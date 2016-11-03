Having the right bra means you can get comfortable support and still wear whatever outfit you want — whether it’s plunging, backless, or anything in between — without having to think about what to wear underneath. Of course, the “right bra” can look pretty weird (especially if you’re trying to match it with a tricky outfit), which is why it’s helpful to zero in on bras that get amazing reviews. All of the picks here come approved by real wearers, and they run the gamut from highly supportive sports bras to minimalist nipple covers.

Most bras on the market can feel pretty run-of-the-mill — adjustable straps, underwires, and hook-and-eye closures in back — but even the more standard options on this list have upgraded features, like cups lined in a cooling material that wicks moisture, a U-shaped back that keeps the straps securely on your shoulders, or fabric that’s designed to be soft as a “cloud.” Of course, things get a lot more unique than that. You’ll find solutions to go with the most challenging outfits in your closet (I’m looking at you, backless dress), like stick-on bras that actually stay put and offer support, as well as highly convertible bras that shape-shift into racerback, strapless, halter, and even one-shoulder designs. And if it’s simply pure, unadulterated comfort you’re after, you’ll find plenty of picks for that, too.

Each of these bras comes backed by the honest reviews of buyers, so you’ll get real-world info on just how well they work. So if you’re wondering where to get good bras — keep scrolling (it’s here).

1. A Seamless Bra With A Clear Back Band

If you don’t want your bra to show through a backless dress, this unique bra is a fantastic solution. The clear back strap sits low and is nearly invisible, while the shoulder straps are length-adjustable from the front. The stretchy wire-free bra has minimal seams, a scoop front, and a bit of contouring at the cups for shaping.

Glowing review: “It looked small when I first pulled it out of the package but it stretches well so it gives me full coverage and that extra bit of support I need under a not so supportive leotard. It's also very smooth so you can't see any lines through my leotards in the front and I've been wearing it under snug shirts for the same reason.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2. This No-Bounce, Full-Support Sports Bra

For lots of comfort during high-impact activities, this full-support sports bra delivers. It has reinforced, non-stretchy cups to keep everything in place, as well as adjustable, non-stretchy shoulder straps that meet in a U-shape in back to keep them from falling off your shoulders. This bra has an open-mesh design that lets your breasts get some air while you're sweating, and the triple hook-and-eye closure makes it easy to get a secure fit. Plus, this pick comes in a great range of sizes, all the way up to a J cup

Glowing review: “This bra is absolutely perfect! It fits perfect, very supportive, there’s nothing extra hanging out & it keeps my back from hurting! It doesn’t give me Uni-boob & there’s no bounce! The fabric is comfy, too! I could sleep in this bra!”

Available sizes: 34C — 50J

Available colors: 9

3. The Comfy Bralette You’ll Forget You’re Even Wearing

Multiple reviewers have reported this Bali bralette is like wearing “nothing” — that’s how lightweight and comfortable it is. The seamless, non-padded bralette is made with ultra-comfy four-way stretch fabric, and the knit-in supprt holds your breasts from the front and sides. The wide straps, lay-flat band, and built-up back prevent digging in for an all-over smooth feel. You can easily pull it on over your head, making this the kind of bra you’ll reach for again and again.

Glowing review: “Ordered this for something more comfortable to wear at home besides sports bras. It honestly feels like I’m wearing nothing. It’s that comfortable. Yet it is supportive enough. [...] All in all great fit and comfort for a good price.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

4. This Super Plunging Bra For Low Necklines

Finding a bra that won’t peek out of a low-cut top or dress can be tricky, but this plunge bra is a great solution. Providing light support, it features a U-shaped wire to draw the breasts together and upward. The straps are length-adjustable and convertible, so you can criss-cross them in back to keep them from slipping off your shoulders.

Glowing review: “Bought this for a low cut dress and worked perfectly. It does not show at all and fit just right. Love it.”

Available sizes: 32C — 38D

Available colors: 2

5. A Gorgeous Lace Bralette That Doubles As A Top

Sport it on its own, or let it peek out of your favorite cardigan — either way, this Free People bralette is as cute as it is comfortable. Made from guipure lace, the partially lined bra features double spaghetti strap that cross in back. While this option is definitely about style above all else, several reviewers have reported they’re happy with the support and comfort it offers.

Glowing review: “I was extremely pleasantly surprised to find it very comfortable. Like maybe the most comfy bra I own! I hate wearing bras but hate the feeling of not wearing a bra even more so I'm constantly in search of that perfect bra that feels like nothing yet isn't totally hideous. This one totally delivers.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

6. This Wire-Free Bra That’s Soft As A Cloud

Reviewers have written that the the Warner’s Cloud 9 is “very soft,” “light as a feather,” and the “most comfortable” wireless bra — just the thing you’d be likely to wear every day of the week. Designed with wearability top of mind, the wire-free bra features lightly contoured cups and front-adjustable shoulder straps, so you can get a great fit.

