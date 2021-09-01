45 Comfy Things On Amazon That Fit So Well Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars

People always say you should take ratings and reviews with a grain of salt when shopping online. And while that advice is sometimes true, it’s hard to ignore when a product has an overwhelming amount of positive feedback — like these comfy things on Amazon that fit so well, reviewers say they deserve six stars, not just five.

Bolstered at times by hundreds of thousands of glowing ratings, these products are the crème de la crème for a few different reasons. Super-popular clothing items are typically made from a soft, slinky fabric (like silky microfiber or a jersey knit) that delivers a lot of stretch to fit well on every body. Similarly, the silhouettes are often flowy, loosely draped, or oversized, so you won’t feel any uncomfortable seams or unwanted tightness (the exception, of course, being with something like a pair of moisture-wicking leggings or a perfect-fit bralette).

Oh, and one more thing — when I say something “fits well,” I don’t necessarily mean just clothing. This can also apply to accessories like sunglasses, scrunchies, slippers, or sandals, as well as home goods like plush duvets and sheet sets for every bed size. After all, what good is comfortable clothing if your surroundings aren’t comfy, too?

From a mix-and-match sweat set to the softest socks you can possibly imagine, here are 45 comfy things on Amazon that fit *so* well, the typical rating system simply doesn’t do them justice.

1 A Relaxed Button-Up Shirt Made From Soft Washed Cotton Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Think of this button-up shirt as a warm-weather alternative to a basic Oxford. Its lightweight, airy cotton fabric has a subtle slub texture for a lived-in feel, and the fit is a bit more flowy and loose than your typical dress shirt for maximum comfort. The cuffs are rolled, too, which give it a certain je ne sais quoi. Whether you choose stripes or solids, you’ll be able to dress this one up or down so effortlessly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

2 This Essential Button-Up Cardigan With A Classic Length Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cardigan is an absolute classic that you’ll wear again and again; so at about $23 on Amazon, the price-per-wear is practically negligible. Though it’s a classic, cardis are trending right now, too — you’re likely to see fashion girls wearing this as a top with a single button done, or tucked into high-waisted jeans or skirts. Fortunately, it’s a lot more comfortable than trends typically are, as it's made from a soft, stretchy, skin-friendly blend of cotton and modal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 21

3 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Feels Like Your Favorite Pair Of Sweats Daily Ritual Terry Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’ve already bought into the jumpsuit trend, consider adding this one to your arsenal, too. Designed with a relaxed fit, it has a scoop neck and two side pockets, while a drawstring waist offers some structure. Plus, it’s sleeveless, so you can wear it throughout the seasons whether you utilize it for style or just to lounge in. One happy shopper even noted that “it seriously feels like you’re wearing your PJ’s and it’s amazing.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 10

4 These Fluffy Faux-Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Soles Parlovable Soft Plush Cross Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from luxe faux fur, these slide slippers are a year-round staple: The ultra-soft, cozy material will fight off the chill in winter, but the open toe won’t feel overly hot in summer. Boasting over 11,300 perfect ratings, these slippers are especially loved for their memory foam cushions that mold to your feet, and the waterproof, non-slip soles let you run outside for an errand or two (yes, you can wear these glam slippers in public). So many reviewers likened wearing these to “walking on fluffy clouds.” Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 8

5 These Classic Joggers With A Super Stretchy Fit Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a pair of these classic jogger pants. And, with nearly 200 (!) options to choose from — in color, print, length, and material — you’re guaranteed to find a pair (or a few) that you love. From the stretchy drawstring waist to the roomy side pockets, they’re the quintessential pair of sweats that you can wear for lounging in, or as part of a cool athleisure look. Plus, they’re comfy AF — as one reviewer described, “I swear they are the softest material that can be made. You would really have to experience the feel of them as there is no way to convey how welcoming they are to your skin.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available styles: 195

6 This Wildly Popular Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set In Soft, Cozy Microfiber Bedsure White Duvet Covers Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 21,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that this duvet cover is a certifiably smart buy. Made from supremely soft microfiber, it has a bottom zip closure and inner ties at each corner to prevent your duvet insert from shifting around inside. Plus, it comes with two matching sham covers to complete the look, so it’s an amazing bargain, to boot. One reviewer even noted, “If I could give the quality and comfort of this Duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!” Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 18

