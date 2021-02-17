4 Photos That Show How NYFW Shows Have Changed Amid Coronavirus

With New York Fashion Week going largely digital due to continued restrictions from Covid-19, the runway spectacle is different than it's ever been. Not only is it happening over an elongated time period, even going into April 2021 for some designers, it will mostly take place virtually with livestreams, Zoom presentations, social media streaming, and look book debuts as the preferred formats.
So what can fans expect? A few in-person fashion shows from designers like Jason Wu. There will be a handful of physical showroom appointments as well, like with the Black In Fashion Council's event featuring several emerging Black-owned brands. Some designers are opting for lookbooks instead like Victoria Beckham. And still others are opting for social media-based video like Rebecca Minkoff, who streamed her collection on Tik Tok, Instagram, and even Only Fans.
The good news is you can enjoy a front row seat from the comfort of your couch. Follow the designers you want to see for updates on their show presentations; chances are they'll be streaming or sharing via social media. And stay tuned to the CFDA's Runway 360 platform which several designers are using to host their fashion shows and presentations.
In the meantime, keep scrolling for all the ways your favorite designers are reimagining New York Fashion Week for the Fall 2021 season.