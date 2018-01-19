When the temperature starts to max out at 20 degrees, it's time for me to start hibernating at home for the next six months. But instead of sporting my typical gym shorts and T-shirt, the threat of a super high electricity bill guarantees I'll invest in super warm women's pajamas.

For reference, the insulation in my old Brooklyn apartment is basically non-existent and my bed is cozied up right under the windows. So even though the snowfall may look magical, it also guarantees my room is barely above 60 degrees. And for all you southerners, yes I know that's essentially freezing.

Instead of shivering in my apartment, I try to dress in warm fabrics like fleece, which capture your body's natural heat and keep it close to your skin. Other popular winter fabrics, such as thermals or waffle knits, act similarly to turn your body heat into a personal space heater.

Another key feature in many winter pajama sets is rib-knit cuffs around your ankles and wrists to once again trap heat and keep out cold air flow. While not a necessity, they're definitely an added bonus in the fight to keep your body warm.

So whether you're trying to keep down utilities, or just really need a pair of cozy PJs to cuddle in for the next couple of months, here's a rundown of super warm women's pajamas you'll find on Amazon. And with two-day shipping, many of them might actually arrive before the next blizzard heads your way!

1 Some Affordable Fleece PJs In Seasonal Prints MissShorthair Warm Fleece Pajamas Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in classic plaids, as well as more seasonal prints like gingerbread men and snowflakes, this affordable fleece pajamas set is as cozy as it is comfy. There are two different neckline options within the listing: Choose from the V-neck option featured here or spring for a crew neck. Both styles come with the softest, elastic-waist pants. According to one reviewer: “These pajamas are the softest, warmest and most comfortable pj's I've ever owned. The great thing is that they're warm without causing me to feel overheated. I have other sleepwear that I wear when it's cold but they all eventually get too hot and I perspire. Not good. But these pajamas keep me warm without making me sweat I purchased them two sizes too big because I prefer loose, unbinding sleepwear. [...]” Available in sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Classic Flannel PJ Set Available In So Many Colors & Prints PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Button-Down Pajama Set Amazon $35 Amazon There’s nothing cozier or more classic than a pair of flannel button-down pajamas, and this highly rated set comes in so many great color choices. Made of pure cotton, the top features notched lapels and a chest pocket for charming, retro details, and the bottoms come with a stretchy, elastic waist for a simple on/off. According to one reviewer: “I absolutely love these pajamas! [...]My room is in the basement, so I get pretty chilly when I’m changing clothes. As soon as I put them on, I was already warmer. And they are not too hot for sleeping because they are 100% cotton, and they breathe. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase, plus I ordered another pair yesterday. [...]” Available in sizes: X-Small — 2X

3 Editor’s Choice: The Flannel Nightgown For Undeniable Comfort Latuza Full-Length Plaid Flannel Nightgown Amazon $36 See On Amazon This full-length flannel nightgown is not only an editor favorite, it’s also mighty popular on Amazon, with more than 1,300 ratings (and counting). Made from pure cotton, this nightgown is breathable, warm, and easy to move in thanks to the two side slits. It has a pullover design with buttons on the upper portion so you can customize the neckline coverage. According to one BDG commerce editor: “I consider this nightgown to be one of my best pandemic purchases — and I’ve hyped it to anyone who will listen. Lounge in it, make Sunday morning coffee in it, WFH in it, you name it. The flannel is really thick and comforting, and it washes well.” - Kate Miller Available in sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Fleece Loungewear Set You Can Wear Separately Or Together Sleepyheads Fleece Long-Sleeve Pajamas Amazon $33 See On Amazon This thick plush fleece set is cozy enough to curl up in when the weather turns. The pullover jacket has a quarter zip so you can zip up if it's freezing or down if you feel too warm. While the pajamas have open bottoms, they also have a drawstring waist that allows you to customize your fit. These come in dozens of colors (including a few fun prints) and a full range of sizes. This warm pajama set is tried and true for over 2,500 fans. In fact, these are so comfy, Amazon reviewers say they want to wear them out of the house. According to one reviewer: "[...]This is the best pajama set I have ever seen! Amazingly warm and cozy, comfortable and so nice looking that you could wear them out!No one should be without these for the Winter! A wonderfully smart purchase!” Available in sizes: Small — 2X