7 A Bodycon Dress That Looks Elevated, But Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Bodycon T Shirt Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mini bodycon is a sexier take on a slouchy T-shirt dress, but with its soft cotton material and non-constricting feel, it’s still comfortable or wearable. More than 12,800 shoppers gave this piece a perfect score, thanks to design details like its ruched sides and double-layered construction that prevents show-through. The tulip hem adds a sweet touch to this otherwise quintessential silhouette. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 34

8 A Surprisingly Stylish Tracksuit You’ll Want To Live In PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Crewneck Pullover And Long Pants Sweatsuits Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’re going to love how comfy this tracksuit is, whether you wear each piece separately (each is a versatile basic in its own right), or together as a monochromatic look. The top has a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and long sleeves, while the pants have a drawstring waist and side pockets. You’ll get to choose among plenty of solid colors, stylish tie-dyes, or sweet graphic prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 34

9 These Yoga Pants That Feel Like A Cross Between Sweats & Leggings Core 10 Spectrum Jogger Yoga Pant Amazon $44 See On Amazon These yoga pants are the best of both worlds: They have the stretch, buttery-soft feel, and moisture-wicking abilities of leggings, but the comfortable fit (and pockets!) of sweats. The wide, high-rise waistband lays flat against the skin, and the tapered silhouette is relaxed and easy — but paired with some cool sneakers and a denim jacket, these are definitely polished enough to wear beyond the gym. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 4

10 An Oversized Sweatshirt You Can Wear As A Dress Or Tunic Auxo Long Sleeve Hooded Pullover Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its longer tunic length, you could easily style this sweatshirt as a dress or a top. Either way you wear it, its relaxed cut, hood, and hand pockets will keep you comfortable and cozy. Best of all, there are tons of colors and prints to choose from, from basics to more detailed holiday patterns, graphic designs, and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 37

11 These Comfy Palazzo Pants You Can Easily Dress Up Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to forego comfort to get dressed up, as these palazzo pants prove. While the silhouette and soft, stretchy material are inherently lounge-appropriate, this pair is fitted with two faux back pockets and a high-rise waist, making them a bit more sophisticated than your typical sweats — so they’d look equally great with a pair of ballet flats, or even stilettos, as they would flip-flops. They’re available in plenty of fun prints, like tie-dye, floral, and geometric, in addition to solid hues. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 34

12 A Must-Have Cardigan For Transitional Layering Amazon Essentials Plus Size Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon When the evenings get chilly, it’s a great idea to have this cardigan handy. Made from a stretchy knit blend of cotton and modal, it’s incredibly soft and lightweight, while the open front and relaxed fit are perfect for layering. It’s available in three essential colors — black, camel, and heather grey — so you might as well stock up your transitional wardrobe with one of each. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 3

13 This Super-Soft Sweatshirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear Year-Round Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Modal Fleece Short Roll-Sleeve Sweatshirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress is so comfortable that some reviewers have even worn it to bed. It’s crafted from a soft, brushed-back terry sweatshirt material, and its sporty notched neckline and rolled cuffs keep the look casual and relaxed. This dress is even great for transitional wear, as one shopper described: “They are *so* comfy I would wear them as pajamas in cold weather. The four dresses I bought are for summer, but I could easily add tights and a denim jacket for cooler weather.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

14 This Breathable Bamboo Bralette That Feels Like You’re Wearing *Nothing* Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from an ethically sourced fabric that’s derived from bamboo, this seamless bralette is both eco-friendly and ridiculously comfortable. Knit-in wireless cups offer light support, and tank straps stay comfy without digging in. The fabric here is really special, as it’s made to be breathable and soft while offering temperature regulation, so you’ll stay nice and cool during the summer. It comes in several nude colors, plus neutrals like black and white. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

15 This Summery Tank Dress In An Expensive-Looking Twill Fabric Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fit-and-flare midi dress is a summer staple that can be transitioned from day to night with the right shoes and accessories (think: a denim jacket and white fashion sneakers for day; a pair of strappy sandals and earrings for night). The twill material feels so much more expensive than it is, and the side pockets are ultra-convenient, too. Choose from a few fun prints, stripes, or solids (the bright pink is particularly chic). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

16 This Comfy Yet Sophisticated Robe That Makes Lounging Look So Classy Hotouch Kimono Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this robe when you get out of the shower, before bed, or to lounge in on slow weekend mornings, and you’ll feel instantly sophisticated (but so comfy). Made from a soft, jersey-like material, it’s lightweight yet cozy, and its bracelet sleeves and side pockets offer chic design details. The belt is attached, so you’ll never have to worry about it slipping down or getting lost in the wash. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 32

