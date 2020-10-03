When you want to get comfy — but also a little sultry — you can count on Amazon to serve up tons of
loungewear pieces that are actually sexy as hell. Thanks to soft fabrics that are complemented by subtle details like lace trim, peekaboo cutouts, and spaghetti straps, these pieces will make you feel like a million bucks, even if your only plans for the night are curling up on the couch with a good book.
Since loungewear is primarily about comfort, you'll want to look for fabrics that feel good on your body, like cotton, which is soft and breathable, or a polyester-spandex blend, which is super stretchy and moves when you do. And if you want loungewear that works equally well for at-home hangouts as well as running errands, you can opt for versatile pieces like a cropped tunic top or a lightweight romper that you'll be comfortable wearing just about anywhere. Of course, if there's nothing on the agenda besides a TV marathon, you can choose a lacy pajama set or knit bodysuit that'll transition seamlessly from the sofa to bed with no trouble at all. Either way, each of these pieces falls somewhere between traditional loungewear and lingerie.
So whether you want a bralette crop top, patterned lounge pants, or a matching sweatsuit set, these are the most casually
seductive loungewear pieces on Amazon that come in a variety of sizes — and best of all, they're all under $30.
1
A Lacy Pajama Set That's Oh-So-Pretty
Both sexy and super comfortable, this
pajama set features floral lace detailing at the neckline of the crop top cami and at the hem of the shorts. The camisole top features adjustable straps and the shorts have a comfy elastic waistband, replete with a delicate bow. Choose from seven colors, like olive green, black, and wine red. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
2
This Comfy Top With A Peekaboo Open Back
This
long-sleeve workout top looks comfy and cozy from the front, while the open back provides an alluring peek at your bra. The soft, breathable top is made from a rayon-spandex blend and has elastic cuffs so you can push up the sleeves as needed. Choose from 10 colors, including blue-green and classic black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
3
A Tracksuit Set That's Sexy & Sporty
For sporty lounging, try this
short-sleeved tracksuit set that's a much sexier version of the one you had to wear in high-school gym class The set includes a crew-neck crop top with striped detailing and coordinating drawstring shorts. There are 12 colors to choose from, and there are also sets with long-sleeved hoodies and pants. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
4
A Longline Bra That Supports You Without Underwires
For light support while you're lounging, opt for this
high-neck lace bralette with scalloped edges, that's both sophisticated and sexy. Made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, the longline bra has adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit, and the racerback design offers a little extra support. There are 16 shades to choose from, like coral, mocha, and soft pink. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
5
A Lacy Underwear Set With Vintage Vibes
For major pin-up vibes, spend lounge time in this
lace trim underwear set. The two-piece set is made from stretchy rayon and spandex and includes a lacy bralette with adjustable straps and matching underwear, and both pieces feature delicate bow details. There are 24 colors available, from light pink to bold leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
6
A Seamless Bralette With Cute Cutouts
With 18 colors to choose from — including this indigo tie-dye — this
cute and comfy bralette is about to be an everyday staple in your loungewear wardrobe. The soft, seamless bralette is made from nylon and elastane and features a high neckline, racerback spaghetti straps, and eye-catching cutouts in a variety of styles. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
7
This Pajama Set That's Seriously Sexy
This
lacy pajama set is seriously sexy, and it's made from soft and stretchy polyester-spandex, so you won't mind wearing it all night. The camisole top features a lacy deep-V neckline with a delicate bow and eye-catching criss-cross straps in the back, and the matching shorts are trimmed with lace and a bow. From sultry red to fun seasonal styles, there are 22 colors and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Large - 4X-Large
8
A Classic Tee You'll Want To Wear 24/7
You're guaranteed to wear this
classic V-neck tee all the time, because it pretty much goes with everything, from comfy joggers to your favorite jeans. It's made from lightweight viscose and elastane and features a shirttail hem for an easy-breezy, untucked look. Choose from six colors, including jade and navy floral print.
