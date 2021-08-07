Beauty

The Best Beauty Moments From The 2021 Olympics

Winning in style.

Naomi Osaka's box braids, Suni Lee's eyelash extensions, and Simone Biles' soft glam were some of t...
Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
By Kui Mwai

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

As the 2021 Olympics come to a close, there’s a lot to reflect on. The games saw incredible moments that made history — plus a ton of spectacular hair and makeup looks. Click through to see Naomi Osaka’s braids, Suni Lee’s lashes, and more of the best beauty moments.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Stephanie Mawuli’s Colorful Braids

This style was a jaw-dropper. Japanese basketball player Stephanie Mawuli slayed these Olympic-themed braids that blended into a cool silver beautifully.

Tap