17 A Comfortable T-Shirt Dress In Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Roll-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon There is no end to the versatility of a good T-shirt dress, and this one deserves a spot in your year-round rotation. It’s made from a super-soft jersey that’s supremely comfortable for everyday wear. It has a mid-weight feel with a slub texture that keeps things casual, along with rolled sleeves and a shirttail hem. The sleeves on this particular print are an eye-catching contrast color, though the four other colors are totally solid. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 5

18 These Trendy Slide Sandals That Feel Like Walking On Squishy Clouds EQUICK Quick Drying Bathroom Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen these slide sandals all over your IG feed — I know I have. In addition to being so on-trend, these sandals are every bit as comfortable and squishy as they look, thanks to shock-absorbent, waterproof EVA that’s 1.7 inches thick. The ergonomic design holds your feet in place without slipping, and similarly, the textured finish prevents squeaking or skidding. Wear them to the beach, the pool, the gym, or just out and about — your feet will thank you. Available sizes: 4-4.5 Women/2-2.5 Men — 12.5-13 Women/10.5-11 Men

Available colors: 12

19 This Slinky Slip Dress That’s Timelessly Cool Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon No matter which print you choose, whether zebra or confetti, you’re guaranteed to turn heads in this slip dress. Its slinky, body-skimming fit is made from a fluid, draped Georgette fabric, and the classic midi length keeps it sophisticated. There’s virtually no wrong way to style this slip dress, too. It would look amazing with a pair of strappy heels for date night, combat boots for a sweet-tough mix, or layered over with a white tee and sneakers for a more casual take. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 2

20 This Wire-Free Bra That’s Both Supportive And Sexy Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon As supportive as it is sexy, this wireless bra is the best of both worlds. It’s constructed from a mix of sheer mesh and lace that’ll make you feel so special when you slip it on. Plus, its breathable, full-coverage spacer cups offer light support, without constricting or poking underwires. For more customization, the straps are adjustable and feature a back J-hook that allows you to convert them to a racerback. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 11

21 A Versatile Tank Dress With A Swingy, A-Line Hem Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this tank dress throughout the seasons, depending on how you style it — and once you try it on, you’ll reach for it again and again. Its soft, swingy hem cuts an A-line figure that can be worn for so many occasions, from casual cocktails to a beach party. “It is so comfortable and I can't say enough how soft it is,” one shopper raved. “I already ordered 2 more of the same in different colors and am looking at the other Amazon dresses to have different styles. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors/prints: 5

22 This Effortlessly Cool, Slouchy Tee With A Mock Neckline The Drop Adeline Loose Short Sleeve Mockneck Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tee is so comfy it can be worn as a lounge top, but so sleek it can be dressed up, too. A relaxed fit, mock neckline, and dropped shoulders offer an elevated take on a basic white tee, but the smooth French terry fabric is ultra-soft. In addition to the white pictured here, you can also grab this effortlessly cool top in black and chic camel. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

23 A Pair Of Lightweight Slide Sandals With Contoured Footbeds FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon These slide sandals look like your classic buckled slides, but at just under $20 on Amazon, they’re an affordable way to get the look. But they’re just as comfortable as you’d expect (perhaps even more so): They have a contoured, padded, ergonomic design that’s made to mold to the shape of your foot, and you can adjust the fit with two buckled straps. Plus, they’re waterproof and washable, so a particularly good choice for the pool, beach, or showering at the gym. Choose among a ton of solid hues, metallics, neons, and prints. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 46

24 This Cushy Longline Cardigan That’s Perfect For Fall MEROKEETY Open Front Leopard Knit Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pair this cardigan with leggings and knee-high boots for the quintessential fall look, over your PJs to feel a bit more polished while you lounge at home, tied around the waist for an editorial look...the styling options are endless. It has an open front, roomy patch pockets, and it’s made of a cushy, stretchy knit that feels so heavenly. This comes in plenty of animal-print variations, as well as plaid prints and solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 16

25 A Knit Maxi Dress You Can Style So Many Different Ways GRECERELLE Summer Casual Loose Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to its basic silhouette, this maxi dress can be worn in several different ways. Many shoppers (and there are nearly 10,000 who gave it a perfect rating!) like to knot it together in front or belt it at the waist; or, try it with a front-knotted T-shirt over the top for more coverage. Either way, it’s one of those versatile closet staples that will be your plus-one to any number of events, from brunch to beach cocktails. Plus, it has adjustable straps and side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 43

