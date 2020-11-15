There are few things that compete with a pair of really good leggings. The comfy trend has become so much more than just workout garb or lounging attire. From leather leggings to colorful options, this stretchy jean alternative has come a long way — and pairing leggings with stylish tops is an excellent way to elevate this basic. I’ve put together a list of 36 things under $35 that look hot with leggings so you can continue to live in comfort without sacrificing any style.

If you prefer to wear leggings with a longer top, there are plenty of tunic-length sweaters, sweatshirts, and blouses on this list. Whether you’re headed to work or out with friends, there are a number of flowy options that help balance out the tight look of leggings. The trendy cropped tops and sweatshirts here are begging to be paired with your favorite high-waisted leggings (and many are perfect for workouts), while elegant open-front cardigans and blazers that feel like soft sweaters are great for layering over tanks and T-shirts.

All of the options on this list cost less than $35 and some boast thousands and even tens of thousands of reviews. Rocking your leggings and staying stylish and comfy has never been so easy.

1 An Off-The-Shoulder Fuzzy Sweater ZKESS Off The Shoulder Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater is cozy and covers your backside — so it pairs perfectly with leggings. It has an overall loose fit, including a wide neckline that can be worn on as a V-neck, slouched off one shoulder, or off both shoulders. The sweater is warm enough for cooler days without feeling too bulky. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

2 A Casual Button-Down Top ZC&GF Button Down Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This casual button down shirt has an oversized fit and cuffed sleeves. Tie it at your waist or wear it long over leggings. It’s a great layering piece — plus it comes in several colors and patterns including plaid, stripes, or solid colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 19

3 This Chic Waffle Knit Wrap Sweater Ausun Waffle Knit Wrap Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wrap sweater is cozy and stylish. It’s made from a soft knit fabric that is soft and stretchy, with a deep V-neck and long lantern sleeves that flow out from the shoulder and end in cuffs. It ties in the front to create a polished look. Pair it with leather leggings and knee-high boots and you’re ready for a night on the town. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 6

4 A Batwing Sweater With A Criss-Cross Front Ausun Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon This trendy sweater has a loose knotted criss-cross detail that can be worn in the front or back. The V-neckline and batwing sleeves add another unique element and it’s available in solid colors or designed with pretty pearl details. The hem of this sweater curves in towards your body to keep you cozy and warm all day. •Available Sizes: One size •Available Colors: 25

5 This Classic White Button Down With A Tie Front Romwe Plus Size Short Sleeve Button Down Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic white button down in their wardrobe and this short-sleeve option is effortlessly chic. It ties in the front, but can also be worn untied. The dropped short sleeves are cuffed and the shirt has one pocket on the chest. It’s made of a cotton blend that is lightweight and goes with everything. If you prefer to add a little color to your life, this blouse also comes in solid colors and a checked option. •Available Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 15

6 A Faux Suede Top With Bell Sleeves Kathemoi Faux Suede Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux suede blouse has unique three-quarter length bell sleeves, a crew neck, and is stretchy and soft. The material makes it a bit more dressy — perfect for the holidays or for stepping out with friends any time of the year. It has a relaxed fit and pairs perfectly over leggings and jeggings. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 6

7 The Color Block Sweatshirt Made Of Corduroy ROMWE Color Block Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who said sweatshirts have to be just for lounging? This color block sweatshirt is trendy yet just as comfy as you’d expect. It’s made of a cool corduroy fabric with an oversized fit and long, lantern sleeves that add a fun and stylish detail. Throw on leggings and some sneakers to complete this comfy look. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

8 This Cropped Jacket With Large Pockets Milumia Cropped Jacket Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cropped jacket is a cool addition to your wardrobe that will keep you warm. The button-down polyester jacket has two large pockets on the chest and it comes in five colors, including brights like orange and yellow. One reviewer reports that it’s light enough to carry around all day in case you need an extra layer. Dress up your favorite pair of leggings with this jacket. •Available Sizes: Small— X-Large •Available Colors: 5

9 An Oversized Blazer That Is As Soft As A Cardigan Koodred Blazer Jacket Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized blazer is stylish and versatile. It’s made of a soft material and is oversized, lengthy enough to cover your backside, making it the perfect piece to wear with leggings. It has large side pockets and a dramatic lapel. Roll up the sleeves to add a casual vibe to a more professional look. Your five color options include goes-with-everything neutral khaki, as well as vivid shades like sky blue and pink. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 5

10 A Soft Turtleneck That Goes With Everything Woman Within Plus Size Turtleneck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cozy outfit, this turtleneck paired with leggings is the definition of comfort. It's made mostly of soft cotton and has long sleeves and a folded neckline. This wardrobe basic comes in 18 colors to add a little comfort and warmth to your look. •Available Sizes: Medium Plus — 6X •Available Colors: 18