Glowing review: “This is the first bra I've owned that I didn't want off of me within a couple hours. Even professionally fitted bras would eventually start to dig in and bother me. This one does not do that. I had this on from 8am until 8pm without any kind of discomfort. It looks good under t-shirts and dress clothes. It's my new favorite!”

Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 8

7. The Sports Bra With A Pocket In Back

This sports bra with a pocket is like having an extra pair of hands when you’re at the gym or out for a run — perfect for holding your phone, keys, or some cash. Designed for high-impact workouts, it’s constructed with four-way stretch, and is breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable while you work up a sweat. Choose from lots of fun colors and styles, including mimosa, grape jam, and gray tie-dye.

Glowing review: “I love the back pocket! Easy to use and my phone fits perfectly and doesn't bounce!”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

8. A Super Convertible Bra At A Budget-Friendly Price

If you’re looking for ultimate versatility, look no further than this convertible bra that offers tons of options. You can wear this option as a standard bra or strapless bra, or you can cross the straps in front or in back, wear them as a halter around your neck, or even opt for a single cross strap (perfect for one-shoulder tops). The underwire bra features generously padded cups to provide moderate support, and comes in three basic colors: black, white, and beige.

Glowing review: “I bought this bra to use as a strapless bra more than anything else, the other ways to wear are just an added bonus. While strapless, it supports well without shifting or sliding, and it doesn't pucker out at the top across the chest like some strapless bras do. It hugs nicely and shapes and supports perfectly.”

Available sizes: 32A — 42B

Available colors: 3

9. The Convertible Bra That Comes In A Wider Range Of Sizes

Another highly versatile option — albeit a more expensive one — this convertible bra comes in sizes up to an I cup, but is also available in smaller options, like 34B. You can wear it as a traditional or strapless bra, but you can also cross the straps in front or in back, or wear them as a halter. And when worn as a strapless bra, reviewers have been pleased at how well it stays up — thanks in part to the full-coverage underwire cups and quadruple hook-and-eye closure in back.

Glowing review: “I wear a size 40-42 DD. I have been looking forever for a strapless bra that will hold my boobs up, and be (even remotely) comfortable. I read the reviews on this one last year. I stupidly thought it sounded too good to be true. I was also feeling cheap and decided to try other bras first. I finally purchased this bra, just to test out, and I am shocked at the day long comfort and support. It honestly rivals my day-to-day “regular” strapped bras.”

Available sizes: 30D — 44G

Available colors: 4

10. A Lace Bralette That Feels Fancy But Is So Comfortable

Fashion meets function in this pretty bra that feels elegant but is comfortable enough for everyday wear. The lacy, deep-V bralette features lightly lined cups for coverage, and the racerback design offers a bit of support while and ensuring the straps never fall off your shoulders. Choose from soft shades like rose and jade, or opt for brights like neon yellow and fire engine red.

Glowing review: “I love this bra. It’s super cute but its also the most comfy bra I own. I wore it to a concert and then wore it to bed. I’m obsessed.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

11. A Plus-Size Bralette That Doubles As A Crop Top

This plus-size bralette doubles as a cami crop top that looks great, no matter what you pair it with: jean, a maxi skirt, or shorts. Soft, seamless, and supportive, it feature front darts and spaghetti straps that criss-cross in front and in back. It comes in basics like black and white, but you can also opt for lilac, sage green, or a summery daisy print.

Glowing review: “I’m a 40 G and the 2XL fit like a glove! I usually have a hard time finding cute bralettes that are also supportive with enough fabric! I literally have another one in my cart to purchase. I wouldn’t wear this for fitness but it’s so cute with dresses, skirts, pants, it’s a supportive fashion piece not athletic wear.”

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors and styles: 6

12. The Seamless Longline Bralette That Also Works As A Sports Bra

Made from smooth and flexible microfiber, the Calvin Klein Invisibles bralette is a truly versatile option. The seamless design makes it a great pick for anyone looking for something invisible under clothes, and the light compression and wire-free construction make it perfect for both low-impact exercise and lounging. The non-adjustable straps are stretchy — so they’ll stay put on your shoulders — and the contoured cups are removable if you prefer less coverage.

Glowing review: “Minimal, comfy, and worth it. This bra is ridiculously soft and comfortable. I’m 5’5” 144 lbs and got the medium. It stays in place, doesn’t ride up, and feels better than going braless.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 22

13. A Full-Coverage Bra That Prevents Spillover

If you’re trying to prevent spillage, reviewers swear by the Bali One Smooth U underwire bra, which has full-coverage cups and soft inner slings, making it one of the best bras for lift and side support. It’s constructed with a U-shaped back to keep the straps securely on your shoulders, and you can also convert the bra into a cross-back fit for extra support. A triple hook-and-eye closure secures the bra closed, and the mesh panels on the top of the cups is an elegant design upgrade.

