For some people, sunglasses are a practical afterthought — just another item you grab on autopilot as you rush out the door with your keys and wallet. But fashion girls know that the right pair of frames can do all the heavy lifting for an outfit.

This summer, subtle isn’t on the mood board. Mirroring the rest of the season’s OTT, maximalist trends, eyewear is bolder and brighter than ever. It’s no longer enough for your sunglasses to be merely oversize. (Been there, done that.) The new frontier of the big sunnies trend leans heavily into futuristic vibes. Sci-fi-esque bug-eyed shapes are quickly dominating both on and off the runways.

And it’s not just the size of it all, either. Color is acting as a major player this season, with it girls turning to technicolor lenses ranging from fiery oranges and reds to moody ombrés on acetate. The rule is: The more vivid, the better.

A few throwbacks are also staging a massive comeback with distinct modern upgrades. Vaulted Y2K wraparound silhouettes are hot again, while ’90s-beloved metal-rim frames are experiencing their own revival without being confined to the era’s skinny silhouettes.

Ahead, discover the boldest trends guaranteed to give your summer ’fits major aura points — zero effort required.

Colormaxxing

Your attire can be as neutral as you want — as long as your glasses offer a pop of color. Several Spring/Summer 2026 runways, including Tom Ford, Burberry, and Celine, sent vibrant, rainbow-hued lenses down the catwalk. Hailey Bieber is clearly on board, sporting a pair in Miu Miu’s brand-new Fall/Winter 2026 campaign.

You can stick to a monochromatic vibe with lenses that match your frames, or colormaxx with ombré lenses and contrasting acetate.

Futuristic Bug-Eyed Sunglasses

“Freaky” accessories are dominating every fashion girlie’s wardrobe, including unusual sunglasses. Since their moment in the sun back in the 2010s, supersize frames hadn’t really made a splash... until Prada first debuted alien-inspired glasses on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Fast-forward a year, and designer Michael Rider debuted his own take on comically large pairs for Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Since then, bug-eyed options have become a quick favorite.

Exactly what they sound like, these pairs are oversize to the point of looking like insects’ eyes. The stranger the shape, the chicer they come across. And don’t be discouraged by the seemingly avant-garde appearance; these are actually incredibly easy to style. Elsa Hosk found several ways to pair them, including with feminine babydoll dresses. If you need more convincing, the Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, and Celine runways offer plenty of genius styling hacks.

High-Fashion Wearable Tech

Smart glasses, the most controversial pair on this list, have been on the market for a hot minute, but the fashion industry is only recently warming up to the idea. Brands like Warby Parker and the cult-followed Korean label Gentle Monster are partnering with tech giants like Google AI and Samsung to design stylish smart frames coming out this fall. But the biggest proof that tech is the new luxury? Kylie Jenner dropping her own Meta glasses in chic, ’90s-inspired oval frames — complete with her built-in voice that doubles as your personal assistant.

Y2K Wraparound Styles

Another futuristic trend insiders are loving is the wraparound, which contours tightly around your face. The silhouette matters less than the curve, especially since it comes in all shapes and sizes, from smaller frames to sharp cat-eye tips to oversize bug-eyes. The sci-fi vibe is subtle, but the cool-girl energy is completely maximal. Style stars with serious main-character energy are particularly fond of this look, including Blackpink’s Jennie and models Kaia Gerber, Devon Lee Carson, and Alex Consani.

'90s Metal-Rim Frames

Courtesy of Quay

Owning metal-rimmed sunnies in the ’90s? Totally cool. Wearing them right now? Even better. While the OGs leaned into skinnier oval or rectangular silhouettes, today’s versions come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Chloé, Acne Studios, and COS are helping drive the style’s resurgence, while celebs like Suki Waterhouse and Brooks Nader — who co-released a Quay collab with her sisters — are completely on board. Whether you prefer wide aviators or smaller, rounder shapes, the choice is yours. Silver, yellow, or rose gold, take your pick.