11 This Ruched Tunic With Lace Details WIHOLL Ruched Tunic Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This ruched tunic has unique lace details on its sleeves that give it a boho feel. The lightweight polyester blend material is soft and resistant to wrinkles. The lace details begin around the elbow and go all the way to the end of the sleeve. This top has a classic crew neck and ruched details on the sides that hugs the body. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

12 A Cropped Workout Tee That Knots In The Front Core 10 Cropped Yoga Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cropped yoga top moves with you while you work out. The shorter length looks great with high-waisted leggings and this top has short sleeves and a criss-cross feature on the front. It’s made of a Pima cotton blend that is lightweight and breathable — ideal for working out. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 10

13 The Mockneck Sweater You Need In Every Color Daily Ritual Mockneck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect basic mockneck sweater, you’ll love that this pick is so soft and stretchy. This long-sleeve option is made from a polyester and viscose blend, which creates a relaxed and stretchy fit. The hems, cuffs, and neckline are all elasticized for extra comfort. Its hip-cut length makes this sweater perfect for pairing with leggings, jeans, or skirts. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

14 This Statement Sweater With Bold Leopard Details Angashion Leopard Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This unique leopard sweater makes a major statement when you walk into a room. This sweater features two leopards, whose heads are positioned on each of the shoulders, with their bodies extending down the sleeves. The knitted material is soft and features 10% spandex for comfy stretch, with ribbing around the neck, hem, and cuffs. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 10

15 The Cropped Faux Fur Half-Zip Sweater ZAFUL Half Zip Pullover Amazon $32 See On Amazon This faux fur sweatshirt is cozy as can be and is the perfect street style look to pair with leggings. The quarter-zip and large collar are classic and comfortable, while the cropped style is trendy. It has a large elastic band at the bottom to hold the sweater in place, as well as long, relaxed sleeves. This pullover comes in a variety of patterns including plaid, stars, and animal print. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 15

16 A Relaxed Sweater With Side Slits MEROKEETY Side Split Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater has side slits that add a relaxed vibe to a year-round favorite. The lightweight material makes this sweater super versatile and the tunic length is ideal for wearing with leggings. It has dropped shoulders and wide, ribbed hems at the collar, cuffs, and hem, with a unique seam that runs down the back. Just toss on some boots and you're ready to go! •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7

17 An Open-Front Cardigan With Pockets Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan has two large pockets that give it a casual vibe and it is made from super soft viscose blend, so you can look polished, while feeling comfortable. It has long sleeves and elasticized cuffs, with a loose and flowy fit. One reviewer cites that the cardigan is the perfect layering piece that is neither too heavy nor too light. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

18 An Asymmetrical Tunic With Cute Buttons Jouica Assymetric Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This asymmetrical top is unique and comfortable. It has an irregular hem that is complemented by buttons to add visual interest. It has a scoop neckline, long sleeves, and it’s made with a little but of stretch. It fits like a tunic, goes well with leggings, and it’s available in both solid colors and patterns, including flowers and mandalas. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 11

19 A Pullover With A Crossover Neckline & Hood Daily Ritual Plus Size Hooded Pullover Amazon $27 See On Amazon This hooded pullover is made from super soft terry and comes in neutral colors like black, grey, navy, and pink that go with everything. It features a crossover neckline and a curved hem that covers your backside. One reviewer reports that the sleeves are fitted, but not tight, so you stay comfortable whether you’re working, lounging, or running around town. •Available Sizes: 1X — 2X •Available Colors: 4

20 An Edgy Distressed Sweater That Feels Soft ZAFUL Ripped Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This ripped sweater is made to look distressed and has a loose fit and a deep V-neck that can also be worn off the shoulder. This is a crop top with ripped trimming around the neck, hem, and cuffs. The cotton-blend sweater feels soft and is available in stripes, tie dye, and floral or star prints. •Available Sizes: One size • Available Colors: 28

21 This Slouchy Turtleneck That You'll Love To Layer Daily Ritual Slouchy Short Sleeve Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This viscose-blend turtleneck top has a loose, comfortable fit that goes with everything. It has short sleeves and a seam on the back. The soft jersey-like material is breathable and this turtleneck makes for a great piece for layering as the temperature changes. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

22 A Blouse With Mesh Panel Bell Sleeves LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This flowy blouse is easy to throw on so you can head out the door in style. It has three-quarter length bell sleeves that feature two mesh panels, a V-neck and a faux wrap front. The hemline is elasticized to create a ruched look. Available Sizes: XX — Large Available Colors: 2

23 This Semi-Sheer Cardigan With A Tie Front Daily Ritual Tie Front Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This tie-front cardigan is made of cotton and viscose, so it’s soft against your skin. It’s lightweight and can be worn untied as well, according to reviewers. The material is semi-sheer and is perfect for layering under jackets or over tank tops. It’s loose-fitting and has long, fitted sleeves, plus the back is longer than the front to cover your backside. •Available Sizes: Large — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

