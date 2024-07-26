Let the (fashion) games begin — the 2024 Olympics are finally here. If the world’s top athletes turned the Seine River into a runway during the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga turned Paris into a burlesque show.

Rumors of Gaga as this year’s Olympics performer have been swirling for a while, especially after she was spotted in the French capital. There’s even a rumored possible duet with Celine Dion.

While the duet is still TBD, the “Born This Way” singer didn’t make Little Monsters wait too long during the highly anticipated July 26 event. She took to the stage early in the program, serenading the crowd entirely in French. Her stellar vocal chops aside, Gaga’s outfit was the real MVP — a feat, especially since she wore nothing but lingerie.

Lady Gaga’s Burlesque-Inspired ’Fit

Crooning Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plume” (“My Thing With Feathers”), Gaga wore a theatrical feathered look that gave Moulin Rouge levels of glam.

Aside from her ode to the country musically, her campy cabaret costume also paid homage to a French fashion heavyweight. Her campy lingerie costume was designed by Christian Dior — including a strapless satin bustier, matching panties, and a three-pronged feathered headpiece.

John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

As Gaga is wont to do, she packed on the fashion drama — even before her performance began. Before unveiling her undies-only look, the Star Is Born actor wore a couture cape entirely covered with long pink plumes.

The feathery piece matched the plumed shields her backup dancers wore. (They, too, were decked out in Dior.)

Lars Baron/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Gaga completed her all-black ensemble with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps.

She Had A Mini Outfit Change

Midway through her performance, Gaga switched up her look. Ditching her outfit’s pink feathers, she unveiled a white feathery tail affixed to her lingerie.

Gaga is an Olympic-level pro at facilitating costume changes mid-performance/appearance. Remember her campy Met Gala costumes from 2019, where she changed (aka undressed) four times during her ascent up the Met steps?

She just won the Olympics, I don’t make the rules.