26 This Crop-Top Lounge Set You Can Wear Together Or As Separates ZESICA Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Choose between donning separates or a head-to-toe look when you get this comfy lounge set, which comes in both short- and long-sleeved versions. The top has a slightly cropped, relaxed cut, while the joggers have cool seam detailing, side pockets, and a drawstring waistband. However you choose to wear them, each piece would look amazing layered with an oversized blazer and heels for a dressed-up look, or with chunky sneakers for something more casual (or barefoot for lounging). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 19

27 “The Most Heavenly Pair Of Socks” You Can Buy, According To Reviewers Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Heathered Socks Amazon $17 See On Amazon Barefoot Dreams is a beloved brand for its ultra-soft blankets and robes, so you know these comfy socks are going to be good. They’re made from the same fuzzy microfiber as the brand’s iconic blankets to wrap your feet in cozy goodness. Choose from restful solid shades, like pastel pink, or one with a heather look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

28 A Sleep Set That Looks Like A Luxury Designer Brand — But Costs Under $35 Ekouaer Short Sleeve Pajamas Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Doesn’t this sleep set look like something you’d find in a high-end department store? Both pieces are made from a soft, slinky fabric that feels amazing against the skin. The top has a notch collar, front buttons, and a chest pocket — all details that harken to classic PJ sets — and the shorts have a drawstring waist. “The detailing on the top makes it look like I'm a classy pajama girl when in actuality, I just like comfortable, soft pj’s,” wrote one customer. “These will make you feel like you're getting the luxe treatment without spending a ton of money.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

29 These Streamlined Walking Shoes Made With Breathable Mesh & Molded Footbeds TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep it casual (and comfortable) with these walking shoes. Every aspect was designed with comfort and support in mind, like the lightweight, flexible outsoles that conform to your feet, the arch inserts, and the breathable mesh uppers; while the minimalist, streamlined design is much chicer than your usual performance footwear. As you shop, note that the mesh design will vary slightly among the 35 styles you can choose from. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available styles: 35

30 These Sweat-Wicking Socks With Cushioned Heels & Soles BERING Performance Athletic Running Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you wear them for sports, long walks, or even for lounging, these athletic socks offer plenty of support. The top section features a ventilated mesh design to keep your feet dry, while the sole and heel tab are cushioned to prevent blisters and foot fatigue, so they’ll become far and away the comfiest functional socks in your top drawer. “These socks are the first pair of socks I grab from my drawer,” explained one customer. “And I have been known to do a load of laundry just to have a clean pair when I run out.” Available sizes: 6-9 — 8-12

Available colors: 6

31 Some Super-Stretchy Undies With A High-Waisted Cut UMMISS Cotton Mid Waist Panties Amazon $19 See On Amazon While you’re replenishing your top drawer, don't forget to add these panties. Their high-waisted cut and full-coverage back are supremely comfortable, and it’s impossible to overstate just how stretchy they are, but without any constrictive compression, so they’ll feel like a second skin. Best of all, you can grab them in packs of five, six, ten, or even twenty, so you’ll never have to be without between laundry days. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 10

32 A Quintessential Boatneck Tee Made Of Floaty, Drapey Jersey Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon As far as basics go, this tee is pretty indispensable. A flowy fit and wide boatneck sets this top apart from a basic tee, as does the rich, soft jersey construction. That lightweight fabric tucks nicely into waistbands, without any annoying bunching or slipping, though it also drapes beautifully over your figure when you wear it loose. And, since it comes in several basic colors, you can keep them in your rotation on the regular. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 7

33 This Mini Tank Dress With An Editorial-Looking Tie Waist LILLUSORY Casual Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The tie waist on this tank dress takes it from basic to downright editorial — but it’s totally effortless, so you can just slip it on, accessorize it with literally anything in your closet and jewelry box, and feel totally put-together for the day. The material is stretchy yet durable, so you don’t need to worry about show-through. “Lots of compliments,” raved one shopper. “I ordered in brown and black because it’s such a versatile dress — dress it up for an upscale restaurant or wear it casually to brunch. [...] 6/5 stars for me :)” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 21

34 A Pair Of Cool, Casual Drawstring Shorts With Pockets Dokotoo Drawstring Casual Pocketed Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Upgrade your basic shorts with this pair. Designed with a relaxed, casual fit, they’ll be your sidekick throughout the warmer seasons — especially because they’ve got pockets on the sides and in the back. Although they’re not made from a typical loungewear fabric, one shopper wrote that they “look great and feel as comfortable pajamas.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 19