24 A Fleece-Lined Puffer Vest Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest Amazon $31 See On Amazon Toss this mid-weight puffer vest on over a basic tee and leggings and you are instantly cozy, cute, and ready for colder temperatures. This zip-up vest is water-resistant and lined with fleece to keep you warm. It also has snap-close buttons and a pocket on the inside that is perfect for holding your phone. The slit pockets on the front are perfect for keeping your hands toasty. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

25 The Long-Sleeve Blouse With Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top has the coolest lace sleeves that take this basic tee to the next level. It pulls on and has full lace balloon sleeves that are cuffed at the wrist. The lace is soft and breathable and won’t make you itchy, according to reviews. It comes in nine colors and can be dressed up or down. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

26 A Tie-Front Waffle Knit Top With A Cult Following IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this waffle knit top. This pick is loose-fitting and has bat wings and an asymmetrical hem that covers your backside but is shorter in the front. The stretchy material is soft and lightweight, plus it features a small tie knot in the front. It boasts more than 15,000 reviews and comes in more than 40 colors or patterns including animal print, stripes, or camouflage. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 42

27 The Textured Sweater You'll Want In Every Color ZESICA Chunky Knit Turtleneck Amazon $30 See On Amazon This batwing sweater is a staple for any wardrobe. The turtleneck keeps you warm, while the lightweight material prevents you from getting too overheated. The material is textured and it has an oversized style and wide hems that feel on-trend. You you can choose from solid colors, color-block patterns, animal print, and plaid. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

28 A Pullover Sweatshirt With Side Slits Daily Ritual Plus Size Side Cut Out Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cotton-blend pullover feels like a warm hug. The relaxed fit and curved side slits are unique and comfortable. The hem, cuffs, and collar are ribbed to elevate this basic sweatshirt to a more elegant level, plus it’s long enough in the back to cover your backside. This is the sweatshirt you’ll never want to take off. • Available Sizes: 1X — 7X •Available Colors: 3

29 This Sporty Cropped Hoodie That Comes in 46 Colors MAKEMECHIC Cropped Hoodie Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cropped hoodie is adorable and perfect for the gym. Pair it with high-waisted leggings for a street-style look that is as comfortable as it is cool. The hood has a drawstring that’s adjustable and adds a sporty flare. It’s available in tons of colors, as well as a few variations of this hoodie. It has more than 1,800 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 46

30 An Oversized Faux Fur Jacket ECOWISH Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon This faux shearling jacket is cozy and oversized, and you will never want to take it off. It has more than 2,800 reviews and a zippered front for for colder days. It has long, loose sleeves and two large front pockets for your hands. If you prefer a more formal jacket, it's also available in a double-breasted style with an oversized lapel. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 19

31 A Wrap Top With Contrasting Hems NSQTBA Deep V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight waffle sweater is style made easy. It has a deep V-neckline that can be worn in the front or back. The wrap-style is accentuated by the contrasting hems on the neckline, cuffs, and waist. Add a pair of leggings and a lace cami or tank underneath and you’re ready to go. The elasticized hem on this top makes it so you can tuck it in or wear it at a longer tunic length, according to reviews. It has more than 3,100 reviews. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 21

32 The Checkered Pullover With A Large Turtleneck KIRUNDO Plaid Pullover Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This viscose-blend turtleneck sweater with a checkered pattern is cozy enough to wear while lounging around the house and dressy enough to wear to work or on a Zoom call. It pulls on and has an oversized turtleneck. The shape is casual and relaxed, with loose sleeves. It’s available in other colors, as well, all with the same classic checkered pattern. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

33 A Sleeveless Mock Neck Tank For Layering Goodthreads Mockneck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cotton tank that is perfect for layering — this mock neck tank is for you. It’s made from 100% cotton and has small side slits. The tank is sleeveless with thick straps to conceal bra straps. It’s pre-washed so it’s soft as soon as you put it on. Wear it in the summer with leggings or under a cardigan in the winter. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

34 The Basic V-Neck You Can Wear Every Day Goodthreads Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This basic V-neck T-shirt is a basic everyone needs in their closet. It’s made of 100 cotton and has roll-sleeves that give it a relaxed feel. The fabric is lightweight and easy to care for. It’s available in solid colors, as well as striped options. It’s the building block for so many outfits! • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

35 A Color Block Sweater With Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Striped Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon The lantern sleeves on this striped sweater are roomy, stylish, and accented by a wide, rimmed sleeve cuff. This sweater also has a turtleneck to keep you nice and cozy. Just pull this viscose-blend sweater on for an effortlessly fashionable fit. The color block detail offers a unique take on a fun trend. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7