5 This Thermal Pajama Set That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Just Love Women's Thermal Underwear Pajamas Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon These thermal pajamas are a best-seller on Amazon for a reason: They are designed to be worn as standalone pajamas, or as a base layer underneath your cold-weather clothes. These come in 19 different solid colors and fun prints, so you can find the perfect set for your winter wardrobe. Cuffs at the bottom of the pants and on each sleeve ensure all your body heat is trapped, so you stay warm as can be. But, since the fabric is made out of a breathable cotton blend, you won't sweat in these — a big perk not all cold-weather pajamas can boast. According to one reviewer: "I lounge in thermals throughout the winter. [...] These thermals are exactly what I've been looking for. They keep me cozy & warm on cold winter nights. I would describe these as "old school" thermals: the familiar waffle weave made from a cotton blend. I was so happy with these that I bought three additional sets after I received my first one.[...]” Available in sizes: X-Small — 3X

6 These Button-Down Pajamas Made From A High-Insulation Fleece Alexander Del Rossa Women's Warm Fleece Pajamas Amazon $25 See On Amazon These button-down pajamas are made of a durable microfiber fleece with a high insulation ability to trap heat close to the body. Carefully crafted with durable stitching for years of wear, they're made with a loose fit and contrasting piping for a modern take on a PJ classic. The machine-washable set comes in two different patterns and has more than 500 five-star reviews on Amazon. Did I mention they have pockets? According to one reviewer: "I am in love with my new pjs!!! It is SO comfortable and cozy, and I love the quality and the color of it. Keeps me warm in this winter! It went above my expectations. Great purchase for a great price!" Available in sizes: Small — Large

7 This Warm Onesie For Peak Comfy Fruit of the Loom Thermal Union Suit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in five great colors, this onesie is one of the comfiest you'll find. There are cuffs on both the legs and the sleeves of this onesie, trapping body heat and keeping cold air out. Even better, this onesie is made of the softest poly-cotton waffle knit that gets better with each wear. With buttons down part of the front, it will keep you super warm when the chilly weather starts. According to one reviewer: "Fruit of the Loom ever failed!! These are great!!! Not only do they help to keep you very warm, they are cute!” Available in sizes: XSmall — 4X-Large

8 This Cute Hooded 2-Piece Set Made Of Plush Fleece Frankie & Johnny Women's Fleece Pajama Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you put on this soft polyester and fleece hooded loungewear set you'll feel like you're wearing an actual blanket to bed. It has a plush-lined hood with a pom-pom drawstring and maximizes warmth with fleece-lined cuffs that help lock-in heat. The machine-washable PJ set is available in 20 different prints (Just note: Some have a collar instead of a hood). According to one reviewer: "[...] Absolutely perfect so plush , supersoft ,warm and fuzzy . They warm me up quick . Very pleased!” Available in sizes: X-Small — 2X

9 A Super Warm Fleece Set In Tall & Petite Sizes PajamaGram Super Soft Fleece Pajamas Amazon $60 See On Amazon These splurge-worthy fleece pajamas come with the backing of nearly 3,500 Amazon reviewers who have given these warm pj's a 4.5-star rating overall. With a chic cowl neck and a herringbone print on the cuffs and the pants, this pajama set could double as loungewear, and even comes in a full range of sizes (plus tall and petites!). It comes in five different colors so you can find the perfect set for you (or pick up a few!). According to one reviewer: "I liked the warm and cosy feel of this product. I bought it as a lounge suit after a shower. It's so warm and cosy. Washes well and stays in shape. Liked it so much I bought a second one.” Available in sizes: X-Small —3X (tall and petite options available for some sizes)