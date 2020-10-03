When you want to get comfy — but also a little sultry — you can count on Amazon to serve up tons of loungewear pieces that are actually sexy as hell. Thanks to soft fabrics that are complemented by subtle details like lace trim, peekaboo cutouts, and spaghetti straps, these pieces will make you feel like a million bucks, even if your only plans for the night are curling up on the couch with a good book.

Since loungewear is primarily about comfort, you'll want to look for fabrics that feel good on your body, like cotton, which is soft and breathable, or a polyester-spandex blend, which is super stretchy and moves when you do. And if you want loungewear that works equally well for at-home hangouts as well as running errands, you can opt for versatile pieces like a cropped tunic top or a lightweight romper that you'll be comfortable wearing just about anywhere. Of course, if there's nothing on the agenda besides a TV marathon, you can choose a lacy pajama set or knit bodysuit that'll transition seamlessly from the sofa to bed with no trouble at all. Either way, each of these pieces falls somewhere between traditional loungewear and lingerie.

So whether you want a bralette crop top, patterned lounge pants, or a matching sweatsuit set, these are the most casually seductive loungewear pieces on Amazon that come in a variety of sizes — and best of all, they're all under $30.

1 A Lacy Pajama Set That's Oh-So-Pretty RSLOVE Pajamas Set Amazon $22 See on Amazon Both sexy and super comfortable, this pajama set features floral lace detailing at the neckline of the crop top cami and at the hem of the shorts. The camisole top features adjustable straps and the shorts have a comfy elastic waistband, replete with a delicate bow. Choose from seven colors, like olive green, black, and wine red. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 This Comfy Top With A Peekaboo Open Back Bestisun Workout Top Amazon $21 See on Amazon This long-sleeve workout top looks comfy and cozy from the front, while the open back provides an alluring peek at your bra. The soft, breathable top is made from a rayon-spandex blend and has elastic cuffs so you can push up the sleeves as needed. Choose from 10 colors, including blue-green and classic black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 A Tracksuit Set That's Sexy & Sporty WIHOLL Tracksuit Amazon $20 See on Amazon For sporty lounging, try this short-sleeved tracksuit set that's a much sexier version of the one you had to wear in high-school gym class The set includes a crew-neck crop top with striped detailing and coordinating drawstring shorts. There are 12 colors to choose from, and there are also sets with long-sleeved hoodies and pants. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 A Longline Bra That Supports You Without Underwires Mae High Neck Bralette Amazon $16 See on Amazon For light support while you're lounging, opt for this high-neck lace bralette with scalloped edges, that's both sophisticated and sexy. Made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, the longline bra has adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit, and the racerback design offers a little extra support. There are 16 shades to choose from, like coral, mocha, and soft pink. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 A Lacy Underwear Set With Vintage Vibes SweatyRocks Lace Trim Underwear Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon For major pin-up vibes, spend lounge time in this lace trim underwear set. The two-piece set is made from stretchy rayon and spandex and includes a lacy bralette with adjustable straps and matching underwear, and both pieces feature delicate bow details. There are 24 colors available, from light pink to bold leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6 A Seamless Bralette With Cute Cutouts Mae Bralette With Cut Outs Amazon $16 See on Amazon With 18 colors to choose from — including this indigo tie-dye — this cute and comfy bralette is about to be an everyday staple in your loungewear wardrobe. The soft, seamless bralette is made from nylon and elastane and features a high neckline, racerback spaghetti straps, and eye-catching cutouts in a variety of styles. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 This Pajama Set That's Seriously Sexy XAKALAKA Pajama Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon This lacy pajama set is seriously sexy, and it's made from soft and stretchy polyester-spandex, so you won't mind wearing it all night. The camisole top features a lacy deep-V neckline with a delicate bow and eye-catching criss-cross straps in the back, and the matching shorts are trimmed with lace and a bow. From sultry red to fun seasonal styles, there are 22 colors and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Large - 4X-Large

8 A Classic Tee You'll Want To Wear 24/7 Amazon Essentials Plus-Size T-Shirt Amazon $17 See on Amazon You're guaranteed to wear this classic V-neck tee all the time, because it pretty much goes with everything, from comfy joggers to your favorite jeans. It's made from lightweight viscose and elastane and features a shirttail hem for an easy-breezy, untucked look. Choose from six colors, including jade and navy floral print. Available sizes: 1X- 6X