Glowing review: “Price is great and after wearing it for a full day I have to agree that it’s very comfortable. It felt substantial and like it provided good support but didn’t give me the feeling that I couldn’t wait to take it off. I got the same size that I normally get in bras and it fit perfectly. No spilling over the top, no push-up, just a good solid bra.”

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 26

14. This Strapless & Backless Bra That Won't Slip Down

It can be a challenge to find support if you’re planning to wear a backless or strapless dress, but according to reviewers, this adhesive bra actually sticks to your body and stays there. Made from skin-friendly silicone, it features a hook closure in front for a secure fit and a micro-edge design that make it seamless under clothing. It’s available in a wide range of cup sizes and four colors: cocoa, cream, khaki, and pink. Just keep in mind that the manufacturer recommends avoiding exercise and high temperatures, as sweat can reduce the stickiness, but multiple reviewers have noted they didn’t have any problems in hot, humid weather.

Glowing review: “I was a tad skeptical about whether these would do the job during a humid outdoor wedding. I had a backless dress and couldn't wear a traditional bra because of the dip in the back of the dress. These were amazing! I've worn them 2x - to weddings - danced the night away and totally forgot I had them on. There is no tugging or worrying about whether they will stick it out through the night during activity! I highly recommend these.”

Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 4

15. A 3-Pack Of Simple Bras That Feel Like Comfy T-Shirts

A lot like slipping on your favorite T-shirts, these three cotton pullover bras are ideal for lounging and low-key days. (And reviewers have reported that they’re great bras to sleep in at night. too.) Soft and breathable, the two-ply construction provides light compression, and one set of pads are included if you want to add extra coverage. The spaghetti straps are non-adjustable, so while this pick is less customizable, it’s truly fuss-free.

Glowing review: “Like wearing a t-shirt for a bra. I love wearing these around the house. Not a lot of support, but cool and comfortable.”

Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available colors and styles: 32

16. This Strappy Sports Bra With Lots Of Ventilation

This strappy-back sports bra provides lots of ventilation and breathability when you work up a sweat, but it’s also just super cute when layered under open-back workout tops. The moisture-wicking bra is lined in mesh for even more breathability, and the four-way stretch fabric moves with your body —not against it. Last but not least, the pads are removable, so you can dictate how much coverage you get.

Glowing review: “I am surprised with the quality of this sports bra! Fabric is thick and stretchy, band is wide and seems very sturdy. [...] Style is really cute, flattering and full coverage in the front.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 27

17. A 2-Pack Of Drawstring Sticky Bras For Drawing The Breasts Together

Another solution to backless, strapless garments, these two adhesive bras feature laces in front that allow you to draw the breasts together as much or as little as you like. The deep-V design means it works well with low-cut tops, and the wing-shaped “cups” draw breasts upward. Reviewers are saying this sticky bra does not budge when you have it on, and it gives you a comfortable, natural-looking shape.

Glowing review: “I was really excited to try this product out and It truly is a great buy!! The adhesive backing stays in place through movement and doesn’t peel or slide around. Removal is pain free and easy. Really gives you the lift and support you wouldn’t expect from a strapless, back free bra!”

Available sizes: A — D

Available colors: 1 (black and beige 2-pack)

18. The Bra With Cooling, Moisture-Wicking Cups

Stay cool when the temperatures warm up with this Warner’s bra that has the brand’s CHILL FX lining in the cups to wick moisture and keep you cool. The wire-free bra features lightly contoured cups and front-adjustable straps, and for extra versatility, you can convert it into a racerback.

Glowing review: “These really are cooling and work well in the hot desert summers! I don't miss the underwire and I really like the support I get.”

Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 2

19. This Bodysuit That Provides All-Over Coverage & Support

If you’re looking for more than just breast support, the Bali Lace ‘N Smooth foundation garment is an amazing option that reviewers have reported is “very comfortable” and “nice and soft,” despite its body-hugging design. This bodysuit is made with stretchy and breathable lace, and has a built-in underwire bra with softly lined cups and adjustable straps.

Glowing review: “I received the Bali Shapewear Lace'N Smooth Body suit today and couldn't be more pleased. The lace feature allows your body to breathe while wearing it and yet still being modest. I wanted a one piece garment to wear under clingy fabric dresses and this is great.”

Available sizes: 34B — 40DD

Available colors: 3

20. A 2-Pack Of Nipple Covers With Lifting Tabs

These sticky nipple covers adhere to your breasts to offer low-key, nearly invisible coverage — perfect for backless or strapless outfits. They’re made from soft and flexible medical-grade silicone, and each cover has an extended tab that you can place above your breast for supportive lift. Suitable for A through D cup sizes, they can be reused several times before they lose their stickiness.

Glowing review: “I’ve had so many backless outfits I’ve wanted to wear but couldn’t because I needed the support. They apply easily and the upper tape portion can be trimmed if wearing a low cut garment. These are so comfortable and give great lift.”

Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 1