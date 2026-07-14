I admit, back when Meta first teamed up with Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses in 2021, I was intrigued. I pictured myself documenting all my silly little New York City walks, hands-free, looking like an influencer in the wild. In reality, though, the vibe was all wrong. The chunky wayfarer frames completely clashed with my aesthetic and face shape, while the stark camera lenses practically screamed “I’m recording you!” even when I wasn’t.

Feeling way too sketchy in public, I quickly retired them. My tech era was officially over for nearly five years... until Kylie Jenner entered the chat. The second she launched her custom-designed Meta Starfire glasses in June 2026, I was instantly desperate to get my hands on a pair. See, for fashion girls, style comes first; functionality is just a bonus. Meta tapping the media mogul signals that Big Tech finally understands gadgets don’t sell on specs alone — they also have to be cute. And her pair didn’t disappoint.

To give them a proper style test, I brought them on a recent two-night trip to Kansas City, Missouri, for the World Cup. I’m someone who religiously packs multiple pairs of sunglasses, so it took everything in me to pack just one. Spoiler alert: The single-pair experiment was a total success, holding its own against everything from dressy dinner looks to sporty, blokecore streetwear.

Meta

Kylie Meta Glasses

The new Starfire Kylie Edition glasses completely ditch the thick tech frames of the past. Instead, they feature that slim oval shape that bridges vintage ’90s style with the modern looks seen on it girls like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Hailey Bieber.

They’re currently available in three colorways: black lenses on black frames, chocolate lenses on tortoiseshell frames, and transitional lenses on a black base (and yes, you can add your prescription). Even the case is sleek: a triangular black leather case that doubles as a charger, tacking on an additional 40 hours.

As for the actual tech, the specs deliver an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera and 3K ultra HD video quality with more than eight hours of battery life. Plus, you can change the settings so Jenner’s voice acts as your personal assistant. Is it a little dystopian? Totally. But could I get used to it? Probably.

Fast Facts

Price: $399

$399 Best for: Fashion girls who are curious about smart glasses but don’t want to compromise on style.

Fashion girls who are curious about smart glasses but don’t want to compromise on style. What I like: The shape feels especially current, while the tortoiseshell frame looks incredibly chic. It wears like a stylish accessory with benefits rather than a clunky gadget.

The shape feels especially current, while the tortoiseshell frame looks incredibly chic. It wears like a stylish accessory with benefits rather than a clunky gadget. What I don’t like: The interior hardware makes the arms feel heavy behind the ears. They're weightier than most sunglasses I own, so I probably wouldn’t wear them for a full day.

First Impression

When I unboxed them, my first thought was “OK, these are actually cute.” I was genuinely impressed by how sleek everything looked, from the geometric charging case to the glasses themselves. I’ve recently been loving slim, oval-shaped sunglasses, and these look like something I’d actually reach for purely for the aesthetic, not the function. I was also surprised by the tiny crystal on one lens, supposedly meant to add a “glint” to selfies — proof Kylie really thought of everything.

The most surprising detail is the incredibly discreet placement of the cameras. They blend into the frames so well, you’d have to look super closely to notice them.

Best of all, setting them up was completely painless. I downloaded the Meta AI app, synced the glasses while still in the box, and then set them up while wearing them.

How I Wore Them

Look No. 1: The WAG-Inspired Sundress

On my first night in Kansas City, I had dinner at 1587 Prime, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ steakhouse. Since I was already in Chiefs territory, I just had to channel my best Taylor Swift date-night aesthetic, which typically includes a billowy, A-line dress.

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I wore a white puff-sleeved number from Faithfull The Brand, Vince Camuto peep-toe mules from DSW, and gold jewelry. Thankfully, the sunglasses fit right in. Instead of making me look like I was reviewing a tech gadget, the shades paired seamlessly with the feminine vibe.

Look No. 2: The High-Fashion Sports Girl

The following morning, I attended a youth soccer clinic that Dove organized for the kids from the Boys and Girls Club, where Alyssa Thompson of Chelsea FC led training drills. So, if there was ever a time to lean into the soccer theme, this was it.

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Leaning hard into the blokecore aesthetic, I wore a jersey from Off Season paired with lace-trimmed shorts from the Reformation x Umbro collaboration. I finished the look with my trusty butter yellow Longchamp bag and cowhide ballet flats from Puma. Once again, the sweet sunnies blended so well with my attire that I started to forget I was wearing a camera.

Look No. 3: The Game Day Glow-Up

To catch the Argentina versus Switzerland game, I switched things up. Knowing the stadium would be a sea of jerseys, I had to make mine a little more fashion.

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I wore a collared Reformation x Umbro jersey in light blue to rep Argentina, and threw on a Tombolo FIFA 2026 long-sleeved sweater over my shoulders for a preppy twist. I paired them with my Jung Kook for Calvin Klein jeans and the same cowhide flats. Think “country club” girlie meets soccer fan.

This was when I especially appreciated the glasses’ smart features. In a packed stadium, it felt freeing to be able to record certain moments without pulling out my phone and feeling like I was experiencing life through a screen.

Final Verdict

After giving them a spin, I can say Kylie’s design has completely changed my mind about smart glasses. Unlike my first pair of Meta frames, these didn’t feel like I had to build my outfit around my sunnies; they were a chic afterthought that completed my looks while offering great features I have yet to fully explore.

Are they perfect? Not quite. At $399, they’re definitely an investment, and they feel noticeably heavier than my daily pairs, meaning I wouldn’t recommend them for a full day out. You’ll also want the transitional lenses if you plan on shooting content at late dinners, unless you don’t mind looking slightly ridiculous wearing sunglasses in the dark just to snap a quick video.

The real sign of a good accessory? The fact that I frequently forgot these were even a gadget. I liked putting them on because they looked chic, not because I had content to document. And I think that’s exactly what wearable tech should feel like.