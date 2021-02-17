4 Photos That Show How NYFW Shows Have Changed Amid Coronavirus

With New York Fashion Week going largely digital due to continued restrictions from Covid-19, the runway spectacle is different than it's ever been. Not only is it happening over an elongated time period, even going into April 2021 for some designers, it will mostly take place virtually with livestreams, Zoom presentations, social media streaming, and look book debuts as the preferred formats.

So what can fans expect? A few in-person fashion shows from designers like Jason Wu. There will be a handful of physical showroom appointments as well, like with the Black In Fashion Council's event featuring several emerging Black-owned brands. Some designers are opting for lookbooks instead like Victoria Beckham. And still others are opting for social media-based video like Rebecca Minkoff, who streamed her collection on Tik Tok, Instagram, and even Only Fans.

The good news is you can enjoy a front row seat from the comfort of your couch. Follow the designers you want to see for updates on their show presentations; chances are they'll be streaming or sharing via social media. And stay tuned to the CFDA's Runway 360 platform which several designers are using to host their fashion shows and presentations.

In the meantime, keep scrolling for all the ways your favorite designers are reimagining New York Fashion Week for the Fall 2021 season.

1 Jason Wu Fall 2021 NYFW Show Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Wu hosted a socially-distanced show in New York City, with models walking straight into the venue from the street. Though the show certainly was not as packed as it is under normal circumstances, Wu was one of the first designers to host an in-person show last season, back in September, so it’s no surprise that he made magic happen again this season. This month, it was a vintage farmer’s market theme, transforming the space into “Mr. Wu’s General Store.” The clothing was everything you love about fall: from cozy knits to plaid jumpers; flowing printed midi skirts and silk shirting alike.

2 Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2021 NYFW Show Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rebecca Minkoff followed suit, hosting a socially-distanced in-person presentation. Embracing today's technologies, Minkoff not only provided a stream for Zoom, but also for TikTok and Instagram simultaneously. And, what’s more, she even went live on OnlyFans, which has been seldom used for this purpose. The clothing was boho inspired, though with a tailored appeal. There were printed flowing tops with tailored shorts; maxi dresses; and eyelet tops with skinny leather pants.

3 Victoria Beckham Fall 2021 Collection Lookbook Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham created a collection with an eye towards wearability that debuted in a look book format this season, forgoing a presentation altogether. The designer told Vogue, “They’re about creating clothes that people want to wear and can really wear.” She also shared that, starting this season, she would be slightly modifying her production schedule by elevating the pre-collections and starting store drops as early as May for Fall deliveries.