9
A Sporty Long-Sleeved Crop Top
Comfortable enough for all-day wear, this
long-sleeved crop top has thumb holes in the cuffs for a look that's equal parts sexy, sporty, and cozy. The soft and stretchy crew-neck top is made from a rayon-spandex blend and comes in 12 shades, including white, wine red, and army green. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
10
A Classic Calvin Klein Bralette
Calvin Klein is perhaps the most classic choice for comfort and style, and you can't go wrong with this
lightly-lined bralette made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane. It features molded and lightly lined cups for a little extra coverage, crossed back straps, and the iconic Calvin Klein elastic band. Choose from six colors, like black, lumberjack plaid, and heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
11
This Racerback Sports Bra With A Cutout Front
Whether you're working out or just looking for comfortable support, this
sports bra with a cutout front creates instant sexiness. The pullover, racerback bra is made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with four-way stretch, and it offers medium support, so it's great for lounging or lower impact activities. It's available in four colors: black, heather gray/black, forest green, and merlot. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X
12
A Set Of Sporty Racerback Crop Tanks
With nearly 6,000 five-star reviews, these
racerback crop tanks are a fan favorite that are just a little more sexy than your average sleeveless shirt. Plus, they're made from soft, lightweight cotton and spandex, so you'll have no problem getting comfy without sacrificing style. Each set contains four tanks (amazing bargain), and you have seven color combinations to choose from. Available sizes: Small - Large
13
A Strappy Pajama Set With Sexy Details
With subtly sexy details, like ruching at the V-neck bust and shorts with notched sides, this
soft and stretchy pajama set is anything but basic. The set is made from a rayon-spandex blend and includes a camisole with adjustable spaghetti straps and matching shorts with an elastic waist. It comes in 11 colors, from classic black to bright purple, and you can also opt for a satin option if you want to up the sexiness factor. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
14
A Super Strappy Padded Sports Bra
The ultra-strappy back on this
sports bra will make it a sexy standout in your loungewear or workout wardrobe. It's made from a polyester-spandex blend for stretchy comfort and has a moisture-wicking mesh lining, along with pads that can be removed, depending on how much coverage you want. Plus, it comes in 22 colors and patterns, like black, persimmon, and banana cream. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
15
This Chic Bralette Crop Top
This
strappy bralette crop top elevates a casual night on the couch, and it looks so chic paired with jeans for a night out. Made from soft and lightweight cotton, nylon, and spandex, the comfy top is seamless and wire-free so you can wear it comfortably for hours. Choose from classic black and white.
16
A Cozy Hooded Shirt Dress
For cozy comfort that looks effortlessly cool, slip into this
loungewear hooded shirt dress. The soft and lightweight heather gray shirt dress is made from sweater-like material for a bit of warmth on chilly days, and you can wear it alone while shuffling around the house, or pair it with your favorite Converse when you're running errands.
17
These Yoga Pants With Boot Cut Flair
Yoga pants are a go-to for lounge days, and this pair of
boot cut yoga pants comes in 36 styles and colors with high waist, mid-waist, and pocket options. The stretchy pants are made from non-see-through polyester and spandex, so they'll offer great coverage for workouts and all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
18
A Relaxed Fit Tunic Top You Can Wear With Everything
This
versatile tunic top goes with everything — from your lived-in joggers to your favorite jeans — and the relaxed fit and high-low hem means you'll be comfortable all day. It's made from soft, breathable cotton and comes in five colors, with round and V-neck styles available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
19
These Delicate Ruffle Hem Shorts
These
ruffle hem shorts are oh-so-pretty, and with an elastic waist and diagonal patch pockets, they're also perfect for all-day comfort. The soft and breathable shorts are made from lightweight linen and come in six colors, including light blue and black, as well as an option with a waist sash that'll look great with your favorite cami. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
20
These Stretchy Biker Shorts You'll Want To Live In
Despite their name, these
stretchy biker shorts are perfect for lounging — no cycling required. This high-waisted pair is made from silky soft polyester and spandex and it's moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry. The best part: the sexy mesh panels on the thighs and a pocket that's perfectly sized for your phone. Choose from several colors and styles. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