9 A Sporty Long-Sleeved Crop Top Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See on Amazon Comfortable enough for all-day wear, this long-sleeved crop top has thumb holes in the cuffs for a look that's equal parts sexy, sporty, and cozy. The soft and stretchy crew-neck top is made from a rayon-spandex blend and comes in 12 shades, including white, wine red, and army green. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

10 A Classic Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $29 See on Amazon Calvin Klein is perhaps the most classic choice for comfort and style, and you can't go wrong with this lightly-lined bralette made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane. It features molded and lightly lined cups for a little extra coverage, crossed back straps, and the iconic Calvin Klein elastic band. Choose from six colors, like black, lumberjack plaid, and heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

11 This Racerback Sports Bra With A Cutout Front Core 10 Sports Bra Amazon $9 See on Amazon Whether you're working out or just looking for comfortable support, this sports bra with a cutout front creates instant sexiness. The pullover, racerback bra is made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with four-way stretch, and it offers medium support, so it's great for lounging or lower impact activities. It's available in four colors: black, heather gray/black, forest green, and merlot. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

12 A Set Of Sporty Racerback Crop Tanks Boao Racerback Crop Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See on Amazon With nearly 6,000 five-star reviews, these racerback crop tanks are a fan favorite that are just a little more sexy than your average sleeveless shirt. Plus, they're made from soft, lightweight cotton and spandex, so you'll have no problem getting comfy without sacrificing style. Each set contains four tanks (amazing bargain), and you have seven color combinations to choose from. Available sizes: Small - Large

13 A Strappy Pajama Set With Sexy Details Ekouaer Pajama Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon With subtly sexy details, like ruching at the V-neck bust and shorts with notched sides, this soft and stretchy pajama set is anything but basic. The set is made from a rayon-spandex blend and includes a camisole with adjustable spaghetti straps and matching shorts with an elastic waist. It comes in 11 colors, from classic black to bright purple, and you can also opt for a satin option if you want to up the sexiness factor. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 A Super Strappy Padded Sports Bra icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $17 See on Amazon The ultra-strappy back on this sports bra will make it a sexy standout in your loungewear or workout wardrobe. It's made from a polyester-spandex blend for stretchy comfort and has a moisture-wicking mesh lining, along with pads that can be removed, depending on how much coverage you want. Plus, it comes in 22 colors and patterns, like black, persimmon, and banana cream. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

15 This Chic Bralette Crop Top HDE Plus-Size Cami Amazon $20 See on Amazon This strappy bralette crop top elevates a casual night on the couch, and it looks so chic paired with jeans for a night out. Made from soft and lightweight cotton, nylon, and spandex, the comfy top is seamless and wire-free so you can wear it comfortably for hours. Choose from classic black and white. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

16 A Cozy Hooded Shirt Dress Iris & Lilly Loungewear Hooded Shirt Amazon $28 See on Amazon For cozy comfort that looks effortlessly cool, slip into this loungewear hooded shirt dress. The soft and lightweight heather gray shirt dress is made from sweater-like material for a bit of warmth on chilly days, and you can wear it alone while shuffling around the house, or pair it with your favorite Converse when you're running errands. Available sizes: 0 - 18

17 These Yoga Pants With Boot Cut Flair ODODOS Boot Cut Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See on Amazon Yoga pants are a go-to for lounge days, and this pair of boot cut yoga pants comes in 36 styles and colors with high waist, mid-waist, and pocket options. The stretchy pants are made from non-see-through polyester and spandex, so they'll offer great coverage for workouts and all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

18 A Relaxed Fit Tunic Top You Can Wear With Everything Paitluc Tunic Tank Amazon $18 See on Amazon This versatile tunic top goes with everything — from your lived-in joggers to your favorite jeans — and the relaxed fit and high-low hem means you'll be comfortable all day. It's made from soft, breathable cotton and comes in five colors, with round and V-neck styles available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 These Delicate Ruffle Hem Shorts Paitluc Linen Shorts Amazon $26 See on Amazon These ruffle hem shorts are oh-so-pretty, and with an elastic waist and diagonal patch pockets, they're also perfect for all-day comfort. The soft and breathable shorts are made from lightweight linen and come in six colors, including light blue and black, as well as an option with a waist sash that'll look great with your favorite cami. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20 These Stretchy Biker Shorts You'll Want To Live In TYUIO High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See on Amazon Despite their name, these stretchy biker shorts are perfect for lounging — no cycling required. This high-waisted pair is made from silky soft polyester and spandex and it's moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry. The best part: the sexy mesh panels on the thighs and a pocket that's perfectly sized for your phone. Choose from several colors and styles. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

