 4 times as much. Or more! This sweater is tops in EVERY category you care to mention. When I saw it, I thought a clothes miracle had happened, as I've been searching for a first class sweater EXACTLY like this forever."

This Top-Seller With Plenty Of Texture NIASHOT Side-Slit Popcorn Tunic Sweater Amazon $35 Among this tunic sweater's stylish features, you'll find a crew neck and side slits that look especially great with leggings — but the most unique part? The popcorn-knitted polyester, which gives your outfit plenty of texture while still remaining soft and cozy. It comes in tons of solid shades and a handful of color-blocked patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "I love the popcorn look sweaters, they are always soft and comfy. This one is no different. Not too heavy or bulky and runs true to size. Great fit and length."

This Well-Made Cardigan That's Long Enough For Tall People Shiaili Classic Long Cardigan Amazon $34 Offered in black, light gray, and green, this oversized cardigan has plenty of comfy features: a cable-knitted design, large patch pockets, and chunky acrylic yarn. Its long silhouette reaches to the thigh or past it, so it feels almost like wearing your favorite robe in public — and even tall buyers say the sleeves actually fit. Available sizes: 1X — 5X One reviewer wrote: "I love that the arm length is nice and long, even though I am a tall person, the arm length looks exactly like it does in the picture. I also love that it is soft and the weave is tight enough that it keeps me warm and doesn't snag on everything that I walk by."

This Mock-Neck That's Perfectly Slouchy Ugerlov Oversized Sweater Amazon $29 Rock this slouchy sweater with leggings — or, if you're ready embrace the full look — straight-leg or baggy jeans. Made from soft merino wool and acrylic, the mock-neck sweater features shoulders that drop to the elbows and sleeves that reach past the wrists. It's offered in five soft colors like khaki, light blue, and gray. Available sizes: 4/10 - 12/18 One reviewer wrote: "I just wanted a comfy sweater that I could pull over tee shirts while working from home, or if I needed to run an errand when I didn't want to bother with a jacket. I ended up ordering it a second time in another color because it fits the bill exactly. Slouchy, light knit and very comfortable."

A Lightweight Sweater With Color-Block Detail Suimiki Women's Casual Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $25 This lightweight acrylic sweater is the ideal choice for those days when you just need a little extra comfort. The loose-fitting top is easy to dress up or down with the help of either jeans or a solid skirt. It's also made with a striped color-block design that's available in several different combinations. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "This sweater is my new favorite! The colors are so unique I have received so many compliments on it."

A Neutral Sweater With Dropped Shoulders Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Amazon $36 Made with long, batwing sleeves, this oversized turtleneck sweater boasts a loose build with dropped shoulders that create more room inside each arm. The comfortable knit fabric and simple design make it super easy to match with accessories — and since it's offered in solid colors and striped patterns, you can easily create a look that's all your own. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Comfortable and goes with everything. [...] It is my go to sweater with jeans and I mix up the look with scarves and/or jewelry. It's very comfortable to wear and does not shrink or stretch out."

This Oversized Sweater You Can Wear As A Poncho Beautiful Nomad Knit Poncho Amazon $35 This sweater gives you options: Pair it with jeans on a cold day, or add some leggings and wear it as a poncho. It's made from a blend of acrylic, polyester, wool, and spandex. Like many other selections on this list, this one comes in a variety of colors and makes for an easy-to-wear wardrobe staple. Available sizes: One Size Fits Most One reviewer wrote: "The pretty patterns and fringed edges create a look that's casual yet sophisticated. Will look great over a tank top, T-shirt and turtleneck."

The Relaxed Off-The-Shoulders Sweater OmicGot Off-The-Shoulders Sweater Amazon $24 You'll be able to create quite a few looks with this loose off-the-shoulders sweater. It features dropped shoulder sleeves that can be rolled up or down to suit your needs, and it's available in many colors that will work well with just about any bottom you choose. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "This sweater is gorgeous! It's so comfy and the material is soft and feels very durable. Fits true to size and fast delivery!"

This Leopard Print Sweater That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $31 This chic leopard print sweater is made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, which makes it both soft and stretchy. The longline design can be paired with either leggings or jeans, and the crew neck will keep you warm and snuggly during your night on the town. Choose from various color combinations. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Love the grey with the rust and blush leopard! Cute detailing on the sleeves. I like that the color combo is unique. Super comfy too!"

The Batwing Turtleneck With A Fan Following ANRABESS Turtleneck Batwing Rib Sweater Amazon $40 Reviewers love this turtleneck batwing sweater, and it's earned 12,000 perfect five-star ratings because it's so easy to toss on in a pinch. Adorable with leggings, the ribbed-knit sweater features a high-low hem, dropped shoulders, and cuffs that come all the way up to the elbows. Choose from a range of colors like nutmeg, lavender, and deep apricot. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Gorgeous. This sweater is so nice and high quality. I love the high neck. It's so soft! Runs true to size."

