This just in: Tennis extraordinaire Tashi Duncan is *not* playing in the 2024 Olympics (her skills are purely fictional, after all). Fortunately, her IRL alter ego, Zendaya, just stole the show — and the event hasn’t even officially begun.

Since the throuple tennis film Challengers came out in April, Zendaya has become somewhat of a sports icon. She’s been a fixture at Wimbledon, making headlines for her courtside style, she singlehandedly made “tenniscore” a fashion phenom, and she’s starred in campaigns alongside veteran athletes. (If you haven’t seen her play air tennis with Roger Federer for sports label ON, what are you waiting for?)

So if the best athletes are convening in Paris for the Olympic Games, naturally, that’s also where you can find the Euphoria star. On Thursday, July 25, Zendaya partied with Louis Vuitton ahead of the event in a little black dress that utterly dazzled. Too bad there’s no competition for slaying because this look deserves a medal.

Zendaya’s Beaded LBD

Louis Vuitton threw a star-studded pre-Olympics fête, a day ahead of the opening ceremony. Among A-list attendees like Serena Williams and Rosalía, Zendaya shone brightest in a custom Vuitton gown — literally and figuratively.

Styled by Law Roach, her go-to image architect, she wore a slip dress evocative of ’90s-era favorites. Unlike slips of yore, however, nothing about this look was minimalist. The floor-length number with a subtle empire waist was completely covered in glimmery beading.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the label’s ambassador, she wore Louis Vuitton from head to toe, including her logo-clad top handle bag. While the exact Petit Malle style isn’t listed on the website, a similar leather-made one retails at $7,150. (It’s safe to assume her bag is in the same price range.)

Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Barbie Blonde Glam

A typical brunette, Zendaya debuted Barbie blonde tresses at Wimbledon on July 19. She kept her dye job for the Olympics and styled it sleek and slicked back. The clean look allowed her to flaunt her Bulgari diamond-clad earlobes.

She kept her beauty look just as low-key with a dewy base and touches of peach.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Baby, let the games begin.