21 A Velour Tracksuit That's Ridiculously Soft & So Sporty Abollria Velour Tracksuit Amazon $37 See on Amazon When the weather turns chilly, this velour tracksuit will make you feel comfy, cozy, and put-together, even if you're curled under a blanket all day. The velvety soft set comes with a hoodie and slim-fit joggers, both of which feature racer stripes on the sides to complement your white sneakers perfectly. Choose from colors like gray, deep green, and wine red. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 These Comfy Drawstring Pants In Stylish Patterns ROSKIKI Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See on Amazon Up your loungewear game in these stylish drawstring lounge pants, which come in leopard print, camouflage, and paint splatter styles in a variety of colors. The pants are made from soft French terry polyester and feature a comfy elastic waistband with drawstring closure, two front pockets, and cuffed hems. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23 A 3-Piece Loungewear Set Made From Fluffy Fleece Onancehim Fleece Loungewear Amazon $28 See on Amazon There's arguably nothing cozier than fuzzy fleece, but it's not necessarily sexy — except in the case of this three-piece loungewear set. The set comes with a loose crop top, elastic drawstring shorts, and an oversized hooded robe, all made in the softest, fluffiest fleece of all time. Choose from colors like gray, pink, and lavender. Available sizes: Small - 3-X-Large

24 A Lightweight Cardigan That's Great For Layering Sidefeel Ribbed Cardigan Amazon $26 See on Amazon With 26 colors and patterns to choose from, this ribbed duster cardigan makes for the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. But since it's just as cozy as a robe, you're bound to wear it at home all the time, too. The polyester-spandex blend sweater is non-bulky and great for lightweight layering, and there are button-front and buttonless styles available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

25 This Cute Sweatsuit Set With Bishop Sleeves SYZRI Knit Outfit Amazon $31 See on Amazon This stylish sweatsuit set makes it super easy to pull together a cute loungewear look. The soft knit fabric set includes a pullover crop top with long bishop sleeves and matching elastic drawstring shorts. There are eight chic, muted colors to choose from, like apricot, sky blue, soft green, and black. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

26 A Tommy Hilfiger Hoodie That's Totally Timeless Tommy Hilfiger Pullover Hoodie Amazon $23 See on Amazon Pay homage to the '90s with this classic Tommy Hilfiger pullover hoodie that gets extra style points with trendy thumbhole cuffs. The soft fleece hoodie is made from a polyester-spandex blend and features a drawstring closure and the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo. It's available in all-American Hilfiger colors, like red, navy, white, and black, as well as color-block styles. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

27 A Sexy & Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater TongKiKi Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater is effortlessly sexy, and it looks great layered over a strappy bralette. Made from lightweight and stretchy polyester-spandex, it falls below the hips and has extra-long sleeves for a delightfully slouchy feel. Plus, it comes in seven shades, like light gray, brick red, and black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28 A Sheer Sleep Shirt That's A Little Bit Risky Business TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt Amazon $29 See on Amazon Do your best Tom Cruise circa Risky Business with this semi-sheer button-down sleep shirt. Made from soft viscose, it's super lightweight and breathable to keep you cool while you get some zzz's, and the high-low hem gives you a little extra coverage in back. Choose from four colors: light blue, black, gray, and white. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

29 A Drapey Caftan That's Super Comfy Verdusa Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon This bohemian relaxed-fit maxi dress is so easy-breezy — just pull it on and you've got an all-day look that's as comfortable as wearing your favorite pajamas. The stretchy dress is made from rayon and spandex and features short sleeves with a batwing design, and you can pair it with slippers for lounging or sandals for a day out. It's available in 18 colors, from dark gray to hot pink. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 A Sophisticated Satin Robe Super Shopping-zone Silky Robe Amazon $15 See on Amazon Slipping into this smooth satin robe can instantly make you feel like the most elegant version of yourself. The silky robe features half sleeves, side pockets, and a tie belt closure. You have 27 colors and patterns to choose from, including black, wine red, and a handful of undeniably romantic floral prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

31 A Comfy Casual Romper You Can Wear All Day Yskkt Romper Amazon $26 See on Amazon A comfy, casual romper makes for a great addition to your wardrobe, and it's the perfect way to transition from lounging to running around town. This lightweight and breathable short-sleeved romper features an elastic waist, side pockets, and a keyhole button closure at the back. It's available in six colors and also comes in sleeveless and jumpsuit styles. Available sizes: X-Large - 5X-Large