21
A Velour Tracksuit That's Ridiculously Soft & So Sporty
When the weather turns chilly, this
velour tracksuit will make you feel comfy, cozy, and put-together, even if you're curled under a blanket all day. The velvety soft set comes with a hoodie and slim-fit joggers, both of which feature racer stripes on the sides to complement your white sneakers perfectly. Choose from colors like gray, deep green, and wine red. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
22
These Comfy Drawstring Pants In Stylish Patterns
Up your loungewear game in these stylish
drawstring lounge pants, which come in leopard print, camouflage, and paint splatter styles in a variety of colors. The pants are made from soft French terry polyester and feature a comfy elastic waistband with drawstring closure, two front pockets, and cuffed hems. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
23
A 3-Piece Loungewear Set Made From Fluffy Fleece
There's arguably nothing cozier than fuzzy fleece, but it's not necessarily
sexy — except in the case of this three-piece loungewear set. The set comes with a loose crop top, elastic drawstring shorts, and an oversized hooded robe, all made in the softest, fluffiest fleece of all time. Choose from colors like gray, pink, and lavender. Available sizes: Small - 3-X-Large
24
A Lightweight Cardigan That's Great For Layering
With 26 colors and patterns to choose from, this
ribbed duster cardigan makes for the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. But since it's just as cozy as a robe, you're bound to wear it at home all the time, too. The polyester-spandex blend sweater is non-bulky and great for lightweight layering, and there are button-front and buttonless styles available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
25
This Cute Sweatsuit Set With Bishop Sleeves
This
stylish sweatsuit set makes it super easy to pull together a cute loungewear look. The soft knit fabric set includes a pullover crop top with long bishop sleeves and matching elastic drawstring shorts. There are eight chic, muted colors to choose from, like apricot, sky blue, soft green, and black. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
26
A Tommy Hilfiger Hoodie That's Totally Timeless
Pay homage to the '90s with this classic
Tommy Hilfiger pullover hoodie that gets extra style points with trendy thumbhole cuffs. The soft fleece hoodie is made from a polyester-spandex blend and features a drawstring closure and the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo. It's available in all-American Hilfiger colors, like red, navy, white, and black, as well as color-block styles. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
27
A Sexy & Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
This
off-the-shoulder sweater is effortlessly sexy, and it looks great layered over a strappy bralette. Made from lightweight and stretchy polyester-spandex, it falls below the hips and has extra-long sleeves for a delightfully slouchy feel. Plus, it comes in seven shades, like light gray, brick red, and black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
28
A Sheer Sleep Shirt That's A Little Bit Risky Business
Do your best Tom Cruise circa
Risky Business with this semi-sheer button-down sleep shirt. Made from soft viscose, it's super lightweight and breathable to keep you cool while you get some zzz's, and the high-low hem gives you a little extra coverage in back. Choose from four colors: light blue, black, gray, and white. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
29
A Drapey Caftan That's Super Comfy
This bohemian
relaxed-fit maxi dress is so easy-breezy — just pull it on and you've got an all-day look that's as comfortable as wearing your favorite pajamas. The stretchy dress is made from rayon and spandex and features short sleeves with a batwing design, and you can pair it with slippers for lounging or sandals for a day out. It's available in 18 colors, from dark gray to hot pink. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
30
A Sophisticated Satin Robe
Slipping into this
smooth satin robe can instantly make you feel like the most elegant version of yourself. The silky robe features half sleeves, side pockets, and a tie belt closure. You have 27 colors and patterns to choose from, including black, wine red, and a handful of undeniably romantic floral prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
31
A Comfy Casual Romper You Can Wear All Day
A
comfy, casual romper makes for a great addition to your wardrobe, and it's the perfect way to transition from lounging to running around town. This lightweight and breathable short-sleeved romper features an elastic waist, side pockets, and a keyhole button closure at the back. It's available in six colors and also comes in sleeveless and jumpsuit styles. Available sizes: X-Large - 5X-Large
32
This Cozy Knit Cardigan That Comes In 20 Colors
Stay cozy with this