A Casual V-Neck Sweater With An Adorable Wrap KIRUNDO Wrap Sweater Amazon $27 You'll never feel more comfortable than the moment you slide into this V-neck sweater that's blended with breathable viscose and nylon. Designed with a sharp V-neck top and an adorable wrap tie, the sweater features ribbed detailing all over. It also comes in almost a dozen color options. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "Cute, cozy sweater. Love the wrap style. [...] Super soft and warm material, and very stylish details."

This Soft, Lightweight Sweater In Basically Any Color Amazon Essentials Plus Size Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $27 Made from a butter-soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, the Amazon Essentials V-neck sweater is a fan-favorite with an overall rating of 4.3 stars. While its wide range of sizes makes it easy to size up, the elasticized ribbing on the collar, cuffs, and hem help it to retain its structure. It also comes in just about any solid color you could want. Available sizes: 1X — 6X One reviewer wrote: "These are a staple in my wardrobe. I have a purple and a maroon. I will be buying more."

This Classic Cable-Knit Sweater With A Baggy Fit YUIOIOYU Oversized Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $26 There's nothing more timeless than a cable-knit sweater, but the baggy fit of this one gives it an updated twist. Along with the super cozy neck, it features dropped shoulders and lantern sleeves. Made from acrylic, it comes in colors like wine, camel, navy, and mint. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "I really love this sweater! I am between sizes and usually purchase a Large or Extra Large. I wanted an oversized look so I went with the XL and I'm glad I did!"

A Boucle Turtleneck Sweater That's Lightweight Goodthreads Women's Boucle Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $0 This boucle turtleneck is great to have when the temperature dips — but it shouldn't be too warm. Made with a blend of nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex, it's both lightweight and plush. It also boasts lengthy ribbing around the neck, hem, and sleeves — and it's long enough to pair with leggings, jeans, and more. Not to mention, the sweater is offered in an array of bold colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "WOW! I was not expecting the quality of this sweater. [...] The feel is more like a wool blend, but still soft to the touch. [...] It is warm and will be a winter staple."

A Chunky Turtleneck That Comes In Dozens Of Colors ZKESS Chunky Turtleneck Amazon $35 This chunky knit turtleneck is not only perfect for lazy days on the couch, but it's also great for casual evenings or happy hours. It's lightweight, so you can easily layer it without getting too hot — and it comes in a ton of colors to match your style and wardrobe. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large One reviewer wrote: "Cute sweater! Material feels sturdy, yet lightweight. Not too soft that it feels cheap, but not scratchy or uncomfortable either — just right."

This Oversized Sweater Dress That Features Pockets Pink Queen Sweater Dress Amazon $43 This casual sweater dress is soft, cozy, and made from 100% acrylic. The chunky turtleneck keeps you warm when temperatures dip low, and there are even pockets where you can stash small belongings. Wear it with leggings on an evening out, or simply add a pair of boots to dress it up. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: "I love this dress. It's so big and chunky and cozy but also super sexy! The pockets are amazing and the material isn't itchy at all. It looks great paired with tall boots, but I'm sure you could rock some leggings and ankle boots and it would look just as amazing."

A Unique Sweater With Knot Detailing On The Back Sexyshine Women's Casual V Neck Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $21 It turns out that the back of this sweater is the real star of the show. The rear features a twisted knot while the V-neck front drapes or off the shoulders. Designed with slouchy batwing sleeves, this top is offered in many different colors — but you can also choose one that's adorned with pearls. Available sizes: One Size Fits Most One reviewer wrote: "This was exactly what I was looking for! I wore this for a photo shoot and it was perfect. I wanted something that came off the shoulder. I received many compliments and will be ordering more items from this seller."

This Distressed Sweater With A Frayed Hem And Cuffs ZAFUL Distressed V-Neck Sweater Amazon $24 If you love distressed clothing, you're going to fall head over heels for this frayed V-neck sweater. It's made with acrylic, spandex, and cotton — and it features casual, deconstructed detailing around the neck, hem, and cuffs. This relaxed style pairs well with jeans or shorts, and it comes in an assortment of great hues. Available sizes: One Size Fits Most One reviewer wrote: "The material felt nice and the distressed part wasn't ruining the seam which was something I was worried about. The top did come a little shorter cropped than expected but still very cute

22 A Loose Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With Snug Sleeves VOIANLIMO Women's Off Shoulder Amazon $13 See On Amazon A great alternative to a V-neck or crew-styled top, this off-the-shoulder sweater can be worn with either one or both shoulders out. It's made with polyester and spandex, and it features snug-fitting batwing sleeves. The baggy hemline brings the laid-back look together while it drapes freely. Available sizes: Small - X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I love this jumper so much, the off shoulder is sexy while still allowing me to feel comfortable. [...] I purchased it in red for the holidays and am ready to purchase a second color because I love the way it looks on me.”

23 A Long Cashmere Sweater That Pairs Well With Leggings Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Once you slip into the softness of this long knit sweater, you're never going to want to take it off. Since it's made with cashmere and a crew neck, the top is both lightweight and snuggly. Plus, because of its length, it pairs extremely well with leggings. It's also offered in wide range of colors that are both neutral and bold. Available sizes: One Size Fits Most One reviewer wrote: “Quality is great, it’s oversized but the way it should be! Perfect for leggings! It is so soft, I’m getting another one or two for sure!”