Christian Cowan wants you to dress like it’s 1999. Or, maybe more accurately, 2004.

That’s the year the Motorola razr made its debut and forever changed cell phones as we know them. Gone were the clunky brick phones that weighed down your jean pockets and took up too much space in your pochette purse. The razr signaled a sleeker, more modern era filled with boundless optimism about the new millennium.

It makes sense, then, that the 25-year-old designer would collaborate with Motorola on a short film and lookbook to unveil his latest collection, starring OG razr influencer Paris Hilton in the film, alongside Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York, Justine Skye, Jari Jones, and Richie Shazam in both the film and the look book. “You can’t deny — Paris and the razr together is a match made in heaven,” Cowan tells Bustle.

The short film, titled “A Fashion Thing,” takes place in New York City's Pierre Hotel and features an original song by Slayyyter. In both the film and the look book, Cowan wanted to “bring the 2000s to 2021.”

“There’s an optimism for what’s to come after all this,” he says. “Reconnecting with those who make us happy. The razr made total sense, as it’s modern, it’s iconic, and it connects us to our loved ones. I adore the Swarovski crystal zip mini dress with the matching razr — it’s so fun.”

Christian Cowan

Optimism and fun are precisely what Cowan aims to convey with his Fall 2021 collection. He provides escapism through zippered and bow-accented dresses, oversize feathered hats, Swarovski-covered pieces, and lots of baby pink velvet.

Alongside harsh gold chain details and leather dresses with stud embellishments, the collection also includes more delicate pieces with lace accents, inspired by Cowan’s grandmother, who was a lace maker in Spain.

“I wanted to create a feeling of celebration for a party brand when the party isn’t possible,” Cowan says. “It reads as an elevated roundup of the best of the label, with party pieces as eccentric as they are effortless to wear, spiced up with my high-octane aesthetic. This season, I wanted to modernize the spirit of the 2000s while also giving a nod to the fact that when COVID-19 is under control, there will be a big return to parties, à la the roaring ’20s.”

The campaign lookbook is full of playful nods to the ’90s and ’00s, with images inspired by classic movie posters from the time including Mean Girls, Heathers, B.A.P.S., Legally Blonde, and Clueless.

Christian Cowan

“Movies connect people to a time in someone’s life or someone they watched it with,” Cowan says. “My goal is to evoke that connection, that nostalgia when viewing my FW21 campaign. My favorite memory from the early ’00s that has stuck with me was when my mom bought my siblings and me the DVD for Mean Girls. It really showed me the connection between humor and glamour.”

The early 2000s also taught Cowan how much influence a single item can carry, a philosophy that’s evident in his designs.

“My favorite trend from the early ’00s is definitely the power of an accessory, and more so your phone being one of them,” he says. “To this day, we still carry our phones everywhere. It is our true everyday accessory.”