chunky knit cardigan that comes in 20 colors, including solid shades and color-bock patterns. The best part of this duster? The dramatic drop shoulders and batwing sleeves that give it the perfect amount of slouch.The lightweight cardigan adds just a bit of warmth, so it's great for layering, and there are two patch pockets and an open front. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
33
These High-Waisted Leggings With Sheer Mesh Cutouts
These
high-waisted leggings earn extra style points with eye-catching (and breathable!) sheer insets. The stretchy polyester and lycra elastane leggings are ankle length and feature reflective details for nighttime running and a hidden zip pocket where you can stash essentials. Plus, the material is just thick enough to make it non-see through. Choose from black, blue, and gray. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X
34
A Mesh Tank With Low-Cut Sides
If you want to add a layer over your sports bra or bralette, this
mesh racerback tank is a great choice. The lightweight, moisture-wicking tank is made from polyester and features a relaxed fit with low sides that'll show off your cute bra. It's available in six shades, including classic white, lavender, and bright lime green. Available sizes: X-Small - 1X
35
These Sleek Python Print Leggings
Get a little wild with these
python print leggings that are made from smooth and shiny polyester-spandex. The cropped leggings have a high waist for added comfort, and they'll contour to your body, no matter if you're doing yoga or relaxing on the couch. Available sizes: Medium - Large
36
These Stretchy Biker Shorts
These classic
body-contouring biker shorts are a bit shorter than the rest and pair well with a sports bra or your favorite tee. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the shorts offer stretch that moves with you, and they're moisture-wicking to keep you comfy. Plus, the wide waistband has a hidden pocket for your keys or credit card. The shorts come in five colors: navy, black, gray, pink, and purple. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
37
A Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Tank
Instead of dealing with two separate layers, you can just slip on this this
sports bra tank that offers light support and coverage in one piece. It's made from soft and stretchy polyester-spandex and features pads that can be removed if you want less shaping. And from basic black to teal green, you have 13 colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
38
A 3-Pack Of Strappy Sports Bras
This
three-pack of sports bras has you covered for several days of comfort and support. Each bra is made from moisture-wicking nylon and elastane with a mesh lining for comfort, stretch, and breathability, and the criss-cross back straps upgrade the style factor. There's also an elastic band under the bust and removable pads for support and shaping. Choose from five combinations with different styles and colors. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large
39
A Reversible Knit Pullover With Sexy Neckline
Stay cozy in this
cute deep-V knit pullover with a wraparound front and alluring V-neck. The waffle-knit pullover is lightweight, and — wait for it — reversible, so you can wear the V on your back. One reviewer wrote that it's "just the right amount of loose and flowy," and it's available in 17 shades, including solid and color-bock options. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
40
This Bodysuit That Looks Like A Pair Of Sexy Long Underwear
Can long underwear be sexy? Absolutely, and this playful
button-front knit bodysuit was made for lounging. Available in 24 colors — with long-sleeved and short-sleeved options — the polyester-spandex bodysuit offers body contouring with comfortable stretch. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
41
A Basic P.J. Set That's Simply Sexy
For no-frills loungewear that's simple and sexy, slip into this
pajama set. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton and comes in four classic colors — gray, black, pink, and wine red — along with contrasting white edges to create an effortless loungewear look. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
42
A Crop Top Tracksuit That's Cool Without Trying
This off-the-shoulder
crop top tracksuit is so casually cool, you'll want to wear it everywhere. The set is made from stretchy polyester and includes a long-sleeved crop top that shows off your shoulders and drawstring sweatpants with pockets. Choose from black and gray. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
43
This Stretchy Bodycon Tracksuit
Up the va-va-voom factor in this
stretchy bodycon tracksuit that comes in 17 colors in both long-sleeved and sleeveless options. The polyester-spandex set includes a crop top with a comfy scoop neck and knee-length leggings. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
44
This Gorgeous, Ultra-Lacy Pajama Set
This
ultra-lacy pajama set is so pretty, and it comes in 22 sophisticated color combinations, like white and pink or black and deep purple. The cotton-spandex set includes a floral lace bralette with adjustable straps and smooth satin shorts with lace trim and a pretty bow detail. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large