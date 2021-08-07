Beauty
Winning in style.
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
As the 2021 Olympics come to a close, there’s a lot to reflect on. The games saw incredible moments that made history — plus a ton of spectacular hair and makeup looks. Click through to see Naomi Osaka’s braids, Suni Lee’s lashes, and more of the best beauty moments.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
This style was a jaw-dropper. Japanese basketball player Stephanie Mawuli slayed these Olympic-themed braids that blended into a cool silver beautifully.