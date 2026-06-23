Mandy Lee is more than just an Internet personality you’d want as a best friend. She’s the type of person you can trust with your entire closet. The fashion oracle known as @oldloserinbrooklyn and the reigning “freaky shoe girl” currently boasts 873,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, all tuning in to see what she deems cool next.

While plenty of FashionTok creators build their followings on easy-to-copy outfits and low-lift challenges, Lee started one of the most difficult with her #75HardStyleChallenge. The concept is simple but brutal: Style yourself with only the contents of your wardrobe for 75 days straight. No shopping, plus mandatory daily documentation. Somehow, the challenge’s difficulty has only added to its appeal — the hashtag has pulled in more than 40,000 videos and counting since its inception in 2024. That’s saying something for such a time-consuming process.

“Helping people learn their style more was one of the coolest things I was able to do as a creator,” Lee tells Bustle. “There’s a ton of things you can go viral for, but actually feeling like you made a positive impact? It’s really nice.”

Just don’t expect her to hop on other TikTok trends. “I prefer to make my own trends and be the trendsetter,” the fashion forecaster says. That mindset is what drove her to contribute to the “freaky shoe” movement, a weird-positive footwear trend she helped popularize.

“I just love a freaky shoe,” she says, before sharing an insider secret: Any shoe can have “a freaky little moment about them.” A pump can feature ruched leather, a wedge can have a slightly angular shape, or a sandal can pop in an unexpected color, shine, or texture.

“When I talk about freaky shoes, it doesn’t necessarily mean something you’ve never seen before or just inherently ugly,” she says. “It’s just something special. I think that’s what has resonated with people so much about the ‘freaky’ trend.” As for her own collection, she refuses to play favorites: “I love all shoes equally.”

Below, Lee talks about her Internet rabbit holes, niche reality TV obsessions, and the TikTok style trend that caught her eye.

The Fast Follow With Mandy Lee

What is the weirdest Internet rabbit hole you've gone down?

Infectious viruses. And cruise-ship illnesses. It’s always in that realm. Dark stuff. Also Pokémon. I got really obsessed with Pokémon for months, a couple years ago.

Like Pokémon Go?

No, just learning about how it all came to be.

Who was the last person you texted and what was it about?

My husband. It was just like, “Good morning. I’m excited for my day.”

What’s your favorite TikTok audio?

Probably something with SpongeBob. Me and one of my good friends, we speak to each other in SpongeBob.

What was your last Google search?

“Oysters in Charleston.” I have a thing for oysters, and I went and got them last night. I’ve never had Southern oysters before, so it was a big moment for me.

Something you’ve tried to recruit your friends on?

I want my friends to be eating oysters with me, and I want them to be wearing freaky shoes.

Happy-hour oysters in freaky shoes.

That’s my dream scenario.

Do you have a niche celebrity crush?

To be honest, no. I also have really bad facial recognition. Every time I’m at fashion week, there are A-list people there and I’m like, “I don’t know who you are.” It’s kind of embarrassing. I was sitting behind Jenna Lyons, and I was like, “Oh, she looks so familiar. I just can’t pin who it is.” And people were like, “Mandy, that’s literally Jenna Lyons. Be serious.”

What’s a reality TV show you can’t stop trying to get people to watch?

I love Below Deck. Honestly, I watch The Challenge reruns all the time, which is embarrassing because that show’s not part of the zeitgeist at all, but I love anything that’s competitive reality. So Drag Race or The Challenge or anything where there’s a winner at the end. Not so much the dating shows. I don’t get into that.

Which TikTok fashion trend are you loving right now?

The last one that I saw was this really cool jersey hack. You lace a shoelace at the top and tie it and then do the same on the side. So it becomes this backless halter. But also, I live in New York City, and it’s a big moment for jerseys and basketball.

What was the aftermath of the #75HardStyleChallenge for you?

I have an easier time letting go of things. If I haven’t worn it in a year, then am I ever going to wear it again? Does it even fit me? So going through that process in your mind, it becomes second nature.

What was the first thing you bought after that challenge?

A plain black miniskirt because I kept realizing, “Oh, my God, if I had this in my wardrobe, I’d be able to extend the wear of this shirt, this top, and these shoes.” With the 75 Hard, you learn your wardrobe gaps right away. That’s why I love shopping at TJ Maxx and Marshalls because there are more maximalist looks, but there are also great basics.

What TJ Maxx or Marshalls purchase are you most proud of?

Definitely anything designer in the Runway sections of each store because I know I got a good deal. The best thing about TJ Maxx and Marshalls is the value. So you’re going to find things there that are just priced way better than any other competitor. And I love to share that with my audience because it feels like a cheat code, like, “Hey, I got this designer item, and it’s cheaper than you could ever imagine.”

What is the freakiest shoe in your collection?

I have a pair of loafers that have piercings on them and faux leopard-print fur.

For creators who aspire to be a serious trend forecasters, what advice can you give them?

Hone your skill. And as far as being an Internet person, you need to have a point of view. Without a point of view, you have no job.