32 This Cozy Knit Cardigan That Comes In 20 Colors ZESICA Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $29 See on Amazon Stay cozy with this chunky knit cardigan that comes in 20 colors, including solid shades and color-bock patterns. The best part of this duster? The dramatic drop shoulders and batwing sleeves that give it the perfect amount of slouch.The lightweight cardigan adds just a bit of warmth, so it's great for layering, and there are two patch pockets and an open front. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

33 These High-Waisted Leggings With Sheer Mesh Cutouts Core 10 Mesh Leggings Amazon $21 See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings earn extra style points with eye-catching (and breathable!) sheer insets. The stretchy polyester and lycra elastane leggings are ankle length and feature reflective details for nighttime running and a hidden zip pocket where you can stash essentials. Plus, the material is just thick enough to make it non-see through. Choose from black, blue, and gray. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

34 A Mesh Tank With Low-Cut Sides Core 10 Yoga Top Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you want to add a layer over your sports bra or bralette, this mesh racerback tank is a great choice. The lightweight, moisture-wicking tank is made from polyester and features a relaxed fit with low sides that'll show off your cute bra. It's available in six shades, including classic white, lavender, and bright lime green. Available sizes: X-Small - 1X

35 These Sleek Python Print Leggings Core 10 Printed Leggings Amazon $31 See on Amazon Get a little wild with these python print leggings that are made from smooth and shiny polyester-spandex. The cropped leggings have a high waist for added comfort, and they'll contour to your body, no matter if you're doing yoga or relaxing on the couch. Available sizes: Medium - Large

36 These Stretchy Biker Shorts Starter Store Biker Short Amazon $15 See on Amazon These classic body-contouring biker shorts are a bit shorter than the rest and pair well with a sports bra or your favorite tee. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the shorts offer stretch that moves with you, and they're moisture-wicking to keep you comfy. Plus, the wide waistband has a hidden pocket for your keys or credit card. The shorts come in five colors: navy, black, gray, pink, and purple. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

37 A Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Tank Lemedy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See on Amazon Instead of dealing with two separate layers, you can just slip on this this sports bra tank that offers light support and coverage in one piece. It's made from soft and stretchy polyester-spandex and features pads that can be removed if you want less shaping. And from basic black to teal green, you have 13 colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

38 A 3-Pack Of Strappy Sports Bras AKAMC Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon This three-pack of sports bras has you covered for several days of comfort and support. Each bra is made from moisture-wicking nylon and elastane with a mesh lining for comfort, stretch, and breathability, and the criss-cross back straps upgrade the style factor. There's also an elastic band under the bust and removable pads for support and shaping. Choose from five combinations with different styles and colors. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

39 A Reversible Knit Pullover With Sexy Neckline NSQTBA Knit Pullover Amazon $22 See on Amazon Stay cozy in this cute deep-V knit pullover with a wraparound front and alluring V-neck. The waffle-knit pullover is lightweight, and — wait for it — reversible, so you can wear the V on your back. One reviewer wrote that it's "just the right amount of loose and flowy," and it's available in 17 shades, including solid and color-bock options. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40 This Bodysuit That Looks Like A Pair Of Sexy Long Underwear Roselux Knit Bodysuit Amazon $23 See on Amazon Can long underwear be sexy? Absolutely, and this playful button-front knit bodysuit was made for lounging. Available in 24 colors — with long-sleeved and short-sleeved options — the polyester-spandex bodysuit offers body contouring with comfortable stretch. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

41 A Basic P.J. Set That's Simply Sexy AGFAN Pajama Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon For no-frills loungewear that's simple and sexy, slip into this pajama set. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton and comes in four classic colors — gray, black, pink, and wine red — along with contrasting white edges to create an effortless loungewear look. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

42 A Crop Top Tracksuit That's Cool Without Trying SweatyRocks Tracksuit Amazon $26 See on Amazon This off-the-shoulder crop top tracksuit is so casually cool, you'll want to wear it everywhere. The set is made from stretchy polyester and includes a long-sleeved crop top that shows off your shoulders and drawstring sweatpants with pockets. Choose from black and gray. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

43 This Stretchy Bodycon Tracksuit Amilia Bodycon Tracksuit Amazon $20 See on Amazon Up the va-va-voom factor in this stretchy bodycon tracksuit that comes in 17 colors in both long-sleeved and sleeveless options. The polyester-spandex set includes a crop top with a comfy scoop neck and knee-length leggings. Available sizes: Small - X-Large