35 These Retro-Inspired Sunnies With Scratch-Resistant Lenses SOJOS Retro Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s tough to find a pair of shades that fit well on virtually everyone, but this pair somehow manages to do just that, according to rave reviewers (8,000 of whom gave them a five-star rating). They have a rounded cat-eye shape that serves retro-chic vibes, and they’re made from a sturdy plastic that feels on par with expensive sunnies. The lenses aren’t polarized, but they’re finished with a UV-protective, scratch-resistant coating, so they’re just as functional as they are stylish. Choose from a few cool colors, like the brown colorway pictured above, all black, or shiny pink lenses with a subtle black frame. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

36 These High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets For Your Phone, Keys & More Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can get a lot of mileage out of these leggings, whether you wear them for workouts or solely for lounging. The ultra-high rise sits comfortably on your waist, and it has plenty of pockets to store your valuables, including an inner key pocket and two larger, phone-sized pockets on the sides. The fabric has moisture-wicking, four-way stretch that’s been deemed “squat-proof,” too. Above all, the 4.7-star average across 23,000+ ratings is proof that these leggings are worth every penny. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 18

37 A 5-Pack Of Luxe Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ask any stylist, and they’ll tell you that satin scrunchies are the way to go, regardless of hair type. That’s because satin is a slick, slippery fabric that won’t cause creases or dents in your hair, no matter how long you use them — and when you remove them, they’ll slide right out, instead of tangling or pulling. Beyond that, they’re just a luxurious alternative to your standard hair bands. Grab a five-pack in one of several solid shades (or a stripe print), or a mixed pack with a couple of each. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

38 A Pair Of Memory Foam Slide Sandals With An Iconic Stripe Design adidas Unisex Adilette Comfort Running Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slide into these sporty-inspired sandals from Adidas, which have contoured memory foam footbeds and smooth rubber uppers. This classic style has earned more than 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers rave about their comfort and durability, and cool athleisure feel. The black-and-white striped colorway seen here is a classic, but you can also get them in vibrant prints, shiny metallics, or even some with glitter. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors/prints: 35

39 This Funnel-Neck Top That Looks Sophisticated, But Feels Like Your Favorite Hoodie Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Funnel-Neck Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon Consider this top to be a sophisticated rendition of the classic hoodie. While it doesn’t have a legit hood per se, it does have a sleek funnel neck that can be adjusted with front drawstrings, so it has the same casual vibe but looks a lot more polished. Otherwise, it has a loose, roomy fit and is made from a soft terry fabric akin to a lightweight sweatshirt. Choose from seven chic colors and prints, like blush pink, olive (pictured), and subtle stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 7

40 A Multipack Of Crop Tops With Slim Spaghetti Straps Amilia Basic Cami Spaghetti Double Layer Crop Top (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you opt to wear one of these camis as a crop top, a bralette, or a lightweight layering piece, you really can’t go wrong. Because each cami has uber-slim and stretchy spaghetti straps, they look a bit more sophisticated than your average cami, and they’re double-layered for extra coverage. Choose from neutrals or brights in packs of two or three — or buy several packs, like many shoppers have. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 19

41 A Relaxed Dolman Sweater You’ll Be Tempted To Grab In Several Colors Jouica Casual Lightweight V Neck Pullover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you choose a pretty jewel tone, leopard print, or a classic neutral, this V-neck sweater is going to become a favorite in your lineup. Everything about this top is perfect for casual-yet-sophisticated wear, from the dolman sleeves to the high-low hem to the soft, relaxed fit that’s generous enough for layering. You’ll probably get the urge to pick up a few variations, like one customer who wrote: “This is my fourth purchase of this sweater. [...] I just love the fit. Not too boxy, longer in the back and super soft.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 17

42 A Stretchy Lounge Set You Can Mix And Match BFFBABY Plus Size Long Sleeve Tracksuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This lounge set is just *begging* to be mixed and matched. The tunic has a long, fluttery silhouette with dolman sleeves, while the leggings are an everyday staple. Both are made from super stretchy cotton that’s lightweight and soft. Among the several silhouettes on offer, you’ll find short-sleeved versions, cropped lengths, and mixed patterns (the acid-washed tie-dye look is especially cool). Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available styles: 23